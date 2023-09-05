NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

Known Issues

ConnectX-6 DE has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-6 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/connectx6fw.

The below are limitations related to ConnectX-6 DE only.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 22.35.3006

2745023

Description: RDMA statistics for sent packets are not updated when RoCE traffic is running in a loopback on the same uplink.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE

Discovered in Version: 22.35.2302

3200779

Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

-

Description: A wrong device ID is presented When running the “dev_id” command for ConnectX-6 DE. The device ID shown is the ConnectX-6 Dx instead.

Workaround: To be able to identify the ConnectX-6 DE ID, run one of the commands below:

  • mlxfwmanager

  • mlxvpd (or mlxburn -vpd)

Keywords: Device ID

Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306

2850003

Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link recovery counter

Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306

