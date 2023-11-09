NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual
Document Revision History

Date

Description of Changes

Mar. 2025

Updated that LED behavior in Networking Ports LEDs Interface

Updated the Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers

Jan. 2023

Updated the dual-port QSFP56 bracket mechanical drawing in Specifications

Nov. 2023

Added the 100GBASE-CR2 protocol in Specifications tables

Jul. 2023

Updated Ordering Part Numbers table

Jun. 2023

Added important notes on selected OPNs in Ordering Part Numbers and the Specifications chapter

May. 2023

Updated Specifications to include non-operational storage temperature specifications

Aug. 2022

Updated the "Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers" table.

Jun. 2022

Updated board and bracket mechanical drawings and mechanical tolerances.

Mar. 2022

Added the following OPNs to relevant sections:

  • MCX621202AS-ADAT

  • MCX621202AC-ADAT

Jan. 2022

Added table "Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers"

Sept. 2021

Added OPN MCX623105AC-CDAT

Updated Specifications table format.

Aug. 2021

Added the following OPNs:

  • MCX623106TN-CDAT

  • MCX623106TC-CDAT

  • MCX623106GN-CDAT

  • MCX623106GC-CDAT

  • MCX621202AS-ADAT

  • MCX621202AC-ADAT

Jun. 2021

Updated Interfaces.

Mar. 2021

Updated Troubleshooting.

Mar. 2021

Updated Protocol Support in Specifications.

Mar. 2021

Added OPN MCX623102AS-ADAT

Feb. 2021

Updated MCX623102A[C/N/S/E]-GDAT airflow numbers.

Dec. 2020

Updated cards' dimensions for MCX621102A[C/E/N]-ADAT.

Sep. 2020

Updated power numbers in Specifications.

Aug. 2020

Updated power numbers in Specifications.

Aug. 2020

Updated LED specifications in Specifications.

Jul. 2020

Updated power numbers in Specifications.

Jul. 2020

Updated power numbers in Specifications.

Jun. 2020

Updated airflow numbers.

Added the following OPNs to all relevant sections:

  • MCX621102AE-ADAT

  • MCX623102AS-GDAT

  • MCX623102AC-GDAT

  • MCX623106AE-CDAT

  • MCX623106PC-CDAT

  • MCX623106PN-CDAT

  • MCX623106PE-CDAT

  • MCX623105AE-VDAT

May. 2020

Updated power numbers.

Feb. 2020

Added the following OPNs to all relevant sections:

  • MCX623106AS-CDAT

  • MCX623105AS-VDAT

  • MCX623102AS-GDAT

Nov. 2019

First release
