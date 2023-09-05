NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3411210

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware crash when setting large payload length values (more than ~1500) in NC-SI command's header.

Keywords: NC-SI

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3331014

Description: Fixed an issue in the re-distribution flow that resulted in double latency when enabling VQoS.

Keywords: VQoS, latency

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3426445

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in Nodnic VF when VLAN stripping is enabled.

Keywords: Nodnic VF, VLAN stripping

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3426463

Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.

Keywords: Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3426470

Description: Improved token re-distribution algorithm.

Keywords: Token algorithm

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3492663

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3491989

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3498484 / 3459959

Description: Fixed a firmware race on the VQoS flows (change groups/init_VM/close_VM) that caused an unexpected behavior on the VQoS tree that consequently caused queue hang issue/timeout.

Keywords: VQoS flows

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

3492608 / 3444156

Description: Fixed an issue related to the QEEC rate limiting calculation.

Keywords: QEEC rate limiting calculation

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here