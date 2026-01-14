NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual
Introduction

Product Overview

This is the User Manual for Ethernet adapter cards based on the ConnectX®-6 Dx integrated circuit device.

As the world's most advanced cloud SmartNIC, ConnectX-6 Dx provides up to two ports of 25, 50 or 100Gb/s or a single-port of 200Gb/s Ethernet connectivity, powered by 50Gb/s PAM4 SerDes technology and PCIe Gen 4.0 host connectivity. ConnectX-6 Dx continues among NVIDIA's innovation path in scalable cloud fabrics, delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency at every scale. ConnectX-6 Dx's innovative hardware offload engines, including IPsec and TLS inline data-in-motion encryption, are ideal for enabling secure network connectivity in modern data-center environments. Please refer to Feature and Benefits for more details.

ConnectX-6 Dx 25GbE Adapter Cards

OPN

Form Factor/Dimensions

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Interface

Secure Boot

Crypto

RoHS

Bracket Type

MCX621102AC-ADAT

4.89in. x 2.71in (124.22mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8

Tall Bracket

MCX621102AN-ADAT

4.89in. x 2.71in (124.22mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX621102AN-ADAT

4.89in. x 2.71in (124.22mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623102AC-ADAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

Tall Bracket

MCX623102AN-ADAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623102AS-ADAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

ConnectX-6 Dx 25GbE Adapter Cards with Active Cooling

Note

These cards are optimized for Workstation Environments and include an onboard cooling fan that meets the acoustic requirements for workstations.

OPN

Form Factor/Dimensions

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Interface

Secure Boot

Crypto

RoHS

Bracket Type

MCX621202AS-ADAT

6.01in. x 2.71in (152.90mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8

-

Tall Bracket

MCX621202AC-ADAT

6.01in. x 2.71in (152.90mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP28

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8

-

Tall Bracket

ConnectX-6 Dx 50GbE Adapter Cards

OPN

Form Factor/Dimensions

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Interface

Secure Boot

Crypto

RoHS

Bracket Type

MCX623102AC-GDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

Tall Bracket

MCX623102AE-GDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623102AN-GDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623102AS-GDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port SFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

ConnectX-6 Dx 100GbE Adapter Cards

OPN

Form Factor/Dimensions

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Interface

Secure Boot

Crypto

RoHS

Bracket Type

MCX623105AN-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623106AN-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623105AC-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

Tall Bracket

MCX623106AC-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

Tall Bracket

MCX623105AE-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623106AE-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623106AS-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

ConnectX-6 Dx 100GbE Adapter Cards for Timing and Telecommunication Application SMAs

OPN

Form Factor/Dimensions

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Interface

Secure

Boot

Crypto

PPS In

/Out SMAs

PPS

OUT

PPS

IN

SycnE

& PTP GM Support

GNSS

RoHS

Bracket

Type

MCX623106PN-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623106PC-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623106TN-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623106TC-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623106GN-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623106GC-CDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Dual-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

ConnectX-6 Dx 200GbE Adapter Cards

OPN

Form Factor/Dimensions

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports and Type

PCIe Interface

Secure Boot

Crypto

RoHS

Bracket Type

MCX623105AC-VDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

200/100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

Tall Bracket

MCX623105AE-VDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

200/100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623105AN-VDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

200/100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

-

Tall Bracket

MCX623105AS-VDAT

5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

200/100/50/25/10/1 GbE

Single-port QSFP56

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16

-

Tall Bracket

For more detailed information see Specifications.

Features and Benefits

Note

This section describes hardware features and capabilities. Please refer to the relevant driver and/or firmware release notes for feature availability.

Feature

Description

PCI Express (PCIe)

PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES@ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s through x8/x16 Edge Connector

Up to 200GbE

NVIDIA adapters comply with the following IEEE 802.3 standards:

200GbE / 100GbE / 50GbE / 40GbE / 25GbE / 10GbE / 1GbE

– IEEE 802.3bj, 802.3bm 100 Gigabit Ethernet

– IEEE 802.3by, Ethernet Consortium25, 50 Gigabit Ethernet, supporting all FEC modes– IEEE 802.3ba 40 Gigabit Ethernet– IEEE 802.3by 25 Gigabit Ethernet– IEEE 802.3ae 10 Gigabit Ethernet– IEEE 802.3ap based auto-negotiation and KR startup– IEEE 802.3ad, 802.1AX Link Aggregation– IEEE 802.1Q, 802.1P VLAN tags and priority– IEEE 802.1Qau (QCN)– Congestion Notification– IEEE 802.1Qaz (ETS)– IEEE 802.1Qbb (PFC)– IEEE 802.1Qbg– IEEE 1588v2– Jumbo frame support (9.6KB)

Memory

  • PCI Express - stores and accesses Ethernet fabric connection information and packet data.

  • SPI Quad - includes 256Mbit SPI Quad Flash device (MX25L25645GXDI-08G device by Macronix)

  • Available only in QSFP cards: FRU EEPROM - Stores the parameters and personality of the card. The EEPROM capacity is 128Kbit. FRU I2C address is (0x50) and is accessible through the PCIe SMBus (Note: A ddress 0x58 is reserved.)

Overlay Networks

In order to better scale their networks, data center operators often create overlay networks that carry traffic from individual virtual machines over logical tunnels in encapsulated formats such as NVGRE and VXLAN. While this solves network scalability issues, it hides the TCP packet from the hardware offloading engines, placing higher loads on the host CPU. ConnectX-6 Dx effectively addresses this by providing advanced NVGRE and VXLAN hardware offloading engines that encapsulate and de-capsulate the overlay protocol.

RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)

ConnectX-6 Dx, utilizing RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet) technology, delivers low-latency and high-performance over Band and Ethernet networks. Leveraging data center bridging (DCB) capabilities, as well as ConnectX-6 Dx, advanced congestion control hardware mechanisms, RoCE provides efficient low-latency RDMA services over Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks.

NVIDIA PeerDirect ®

NVIDIA PeerDirect ® communication provides high-efficiency RDMA access by eliminating unnecessary internal data copies between components on the PCIe bus (for example, from GPU to CPU), and therefore significantly reduces application run time. ConnectX-6 Dx advanced acceleration technology enables higher cluster efficiency and scalability to tens of thousands of nodes.

CPU Offload

Adapter functionality enables reduced CPU overhead leaving more CPU resources available for computation tasks.

Open vSwitch (OVS) offload using ASAP2(TM)• Flexible match-action flow tables• Tunneling encapsulation/decapsulation

Quality of Service (QoS)

Support for port-based Quality of Service enabling various application requirements for latency and SLA.

Hardware-based I/O Virtualization

ConnectX-6 Dx provides dedicated adapter resources and guaranteed isolation and protection for virtual machines within the server.

Storage Acceleration

A consolidated compute and storage network achieves significant cost-performance advantages over multi-fabric networks. Standard block and file access protocols can leverage

• RDMA for high-performance storage access

• NVMe over Fabric offloads for the target machine

SR-IOV

ConnectX-6 Dx SR-IOV technology provides dedicated adapter resources and guaranteed isolation and protection for virtual machines (VM) within the server.

High-Performance Accelerations

• Tag Matching and Rendezvous Offloads

• Adaptive Routing on Reliable Transport• Burst Buffer Offloads for Background Checkpointing

Time Sensitive Applications

NVIDIA offers a full IEEE 1588v2 PTP software solution, as well as time-sensitive related features called “5T”. NVIDIA PTP and 5T software solutions are designed to meet the most demanding PTP profiles. ConnectX-6 Dx incorporates an integrated Hardware Clock (PHC) that allows ConnectX-6 Dx to achieve sub 20u Sec accuracy and also offers many timing-related functions such as time-triggered scheduling or time-based SND accelerations (time-based ASAP²).

Furthermore, 5T technology enables the software application to transmit fronthaul (ORAN)

compatible in high bandwidth. The PTP part supports the subordinate clock, master clock, and

boundary clock.

ConnectX-6 Dx PTP solution allows you to run any PTP stack on your host.

Enhanced-SyncE & PTP

NVIDIA offers ConnectX-6 Dx cards with SyncE support including an improved holdover to meet ITU-T G.8273.2 class C.

Enabled in MCX623106TN-CDAT, MCX623106TC-CDAT, MCX623106GN-CDAT, and MCX623106GC-CDAT.

Grand Master (GNSS Reciver)

NVIDIA offers ConnectX-6 Dx with an integrated GNSS receiver to allow a compact and efficient solution for a Grand Master at every server.

Enabled in MCX623106G[N/C]-CDAT

PPS In/Out SMAs

NVIDIA offers a full IEEE 1588v2 PTP software solution, as well as time-sensitive related features called “5T”. NVIDIA PTP and 5T software solutions are designed to meet the most demanding PTP profiles. ConnectX-6 Dx incorporates an integrated Hardware Clock (PHC) that allows ConnectX-6 Dx to achieve sub 20u Sec accuracy and also offers many timing-related functions such as time-triggered scheduling or time-based SND accelerations (time-based ASAP²). Furthermore, 5T technology enables the software application to transmit fronthaul (ORAN) compatible in high bandwidth. The PTP part supports the subordinate clock, master clock, and boundary clock.

ConnectX-6 Dx PTP solution allows you to run any PTP stack on your host.

With respect to testing and measurements, selected NVIDIA adapters allow you to use the PPS-out signal from the onboard SMA connecter, ConnectX-6 Dx also allows measuring PTP in scale, with PPS-In signal. The PTP HW clock on the Network adapter will be sampled on each PPS-In signal, and the timestamp will be sent to the SW.

Enabled in MCX623106PN-CDAT, MCX623106PC-CDAT, MCX623106TN-CDAT, MCX623106TC-CDAT, MCX623106GN-CDAT, and MCX623106GC-CDAT.

Operating Systems/Distributions

  • RHEL/CentOS

  • Windows

  • FreeBSD

  • VMware

  • OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution (MLNX_OFED)

  • OpenFabrics Windows Distribution (WinOF-2)

Connectivity

  • Interoperable with 1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s Ethernet switches

  • Passive copper cable with ESD protection

  • Powered connectors for optical and active cable support
