NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.40.1000
Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Warning

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Warning

Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Name

900-9X0BC-001H-ST1

MCX683105AN-HDAT

MT_0000000903

Nvidia ConnectX-6 DE InfiniBand adapter, HDR, single-port QSFP, PCIe 4.0 x16, No Crypto, Tall Bracket

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 DE Firmware

22.40.1000 / 22.39.2048 / 22.39.1002

MLNX_OFED

24.01-0.3.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

24.01-0.3.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

24.1.50000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.27.0 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.27.0 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.33.10

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2012.1010 onwards

SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware

15.2010.5108 onwards

SwitchX-IB Firmware

11.2008.3328 onwards

