Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3317361
Description: Added a safety mechanism to prevent the link from to getting stuck when receiving bad tuning results. In this case, the linkup flow is restarted and the mechanism retries to raise the link.
Keywords: Tuning
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3337386
Description: Improved rate limit token re-distribution algorithm.
Keywords: Rate limit
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3337386
Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.
Keywords: Bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3395878
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in NODNIC VF when VLAN stripping was enabled.
Keywords: NODNIC VF, VLAN
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3352423
Description: Fixed an issue that caused vDPA application initialization to fail due to virtual queue creation failure.
The failure comes with the "0x8f7a: ring address translate failed" assert which indicates incorrect permission supplied by QEMU for virtual ring memory.
Keywords: virtio memory region
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3179179
Description: Improved Tx set for HDR optical cables.
Keywords: Tx, HDR, optical cables
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3239340
Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3236543
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in stuck IO when handling s software WQE with no request for CQE.
Keywords: NVMe-oF RDMA target offload
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3278096
Description: Fixed an inaccurate rate issue when running with multiple flows.
Keywords: Rate, multiple flows
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3273885
Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.
Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
3218394
Description: Fixed pre-copy issues that occurred when in live migration.
Keywords: Live migration, pre-copy
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
3177699
Description: Improved both TP1a compliance and Physical-layer performance. TX and PLL settings were changed to comply with IEEE 802.3bs TP1a and improved link margins.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3172302
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.
Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3180138
Description: Enabled the firmware to distribute loopback QPs/SQs between all LAG ports during the initial distribution in steering LAG.
Keywords: Loopback QPs/SQs
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3056546
Description: Fixed an issue that due to a firmware limitation, enabling tx_port_ts resulted in syndrome 0x5d2974.
Keywords: tx_port_ts
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3194359
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
Keywords: PCIe SKP
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3110378
Description: CPU handling synchronization requires separation (run ptp4l with taskset -c [cpu #] prefix) while running heavy traffic.
Keywords: CPU allocation, PTP synchronization
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
3177570
Description: Changed the Tx setting for optics HDR to improve compliance margins.
Keywords: Tx setting, HDR, compliance margins
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
2435442
Description: RDMA write may experience performance degradation when working with Adaptive Routing and DCT half-handshake mode.
Keywords: DC, DCT, AR
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2858666
Description: Fixed an issue that ignored the default value of TX_SCHEDULER_BURST when its value in the ini was different than "0".
Keywords: TX_SCHEDULER_BURST, NVCONFIG
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2802943
Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.
Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2513453
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2850198
Description: Fixed RDMA_WRITE traffic performance degradation that occured when working with DC on Adaptive Routing network.
Keywords: Performance, DC, AR
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2951894
Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.
Keywords: destroy_qp
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2801850
Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.
Keywords: Driver restart
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2822046
Description: Fixed an issue related to host isolation on multi-host systems.
Keywords: Multi-host systems, isolation
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
2860409
Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.
Keywords: Hairpin delay drop
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048