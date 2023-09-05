Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

3333959 Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3411210 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware crash when setting large payload length values (more than ~1500) in NC-SI command's header.

Keywords: NC-SI

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3331014 Description: Fixed an issue in the re-distribution flow that resulted in double latency when enabling VQoS.

Keywords: VQoS, latency

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3426445 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in Nodnic VF when VLAN stripping is enabled.

Keywords: Nodnic VF, VLAN stripping

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3426463 Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.

Keywords: Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3426470 Description: Improved token re-distribution algorithm.

Keywords: Token algorithm

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3492663 Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3491989 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3498484 / 3459959 Description: Fixed a firmware race on the VQoS flows (change groups/init_VM/close_VM) that caused an unexpected behavior on the VQoS tree that consequently caused queue hang issue/timeout.

Keywords: VQoS flows

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3492608 / 3444156 Description: Fixed an issue related to the QEEC rate limiting calculation.

Keywords: QEEC rate limiting calculation

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000