NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual  Linux Driver Installation
Download PDF

On This Page

Linux Driver Installation

This section describes how to install and test the MLNX_OFED for Linux package on a single server with a ConnectX-6 Dx adapter card installed.

Prerequisites

Requirements

Description

Platforms

A server platform with a ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet adapter card installed.

Required Disk Space for Installation

1GB

Operating System

Linux operating system.

For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

Installer Privileges

The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.

Downloading MLNX_OFED

  1. Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running lspci command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-6 Dx card configuration.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # lspci -v | grep Mellanox
86:00.0 Network controller [0207]: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family
Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014
86:00.1 Network controller [0207]: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family
Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014

    For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 14, 2026
content here