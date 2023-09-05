NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.

Issue

3308132

Description: Improved physical layer performance by modifying transmitter parameters that caused link up time issues when connected to few optical cable vendors.

Keywords: Optical cables, performance

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2302

Internal Ref.

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3218394

Description: Fixed pre-copy issues that occurred when in live migration.

Keywords: Live migration, pre-copy

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3177699

Description: Improved both TP1a compliance and Physical-layer performance. TX and PLL settings were changed to comply with IEEE 802.3bs TP1a and improved link margins.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3172302

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.

Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3180138

Description: Enabled the firmware to distribute loopback QPs/SQs between all LAG ports during the initial distribution in steering LAG.

Keywords: Loopback QPs/SQs

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3056546

Description: Fixed an issue that due to a firmware limitation, enabling tx_port_ts resulted in syndrome 0x5d2974.

Keywords: tx_port_ts

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3110378

Description: CPU handling synchronization requires separation (run ptp4l with taskset -c [cpu #] prefix) while running heavy traffic.

Keywords: CPU allocation, PTP synchronization

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3177570

Description: Changed the Tx setting for optics HDR to improve compliance margins.

Keywords: Tx setting, HDR, compliance margins

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

Internal Ref.

Issue

2435442

Description: RDMA write may experience performance degradation when working with Adaptive Routing and DCT half-handshake mode.

Keywords: DC, DCT, AR

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2858666

Description: Fixed an issue that ignored the default value of TX_SCHEDULER_BURST when its value in the ini was different than "0".

Keywords: TX_SCHEDULER_BURST, NVCONFIG

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2802943

Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.

Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2513453

Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2850198

Description: Fixed RDMA_WRITE traffic performance degradation that occured when working with DC on Adaptive Routing network.

Keywords: Performance, DC, AR

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2951894

Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.

Keywords: destroy_qp

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2801850

Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.

Keywords: Driver restart

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2822046

Description: Fixed an issue related to host isolation on multi-host systems.

Keywords: Multi-host systems, isolation

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

2860409

Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.

Keywords: Hairpin delay drop

Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048

