On This Page
Linux Driver Installation
This section describes how to install and test the MLNX_OFED for Linux package on a single server with a ConnectX-6 Dx adapter card installed.
Requirements
Description
Platforms
A server platform with a ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet adapter card installed.
Required Disk Space for Installation
1GB
Operating System
Linux operating system.
For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
Installer Privileges
The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.
Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running lspci command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-6 Dx card configuration.
# lspci -v | grep Mellanox 86:00.0 Network controller [0207]: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014 86:00.1 Network controller [0207]: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014
For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.