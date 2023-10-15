On This Page
Release Notes
|
Version
|
Description
|
23.7.0
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.13.
|
Added support for RHEL 9.1 and 9.2 with CRI-O container runtime (Beta).
|
Added support for NodeFeatureApi in Node Feature Discovery.
|
23.5.0
|
Added support for NVIDIA IPAM Plugin deployment.
|
Added support for CRDs upgrade during NVIDIA Network Operator installation or upgrade.
|
23.4.0
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.21 and <=1.27.
|
Added support for NicClusterPolicy update and removal.
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.11 and 4.12.
|
23.4.0
|
|
|
|
|
1.4.0
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.21 and <=1.25.
|
Added support for Ubuntu 22.04.
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.11 including DGX platform.
|
Added Beta support for PKey configuration for IB networks with IB-Kubernetes.
|
1.3.0
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.17 and <=1.24.
|
Added the option to use a single namespace to deploy Network Operator components.
|
Added support for automatic MLNX OFED driver upgrade.
|
Added support for IPoIB CNI.
|
Added support for Air Gap deployment.
|
1.2.0
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.10.
|
Added extended selectors support for SR-IOV Device Plugin resources with Helm chart.
|
Added WhereAbouts IP reconciler support.
|
Added BlueField2 NICs support for SR-IOV operator.
|
1.1.0
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.9.
|
Added support for Network Operator upgrade from v1.0.0.
|
Added support for Kubernetes POD Security Policy.
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.17 and <=1.22.
|
Added the ability to propagate nodeAffinity property from the NicClusterPolicy to Network Operator dependencies.
|
1.0.0
|
Added Node Feature Discovery that can be used to mark nodes with NVIDIA SR-IOV NICs.
|
Added support for different networking models:
|
Added Kubernetes cluster scale-up support.
|
Published Network Operator image at NGC.
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.17 and <=1.21.
Upgrade Notes
|
Version
|
Notes
|
23.7.0
|
|
1.3.0
|
The option of manual gradual upgrade is not supported when upgrading to Network Operator v1.3.0, since all pods are dropped/restarted in case components are deployed into the single namespace when the old namespace is deleted. This could lead to networking connectivity issues during the upgrade procedure.
|
1.2.0
|
|
1.1.0
|
N/A
|
1.0.0
|
N/A
System Requirements
RDMA capable hardware: NVIDIA ConnectX-5 NIC or newer, NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs or newer
NVIDIA GPU Operator Version 23.6.0 or newer (required for the workloads using NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA technology)
Operating Systems:
Ubuntu: v22.04, v20.04
OpenShift Container Platform (OCP): v4.13, v4.12
RHEL: v9.2, v9.1, v8.6, v8.4
Container runtime: containerd, CRI-O
Tested Network Adapters
The following network adapters have been tested with the Network Operator:
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-7
BlueField-2 NIC Mode
Prerequisites
|
Component
|
Version
|
Notes
|
Kubernetes
|
>=1.24 and <=1.27
|
-
|
Helm
|
v.3.5+
|
For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
Component Versions
The following component versions are deployed by the Network Operator:
|
Component
|
Version
|
Comments
|
Node Feature Discovery
|
v0.13.2
|
Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
|
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED driver container
|
23.07-0.5.0.0
|
-
|
k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin
|
v1.3.2
|
-
|
sriov-network-device-plugin
|
7e7f979087286ee950bd5ebc89d8bbb6723fc625
|
-
|
containernetworking CNI plugins
|
v1.2.0
|
-
|
whereabouts CNI
|
v0.5.1
|
-
|
multus CNI
|
v3.9.3
|
-
|
IPoIB CNI
|
v1.1.0
|
-
|
IB Kubernetes
|
v1.0.2
|
-
|
NV IPAM Plugin
|
v0.3.0
|
-
Bug Fixes
|
Version
|
Description
|
1.4.0
|
Fixed a cluster scale-up issue.
|
Fixed an issue with IPoIB CNI deployment in OCP.
|
1.3.0
|
N/A
|
1.2.0
|
N/A
|
1.1.0
|
Fixed the Whereabouts IPAM plugin to work with Kubernetes v1.22.
|
Fixed imagePullSecrets for Network Operator.
|
Enabled resource names for HostDeviceNetwork to be accepted both with and without a prefix.
|
Version
|
Description
|
All
|
MOFED container builds and loads the driver on every MOFED Pod startup to support the current OS kernel.
|
23.4.0
|
In case that the UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES parameter is enabled for MOFED container deployment, it is required to make sure that the relevant storage modules are not in use in the OS.
|
23.1.0
|
Only a single PKey can be configured per IPoIB workload pod.
|
1.4.0
|
The operator upgrade procedure does not reflect configuration changes. The RDMA Shared Device Plugin or SR-IOV Device Plugin should be restarted manually in case of configuration changes.
|
The RDMA subsystem could be exclusive or shared only in one cluster. Mixed configuration is not supported. The RDMA Shared Device Plugin requires shared RDMA subsystem.
|
1.3.0
|
MOFED container is not a supported configuration on the DGX platform.
MOFED container deletion may lead to the driver's unloading: In this case, the mlx5_core kernel driver must be reloaded manually. Network connectivity could be affected if there are only NVIDIA NICs on the node.
|
1.2.0
|
N/A
|
1.1.0
|
NicClusterPolicy update is not supported at the moment.
|
Network Operator is compatible only with NVIDIA GPU Operator v1.9.0 and above.
|
GPUDirect could have performance degradation if it is used with servers which are not optimized. Please see official GPUDirect documentation here.
|
Persistent NICs configuration for netplan or ifupdown scripts is required for SR-IOV and Shared RDMA interfaces on the host.
|
POD Security Policy admission controller should be enabled to use PSP with Network Operator. Please see Deployment with Pod Security Policy in the Network Operator Documentation for details.
|
1.0.0
|
Network Operator is only compatible with NVIDIA GPU Operator v1.5.2 and above.
|
Persistent NICs configuration for netplan or ifupdown scripts is required for SR-IOV and Shared RDMA interfaces on the host.