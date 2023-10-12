Network Operator Application Notes v23.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Network Operator Application Notes v23.5.0

Overview

Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration engine for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications. This document aims to guide Kubernetes administrators/users on the NVIDIA networking stack, offering solutions, and explaining how to configure them in Kubernetes, as well as providing detailed information on how to configure CNIs, Device Plugins and NVIDIA Network Operator with NVIDIA hardware.

k8s-images repository is provided with Dockerfile examples of how to build RDMA/DPDK/perftest container images.

Kubernetes Plugin

Version

Multus CNI

v3.8

SR-IOV CNI

v2.6

IB-SR-IOV CNI

v1.0.2

RDMA CNI

v1.0.1

IPoIB CNI

v1.0.0

Containernetworking-plugins

v0.8.7

Whereabouts IPAM CNI

v0.4.2

Antrea CNI

v0.10.0

OVN-kubernetes CNI

OVN: Commit-ID: 11afc46b4aa392fa0025999e18c9c679e5fe5f7a

IB-Kubernetes

v1.0.0

SR-IOV network device plugin

sriov-network-device-plugin: Commit-ID: a765300344368efbf43f71016e9641c58ec1241b

RDMA shared device plugin

v1.2.1

NVIDIA Network Operator

v1.0.0

Networking / Communications Networking Documentation Center
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 12, 2023
content here