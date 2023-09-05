Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.38.1002
3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3311600

Description: Enabled "Link Maintenance" for 25G speed per lane to avoid a margin degradation due to a temperature drift.

Keywords: Link Maintenance

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3461684

Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used in LAG with IPv6 packets.

Keywords: Steering, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

