Firmware Compatible Products

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 adapters firmware Rev 16.35.3006. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR, EDR

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

  • PCI Express 4.0/3.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0 v2.0 and v1.1

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Name

FlexBoot

UEFI x86

UEFI ARM

Enable/ disable exprom Feature

900-9X5AZ-0053-ST4

MCX512A-ACUT

MT_0000000425

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 10/25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled (x86/ ARM), tall bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X5AZ-0053-ST5

MCX512A-ADAT

MT_0000000361

ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0/4.0 x8, tall bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X523-0053-SB1

MCX562A-ACAB

MT_0000000241

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X556-0056-SB0

MCX566A-CDAB

MT_0000000242

ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 100GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN4

MCX545B-CCUN

MT_0000000419

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X513-0053-SN0

MCX542B-ACUN

MT_0000000427

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled (x86/ARM), no bracket Halogen free

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X5AZ-0053-ST0

MCX512F-ACHT

MT_0000000416

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, tall bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN2

MCX545A-CCUN

MT_0000000418

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 2, with host management, 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST6

MCX516A-CCHT

MT_0000000417

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, with host management 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, tall bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X556-0056-SI1

MCX566A-CCAI

MT_0000000348

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management,100GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X5AZ-0053-0T3

MCX512A-ACAT

MT_0000000080

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 10/25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0016-ST1

MCX515A-CCAT

MT_0000000011

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0015-ST0

MCX515A-GCAT

MT_0000000087

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0054-ST0

MCX516A-BDAT

MT_0000000123

ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card, 40GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST1

MCX516A-CCAT

MT_0000000012

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST7

MCX516A-CDAT

MT_0000000013

ConnectX-5 Ex EN network interface card, 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Present (Disabled)

Exists

900-9X569-0054-SN0

MCX546A-BCAN

MT_0000000069

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP, 40GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X569-0056-SN1

MCX546A-CDAN

MT_0000000058

ConnectX-5 Ex network interface card for OCP; 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN1

MCX545A-CCAN

MT_0000000157

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AZ-0053-ST6

MCX512F-ACAT

MT_0000000183

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AZ-0013-ST0

MCX511F-ACAT

MT_0000000182

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X513-0053-SN2

MCX542B-ACAN

MT_0000000248

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP; with host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; no bracket; ROHS R6 Halogen free

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X513-0053-SN1

MCX542A-ACAN

MT_0000000167

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP, with host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6 Halogen free

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Not Present

900-9X5AD-0055-ST0

MCX516A-GCAT

MT_0000000090

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 50GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X515-0016-MS0

MCX553Q-ECAS

MT_0000000309

ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card with Multi-Host, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x4 on board, external connectors to 3x auxiliary cards?, Short bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN3

MCX545A-ECAN

MT_0000000077

ConnectX®-5 VPI network interface card for OCP EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X568-0016-SN0

MCX545B-ECAN

MT_0000000207

ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP; with host management; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; 8mm Heat Sink; ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0016-ST0

MCX555A-ECAT

MT_0000000010

ConnectX-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, single- port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST8

MCX556A-ECAT

MT_0000000008

ConnectX-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-STB

MCX556A-EDAT

MT_0000000009

ConnectX-5 Ex VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE,dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-DT1

MCX556M-ECAT-S25

MT_0000000023

ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card with Multi-Host Socket Direct supporting dual-socket server, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, 2x PCIe3.0 x8, 25cm harness, tall bracket, ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X569-0056-SN0

MCX546A-EDAN

MT_0000000135

ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6

Present (Enabled)

Present (Disabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X556-0055-MI0

MCX566M-GDAI

MT_0000000262

ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0 with Multi-Host, with host management, 50GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X5AD-0016-ST2

MCX515A-CCUT

MT_0000000519

ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled (ARM, x86), tall bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X5AD-0056-ST9

MCX556A-ECUT

MT_0000000504

ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI enabled, tall bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X556-0016-MI0

MCX565M-CDAI

MT_0000000347

ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with Multi-Host and host management, 100GbE Single-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X556-0016-SB0

MCX565A-CCAB

MT_0000000585

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 100GbE Single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X568-0016-MN1

MCX545M-ECAN

MT_0000000093

ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6; Halogen free

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Not Present

Exists

900-9X568-0015-SN0

MCX545B-GCUN

MT_0000000681

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 50GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X527-0055-ST0

MCX514A-GCHT

MT_0000000679

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; with host management; 40/50GbE Dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X527-0015-ST0

MCX513A-GCHT

MT_0000000678

ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; with host management; 40/50GbE Single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-5 Firmware

16.35.3006 / 16.35.2000 / 16.35.1012

MLNX_OFED

5.8-3.0.7.0 / 5.8-2.0.3.0 / 5.8- 1.1.2.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.8-3.0.7.0 / 5.8-2.0.3.0 / 5.8- 1.1.2.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.22.1-307 / 4.22.1 / 4.22.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.22.1-307 / 4.22.1 / 4.22.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.6.902

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI

14.29.15

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2010.5108 onwards

SwitchX-IB Firmware

11.2008.2102 onwards

SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware

15.2008.2102 onwards

Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E004E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E005E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00BE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01BE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E001

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MFA1A00-E050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

EDR

MMA1B00-E100

NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA Optical Transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

EDR

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA Optical Module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

*Supported in cable hardware generations 1 and 2.

EDR

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA Active Optical Module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

Warning

EDR links raise with RS-FEC.


Validated and Supported QDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

QDR

MC2206125-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m

Validated and Supported FDR10 Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

FDR10

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

FDR10

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR10

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

FDR10

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

FDR10

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR10

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

FDR10

MC2206310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR10

MC2206310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR10

MC2206310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR10

MC2206310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR10

MC2206310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR10

MC2206310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR10

MC2206310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR10

MC2206310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR10

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

FDR

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

FDR

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

FDR

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

FDR

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

FDR

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

FDR

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

FDR

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR

MC220731V-007

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 7m

FDR

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR

MC220731V-012

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 12m

FDR

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

FDR

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

FDR

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

FDR

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab

FDR

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

FDR

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

FDR

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

FDR

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

FDR

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

FDR

MMA1B00-F030D

NVIDIA transceiver, FDR, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 30m, DDMI

FDR

MC2210511-LR4

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

200GE

MCP1650-V001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

100GbE

MCP1600-C001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C001E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C005E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C00AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C00BE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C01AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C03A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C015

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C030

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

Note: Only revision A2 and above.

100GbE

MFA1A00-C001-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C002-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C007-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

100GbE

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

100GbE

MMS1V70-CM

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1

Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables

Warning

The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

56GE

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

56GE

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GE

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

56GE

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

56GE

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

56GE

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

56GE

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

56GE

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GE

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

56GE

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

56GE

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

56GE

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

56GE

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

56GE

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

56GE

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

56GE

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

56GE

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

56GE

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

56GE

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

56GE

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

56GE

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

56GE

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

56GE

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

40GE

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GE

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GE

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

40GE

MC2210126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GE

MC2210126-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2210128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2210130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GE

MC2210130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MC2210310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2210310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2210310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GE

MC2210310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GE

MC2210310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GE

MC2210310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GE

MC2210310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GE

MC2210310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GE

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GE

MC2609125-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GE

MC2609130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GE

MC2609130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GE

MCP1700-B001E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B002E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B003E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B01AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B02AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MMA1B00-B150D

NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

40GE

MCP7900-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X002A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X003A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X02AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MC2210511-LR4

NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km

40GE

MC6709309-005

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m

40GE

MC6709309-010

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

40GE

MC6709309-020

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m

40GE

MC6709309-030

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Warning

The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

25GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC10M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC30M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC07M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC05M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC03M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC20M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS-SP

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package

25GbE

MMA2L20-AR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GE

MFM1T02A-LR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

10GE

MFM1T02A-SR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

10GE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2101-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m

10GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-1M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-3M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-5M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter

10GbE

FTLX1471D3BCL-ME

10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module

10GbE

FTLX8571D3BCL-ME

10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver

10GbE

L45593-D178-B50

QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M

10GbE

SFP-10G-SR

Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-ACU10M

Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Active Copper Cable 10-meter

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-ACU7M

Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Active Copper Cable 7-meter

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU1M

Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU3M

Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU4M

Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 4-meter

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU5M

Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

25GbE

SFP-25G-AOC5M

Cisco 25GBASE-AOC Active Optical Cable 5-meter

25GbE

SFP-25G-AOC7M

Cisco 25GBASE-AOC Active Optical Cable 7-meter

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU1M

25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 1-meter

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU2.5M

Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2.5-meter

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU2M

25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2-meter

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU3M

Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 3-meter

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU4M

Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 4-meter

40GbE

2231254-2

PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M

40GbE

QSFP-40G-SR4

Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF

40GbE

QSFP-40G-SR-BD

Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF

40GbE

QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M

PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-ACU10M

Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-AOC10M

Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-CU5M

PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 5M

56GbE

FTL414QB2N-E5

Finisar FTL414QB2N-E5 56Gb 850nm 100m QSFP+ Transceiver Module ARK

100GbE

CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M

Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4

100GbE

FTLF8519P3BTL-N1

1000BASE-SX and 2G Fibre Channel (2GFC) 500m Industrial Temperature SFP Optical Transceiver

100GbE

QSFP-100G-AOC5M

Cisco 100GBASE QSFP Active Optical Cables 5-meter

100GbE

QSFP-100G-AOC7M

Cisco 100GBASE QSFP Active Optical Cables 7-meter

100GbE

QSFP-100G-CU3M

Cisco 100GBASE-CR4 Passive Copper Cable 3-meter

100GbE

QSFP-100G-CU5M

Cisco 100GBASE-CR4 Passive Copper Cable 5-meter

100GbE

QSFP-100G-SR4-S

Cisco 100GBASE SR4 QSFP Transceiver, MPO, 100m over OM4 MMF

100GbE

QSFP-40/100-SRBD

Cisco 100G and 40GBASE SR-BiDi QSFP Transceiver, LC, 100m OM4 MMF

100GbE

SO-QSFP28-LR4

QSFP28, 100GBase, 1310nm, SM, DDM, 10km, LC

100GbE

TR-FC13L-N00

100G QSFP28 Optical Transceivers, QSFP28 LR4 (10km)

100GbE

FTLC9152RGPL

100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS

Tested Switches

Tested EDR / 100Gb/s Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

EDR

Switch-IB

MSB7790-XXX

36-port Unmanaged EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems

NVIDIA

EDR

Switch-IB

MSB7700-XXX

36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems

NVIDIA

EDR

Switch-IB 2

MSB7800-XXX

36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems

NVIDIA

Tested FDR Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

FDR

SwitchX-2

MSX6036F-1SFS

36 QSFP+ port Unmanaged FDR InfiniBand Switch Systems

Mellanox

Tested 100GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

100GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4600-XXXX

64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3700C-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3420-XXXX

48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2410-XXXX

48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2700-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

N/A

QFX5200-32C-32

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Juniper

100GbE

N/A

S6820-56HF

48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet

H3C

100GbE

N/A

CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI

Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch

Huawei

100GbE

N/A

7060CX-32S

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Arista

100GbE

N/A

3232C

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

N9K-C9236C

36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

93180YC-EX

48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

T7032-IX7

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Quanta

Tested 10/40GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

10GbE

N/A

5548UP

32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System

Cisco

10/40GbE

N/A

7050Q

16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

10/40GbE

N/A

7050S

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

10/40GbE

N/A

G8264

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Lenovo

10/40GbE

N/A

QFX3500

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Juniper

10/40GbE

N/A

S4810P-AC

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Force10

10/40GbE

N/A

3064

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Cisco

10/40GbE

N/A

8164F

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

10/40GbE

N/A

S5000

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

10/40GbE

N/A

3132Q

4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Cisco

40GbE

N/A

7050QX

32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

40GbE

N/A

G8316

16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Lenovo

40GbE

N/A

S6000

32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:

  • Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.
