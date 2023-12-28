NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.3502 LTS (2022 LTS U4)
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Note

This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

16.35.3502

December 31, 2023

Initial release of this Release Notes version,

This version introduces Bug Fixes.
Note

You can download a PDF version of the full document here.

Overview

Firmware which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) or flash memory.

Firmware Download

Please visit the firmware webpage.

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
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