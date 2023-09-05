Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
|
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
|
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
|
Known Issues
ConnectX-6 DE has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-6 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/connectx6fw.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-6 DE only.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3457472
|
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
|
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
2878841
|
Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
|
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
|
3329109
|
Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
|
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
|
2745023
|
Description: RDMA statistics for sent packets are not updated when RoCE traffic is running in a loopback on the same uplink.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RoCE
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2302
|
3200779
|
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
|
-
|
Description: A wrong device ID is presented When running the “dev_id” command for ConnectX-6 DE. The device ID shown is the ConnectX-6 Dx instead.
|
Workaround: To be able to identify the ConnectX-6 DE ID, run one of the commands below:
|
Keywords: Device ID
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306
|
2850003
|
Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Link recovery counter
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306