Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3738555
|
Description: Enabled MCPT/PLDM over PCIe, changed the module power settings.
|
Keywords: MCPT/PLDM over PCIe,
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000
|
3598020
|
Description: Improved distribution VQoS algorithm.
|
Keywords: VQoS algorithm
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000
|
3708035
|
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
|
Keywords: RoCE, SR
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000
|
3695219
|
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
|
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
|
Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000