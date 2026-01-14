Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running lspci command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-6 Dx card configuration.

Copy Copied! # lspci -v | grep Mellanox 86:00.0 Network controller [0207]: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014 86:00.1 Network controller [0207]: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014

For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.