Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 16.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 16.35.2000
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
3048162
Description: Fixed the reduction flows behavior to ensure the configuration does not exceed the total number of supported functions. Bad configuration of number of VFs and SFs may lead to consume too many functions and trigger a FW assert 0x888E.
Keywords: VFs, SFs, FW assert
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
3147648
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.
Keywords: RDMA traffic
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
2824427
Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.
Keywords: Debug Firmware
Discovered in Version: 16.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
3059082
Description: When all traffic applications sharing the same combination of
This firmware version prevents rate limit enforcement on traffic applications which should not be limited.
Keywords: Rate limit enforcement
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
2785026
Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.
Keywords: QP
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2513453
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2961149
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the card to mask some PCIe AER reporting.
Keywords: AER
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2860816
Description: Fixed a wrong flow of credits blockage that prevented booting during DC cycle test.
Keywords: DC cycle test
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2882943
Description: Fixed an issue with BMC medium migration from SMBUS to PCIe, and increased FIFOs to pass large packets in case of the migration.
Keywords: BMC medium migration
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2860409
Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.
Keywords: Hairpin delay drop
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2796324
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.
Keywords: cables, RXLOS
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2748800
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the link status to be reported incorrectly and consequently caused the link to go down due to the wrong definition of the RX_LOS polarity in the INI.
Keywords: RX_LOS polarity
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2843888
Description: Fixed a rare case where the the system got stuck when a peer port went down while using an Optical module.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2678394
Description: Limited the external loopback speed to the used module's capabilities.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2771990
Description: Improved linkup time when using the fast linkup capability.
Keywords: Linkup time
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2771407
Description: Disabled VST on dual port adapter cards when one port is configured as ETH and the other as IB as VST is not available when the port is set as ETH.
Keywords: VST
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2823281
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.
Keywords: RNR timeout
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2826498
Description: Fixed a fatal assert 0x81C5 that occurred when calling get_vport_mad from the MAD APIs.
The firmware was trying to compute the number of vPorts using a global function number. To avoid this issue, we updated the API to remove any assumption on the function number.
Note: This issue is affects only IB devices.
Keywords: MAD APIs
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2798627
Description: Added support for DSFP AOC (CMIS) v4 when error code is not reported by the module.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2751853
Description: Fixed an issue that during events stress caused the firmware to reset the Arm host of the vPort without sending an event.
Thus preventing the software from rearming the vPort as it did not receive any event, and the firmware did not send the event because the vPort had no Arm set.
Keywords: Arm, vPort, event notification
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2784304
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.
Keywords: QP
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2748449
Description: Altered the GetInventory NC-SI command to not report leading 0xf in firmware version when it starts with 0.
Keywords: NC-SI, GetInventory, leading 0, FW version
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2684634
Description: Fixed PCIe lane margining capability issues.
Keywords: PCIe lane margining
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2716208
Description: Fixed an issue related to the sl2vl mad that caused a few msec hiccup in the transmission on an InfiniBand network when the SM sent the sl2vl mad to a node in the cluster.
Keywords: Sl2vl change, traffic, transmission, cluster
Discovered in Version: 16.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 16.32.1010
2450264
Description: Fixed an issue that caused TX PRBS not to change after reconfiguring it. Now all PRBS mode are enabled in test mode.
Keywords: PRBS
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2603793
Description: Fixed an assert that was caused when trying to open 1024 functions on the device. The maximum number of functions is 1023.
Keywords: Max GVMI, sub-functions
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2648336
Description: Disabled the CNP counter “rp_cnp_ignored " (triggered by OOS (out-of-sequence)) when all ports are IB.
Note: For mixed IB/ETH scenario, the behavior depends on the RoCE configuration, the counter on the IB port may still increase but will not affect the regular use.
Keywords: CNP counter, IB
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2667272
Description: Fixed the TMP421 sensor temperature reporting.
Keywords: Sensor temperature
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2641734
Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2600783
Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2574322
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused some performance issues related to RC QPs using E2E-credits (not connected to SRQ and doing send/receive traffic) when the ROCE_ACCL tx_window was enabled.
Keywords: Bandwidth, performance
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2391109
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.
Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2569999
Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused RX pipe to hang.
Keywords: RX pipe
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2621704
Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number.
In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.
Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2619161
Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.
Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2589430
Description: CRT_DCR with index larger than 1 << 21 can collide with the CRT_SW_RESERVED address.
Keywords: DCR
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2684071
Description: Changing the default host chaining buffer size or WQE size (HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS, HOST_CHAINING_TOTAL_BUFFER_SIZE) using NVconfig might result in driver initialization failure.
Keywords: Host chaining
Discovered in Version: 16.29.2002
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2565218
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX queue to hang when the VF rate limiter was set and it was leaded as NODNIC.
Keywords: NODNIC
Discovered in Version: 16.27.2008
Fixed in Release: 16.31.1014
2799269
Description: Tunnel Atomics is not functional when using UMR.
Keywords: UMR, Tunneled Atomic
Discovered in Version: 16.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 16.30.1004
2507096
Description: Removed the option to create unnecessary internal CNP operation for the Lossy ADP retransmission feature.
Keywords: RoCE, Lossy, Adp_retrans
Discovered in Version: 16.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 16.30.1004
2444837
Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.
Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE
Discovered in Version: 16.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 16.30.1004
2455041
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented PF from sending out packets. A new trigger (every ~1sec) was added to trigger the VQoS algorithm to run full iteration on all the VQoS tree.
Keywords: PF, packets, VQoS
Discovered in Version: 16.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 16.30.1004