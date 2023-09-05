Firmware Compatible Products

900-9X5AZ-0053-ST4 MCX512A-ACUT MT_0000000425 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 10/25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled (x86/ ARM), tall bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X5AZ-0053-ST5 MCX512A-ADAT MT_0000000361 ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0/4.0 x8, tall bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X523-0053-SB1 MCX562A-ACAB MT_0000000241 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X556-0056-SB0 MCX566A-CDAB MT_0000000242 ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 100GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN4 MCX545B-CCUN MT_0000000419 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X513-0053-SN0 MCX542B-ACUN MT_0000000427 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled (x86/ARM), no bracket Halogen free Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X5AZ-0053-ST0 MCX512F-ACHT MT_0000000416 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, tall bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN2 MCX545A-CCUN MT_0000000418 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 2, with host management, 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST6 MCX516A-CCHT MT_0000000417 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, with host management 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, tall bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X556-0056-SI1 MCX566A-CCAI MT_0000000348 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management,100GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X5AZ-0053-0T3 MCX512A-ACAT MT_0000000080 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 10/25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0016-ST1 MCX515A-CCAT MT_0000000011 ConnectX-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0015-ST0 MCX515A-GCAT MT_0000000087 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0054-ST0 MCX516A-BDAT MT_0000000123 ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card, 40GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST1 MCX516A-CCAT MT_0000000012 ConnectX-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST7 MCX516A-CDAT MT_0000000013 ConnectX-5 Ex EN network interface card, 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Present (Disabled) Exists

900-9X569-0054-SN0 MCX546A-BCAN MT_0000000069 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP, 40GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X569-0056-SN1 MCX546A-CDAN MT_0000000058 ConnectX-5 Ex network interface card for OCP; 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN1 MCX545A-CCAN MT_0000000157 ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6; Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AZ-0053-ST6 MCX512F-ACAT MT_0000000183 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AZ-0013-ST0 MCX511F-ACAT MT_0000000182 ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X513-0053-SN2 MCX542B-ACAN MT_0000000248 ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP; with host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; no bracket; ROHS R6 Halogen free Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X513-0053-SN1 MCX542A-ACAN MT_0000000167 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP, with host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6 Halogen free Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Not Present

900-9X5AD-0055-ST0 MCX516A-GCAT MT_0000000090 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 50GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X515-0016-MS0 MCX553Q-ECAS MT_0000000309 ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card with Multi-Host, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x4 on board, external connectors to 3x auxiliary cards?, Short bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN3 MCX545A-ECAN MT_0000000077 ConnectX®-5 VPI network interface card for OCP EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN0 MCX545B-ECAN MT_0000000207 ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP; with host management; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; 8mm Heat Sink; ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0016-ST0 MCX555A-ECAT MT_0000000010 ConnectX-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, single- port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST8 MCX556A-ECAT MT_0000000008 ConnectX-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-STB MCX556A-EDAT MT_0000000009 ConnectX-5 Ex VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE,dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-DT1 MCX556M-ECAT-S25 MT_0000000023 ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card with Multi-Host Socket Direct supporting dual-socket server, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, 2x PCIe3.0 x8, 25cm harness, tall bracket, ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X569-0056-SN0 MCX546A-EDAN MT_0000000135 ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6 Present (Enabled) Present (Disabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X556-0055-MI0 MCX566M-GDAI MT_0000000262 ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0 with Multi-Host, with host management, 50GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X5AD-0016-ST2 MCX515A-CCUT MT_0000000519 ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled (ARM, x86), tall bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST9 MCX556A-ECUT MT_0000000504 ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI enabled, tall bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X556-0016-MI0 MCX565M-CDAI MT_0000000347 ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with Multi-Host and host management, 100GbE Single-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X556-0016-SB0 MCX565A-CCAB MT_0000000585 ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 100GbE Single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X568-0016-MN1 MCX545M-ECAN MT_0000000093 ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6; Halogen free Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Not Present Exists

900-9X568-0015-SN0 MCX545B-GCUN MT_0000000681 ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 50GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists

900-9X527-0055-ST0 MCX514A-GCHT MT_0000000679 ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; with host management; 40/50GbE Dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8 Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Present (Enabled) Exists