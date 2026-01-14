Introduction
This is the User Manual for Ethernet adapter cards based on the ConnectX®-6 Dx integrated circuit device.
As the world's most advanced cloud SmartNIC, ConnectX-6 Dx provides up to two ports of 25, 50 or 100Gb/s or a single-port of 200Gb/s Ethernet connectivity, powered by 50Gb/s PAM4 SerDes technology and PCIe Gen 4.0 host connectivity. ConnectX-6 Dx continues among NVIDIA's innovation path in scalable cloud fabrics, delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency at every scale. ConnectX-6 Dx's innovative hardware offload engines, including IPsec and TLS inline data-in-motion encryption, are ideal for enabling secure network connectivity in modern data-center environments. Please refer to Feature and Benefits for more details.
ConnectX-6 Dx 25GbE Adapter Cards
OPN
Form Factor/Dimensions
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Interface
Secure Boot
Crypto
RoHS
Bracket Type
MCX621102AC-ADAT
4.89in. x 2.71in (124.22mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8
✔
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX621102AN-ADAT
4.89in. x 2.71in (124.22mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX621102AN-ADAT
4.89in. x 2.71in (124.22mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623102AC-ADAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623102AN-ADAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623102AS-ADAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
-
✔
Tall Bracket
ConnectX-6 Dx 25GbE Adapter Cards with Active Cooling
These cards are optimized for Workstation Environments and include an onboard cooling fan that meets the acoustic requirements for workstations.
OPN
Form Factor/Dimensions
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Interface
Secure Boot
Crypto
RoHS
Bracket Type
MCX621202AS-ADAT
6.01in. x 2.71in (152.90mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8
✔
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX621202AC-ADAT
6.01in. x 2.71in (152.90mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP28
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x8
✔
-
✔
Tall Bracket
ConnectX-6 Dx 50GbE Adapter Cards
OPN
Form Factor/Dimensions
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Interface
Secure Boot
Crypto
RoHS
Bracket Type
MCX623102AC-GDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623102AE-GDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623102AN-GDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623102AS-GDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port SFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
-
✔
Tall Bracket
ConnectX-6 Dx 100GbE Adapter Cards
OPN
Form Factor/Dimensions
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Interface
Secure Boot
Crypto
RoHS
Bracket Type
MCX623105AN-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106AN-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623105AC-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106AC-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623105AE-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106AE-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106AS-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
-
✔
Tall Bracket
ConnectX-6 Dx 100GbE Adapter Cards for Timing and Telecommunication Application SMAs
OPN
Form Factor/Dimensions
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Interface
Secure
Boot
Crypto
PPS In
/Out SMAs
PPS
OUT
PPS
IN
SycnE
& PTP GM Support
GNSS
RoHS
Bracket
Type
MCX623106PN-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
-
✔
✔
✔
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106PC-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106TN-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
-
✔
✔
✔
✔
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106TC-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106GN-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
-
✔
✔
-
✔
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623106GC-CDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Dual-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
✔
✔
✔
-
✔
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
ConnectX-6 Dx 200GbE Adapter Cards
OPN
Form Factor/Dimensions
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports and Type
PCIe Interface
Secure Boot
Crypto
RoHS
Bracket Type
MCX623105AC-VDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
200/100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623105AE-VDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
200/100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
✔
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623105AN-VDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
200/100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
-
-
✔
Tall Bracket
MCX623105AS-VDAT
5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
200/100/50/25/10/1 GbE
Single-port QSFP56
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES @ 16.0GT/s x16
✔
-
✔
Tall Bracket
For more detailed information see Specifications.
This section describes hardware features and capabilities. Please refer to the relevant driver and/or firmware release notes for feature availability.
Feature
Description
PCI Express (PCIe)
PCIe Gen 4.0 SERDES@ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s through x8/x16 Edge Connector
Up to 200GbE
NVIDIA adapters comply with the following IEEE 802.3 standards:
200GbE / 100GbE / 50GbE / 40GbE / 25GbE / 10GbE / 1GbE
– IEEE 802.3bj, 802.3bm 100 Gigabit Ethernet
– IEEE 802.3by, Ethernet Consortium25, 50 Gigabit Ethernet, supporting all FEC modes– IEEE 802.3ba 40 Gigabit Ethernet– IEEE 802.3by 25 Gigabit Ethernet– IEEE 802.3ae 10 Gigabit Ethernet– IEEE 802.3ap based auto-negotiation and KR startup– IEEE 802.3ad, 802.1AX Link Aggregation– IEEE 802.1Q, 802.1P VLAN tags and priority– IEEE 802.1Qau (QCN)– Congestion Notification– IEEE 802.1Qaz (ETS)– IEEE 802.1Qbb (PFC)– IEEE 802.1Qbg– IEEE 1588v2– Jumbo frame support (9.6KB)
Memory
Overlay Networks
In order to better scale their networks, data center operators often create overlay networks that carry traffic from individual virtual machines over logical tunnels in encapsulated formats such as NVGRE and VXLAN. While this solves network scalability issues, it hides the TCP packet from the hardware offloading engines, placing higher loads on the host CPU. ConnectX-6 Dx effectively addresses this by providing advanced NVGRE and VXLAN hardware offloading engines that encapsulate and de-capsulate the overlay protocol.
RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)
ConnectX-6 Dx, utilizing RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet) technology, delivers low-latency and high-performance over Band and Ethernet networks. Leveraging data center bridging (DCB) capabilities, as well as ConnectX-6 Dx, advanced congestion control hardware mechanisms, RoCE provides efficient low-latency RDMA services over Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks.
NVIDIA PeerDirect ®
NVIDIA PeerDirect ® communication provides high-efficiency RDMA access by eliminating unnecessary internal data copies between components on the PCIe bus (for example, from GPU to CPU), and therefore significantly reduces application run time. ConnectX-6 Dx advanced acceleration technology enables higher cluster efficiency and scalability to tens of thousands of nodes.
CPU Offload
Adapter functionality enables reduced CPU overhead leaving more CPU resources available for computation tasks.
Open vSwitch (OVS) offload using ASAP2(TM)• Flexible match-action flow tables• Tunneling encapsulation/decapsulation
Quality of Service (QoS)
Support for port-based Quality of Service enabling various application requirements for latency and SLA.
Hardware-based I/O Virtualization
ConnectX-6 Dx provides dedicated adapter resources and guaranteed isolation and protection for virtual machines within the server.
Storage Acceleration
A consolidated compute and storage network achieves significant cost-performance advantages over multi-fabric networks. Standard block and file access protocols can leverage
• RDMA for high-performance storage access
• NVMe over Fabric offloads for the target machine
SR-IOV
ConnectX-6 Dx SR-IOV technology provides dedicated adapter resources and guaranteed isolation and protection for virtual machines (VM) within the server.
High-Performance Accelerations
• Tag Matching and Rendezvous Offloads
• Adaptive Routing on Reliable Transport• Burst Buffer Offloads for Background Checkpointing
Time Sensitive Applications
NVIDIA offers a full IEEE 1588v2 PTP software solution, as well as time-sensitive related features called “5T”. NVIDIA PTP and 5T software solutions are designed to meet the most demanding PTP profiles. ConnectX-6 Dx incorporates an integrated Hardware Clock (PHC) that allows ConnectX-6 Dx to achieve sub 20u Sec accuracy and also offers many timing-related functions such as time-triggered scheduling or time-based SND accelerations (time-based ASAP²).
Furthermore, 5T technology enables the software application to transmit fronthaul (ORAN)
compatible in high bandwidth. The PTP part supports the subordinate clock, master clock, and
boundary clock.
ConnectX-6 Dx PTP solution allows you to run any PTP stack on your host.
Enhanced-SyncE & PTP
NVIDIA offers ConnectX-6 Dx cards with SyncE support including an improved holdover to meet ITU-T G.8273.2 class C.
Enabled in MCX623106TN-CDAT, MCX623106TC-CDAT, MCX623106GN-CDAT, and MCX623106GC-CDAT.
Grand Master (GNSS Reciver)
NVIDIA offers ConnectX-6 Dx with an integrated GNSS receiver to allow a compact and efficient solution for a Grand Master at every server.
Enabled in MCX623106G[N/C]-CDAT
PPS In/Out SMAs
NVIDIA offers a full IEEE 1588v2 PTP software solution, as well as time-sensitive related features called “5T”. NVIDIA PTP and 5T software solutions are designed to meet the most demanding PTP profiles. ConnectX-6 Dx incorporates an integrated Hardware Clock (PHC) that allows ConnectX-6 Dx to achieve sub 20u Sec accuracy and also offers many timing-related functions such as time-triggered scheduling or time-based SND accelerations (time-based ASAP²). Furthermore, 5T technology enables the software application to transmit fronthaul (ORAN) compatible in high bandwidth. The PTP part supports the subordinate clock, master clock, and boundary clock.
ConnectX-6 Dx PTP solution allows you to run any PTP stack on your host.
With respect to testing and measurements, selected NVIDIA adapters allow you to use the PPS-out signal from the onboard SMA connecter, ConnectX-6 Dx also allows measuring PTP in scale, with PPS-In signal. The PTP HW clock on the Network adapter will be sampled on each PPS-In signal, and the timestamp will be sent to the SW.
Enabled in MCX623106PN-CDAT, MCX623106PC-CDAT, MCX623106TN-CDAT, MCX623106TC-CDAT, MCX623106GN-CDAT, and MCX623106GC-CDAT.
RHEL/CentOS
Windows
FreeBSD
VMware
OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution (MLNX_OFED)
OpenFabrics Windows Distribution (WinOF-2)
Interoperable with 1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s Ethernet switches
Passive copper cable with ESD protection
Powered connectors for optical and active cable support