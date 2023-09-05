Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3333959
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
Keywords: ACS
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3303728
Description: Fixed packet loss that occurred when restarting the transmit.
Keywords: Packet loss
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3336571
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RoCE malformed packets (UDP packet with dest_port equal to RoCE well known udp_dport (0x4791)) from being counted on the vport_counter when the function disables RoCE (through MODIFY_NIC_VPORT_CONTEXT command).
Keywords: RoCE, vPort, counters
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3492648
Description: Fixed a memory leakage that occurred when closing connected QPs (Type RC/UC/XRC/DC).
Keywords: Memory leakage
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3498600
Description: Added a missing VLAN strip.
Keywords: VLAN
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3331009
Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.
Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006