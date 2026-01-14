Interfaces

For the networking ports LEDs description, follow the below table depending on the OPN you have purchased.

There is one bicolor (Yellow and Green) I/O LED per port to indicate speed and link status.

Link Indications

State Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green) Physical link speed Beacon command for locating the adapter card 1Hz blinking Yellow Error 4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following: Error Type Description LED Behavior I2C I2C access to the networking ports fails Blinks until error is fixed Over-current Over-current condition of the networking ports Blinks until error is fixed Physical Activity The Green LED will blink. Link Up The Green LED will be solid.

There are two I/O LEDs per port to indicate speed and link status. LED1 is a bicolor LED (Yellow and green) and LED2 is a single color LED (green).

Link Indications

State Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green) Single Color LED (Green) Beacon command for locating the adapter card 1Hz blinking Yellow OFF Error 4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following: Error Type Description LED Behavior I2C I2C access to the networking ports fails Blinks until error is fixed Over-current Over-current condition of the networking ports Blinks until error is fixed ON Physical Activity In full port speed: the Green LED is solid In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid Blinking Link Up In full port speed: the Green LED is solid In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid ON

SMBus Interface

ConnectX-6 Dx technology maintains support for manageability through a BMC. ConnectX-6 Dx PCIe stand-up adapter can be connected to a BMC using MCTP over SMBus or MCTP over PCIe protocols as if it is a standard NVIDIA PCIe stand-up adapter. For configuring the adapter for the specific manageability solution in use by the server, please contact NVIDIA Support.