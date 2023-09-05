NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3303728

Description: Fixed packet loss that occurred when restarting the transmit.

Keywords: Packet loss

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3336571

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RoCE malformed packets (UDP packet with dest_port equal to RoCE well known udp_dport (0x4791)) from being counted on the vport_counter when the function disables RoCE (through MODIFY_NIC_VPORT_CONTEXT command).

Keywords: RoCE, vPort, counters

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3492648

Description: Fixed a memory leakage that occurred when closing connected QPs (Type RC/UC/XRC/DC).

Keywords: Memory leakage

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3498600

Description: Added a missing VLAN strip.

Keywords: VLAN

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3331009

Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.

Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
