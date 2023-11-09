On This Page
Specifications
Power numbers are provided for passive cables only. For board power numbers while using active cables, please add the outcome of the following formula to the passive cables power numbers stated below:
Active_Module_Power x Number_of_Modules x 1.1 (efficiency factor)
These products have reached the end-of-life milestone.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 4.89in. x 2.71in (124.22mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25 Gb/s
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow Specifications(a)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
PCIe Gen 3.0
PCIe Gen 4.0
Typical Power
Passive Cables
10.88W
11.29W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
15.55W
15.96W
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W (per port)
Airflow @ 55Cb)
Cable Type
Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port
Passive Cable
200LFM
Active 0.8W Cable
400 LFM
Active 1.5W Cable
450LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(c)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
These products have reached the end-of-life milestone.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25 Gb/s
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow (a)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable Type
PCIe Gen 3.0
PCIe Gen 4.0
Typical Power
Passive Cables
14.87W
15.68W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
18.92W
19.74W
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 2.5W (each port)
Airflow @ 55C(b)
Cable Type
Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port
Passive Cable
300LFM
Active 0.8 Cable
400LFM
Active 2.5W Cable
500LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(c)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
These cards are optimized for Workstation Environments and include an onboard cooling fan that meets the acoustic requirement for workstations.
At Idle 20 dBA max
TDP Room 34 dBA Max
TDP Max 47 dBA Max
Fan speed is controlled automatically depending on board load.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 6.01in. x 2.71in (152.9mmx 68.9 mm)
Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25 Gb/s
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Capabilities
MCX621202AS-ADAT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled
MCX621202AC-ADAT: Crypto Enabled(a), Secure Boot Enabled
Power Specifications(a)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable Type
PCIe Gen 3.0
PCIe Gen 4.0
Typical Power
Passive Cables
9.6W
9.9W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
13.7W
14W
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 2.5W (each port)
External Airflow Conditions
Cable Type
Maximum Allowed Fan Inlet Temperature
No External Airflow
Passive Copper Module
50°
NVIDIA SFP28 0.8W Module
40°
10G Base SFP-10G-T-NC 2.5W Cable
40°
150LFM External Airflow
(Airflow Direction: Heatsink to Port)
Passive Copper Module
55°
NVIDIA SFP28 0.8W Module
50°
10G Base SFP-10G-T-NC 2.5W Cable
50°
Environmental
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(c)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.
These products have reached the end-of-life milestone.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual SFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s
Ethernet: 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow (a)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable Type
PCIe Gen 3.0
PCIe Gen 4.0
Typical Power
Passive Cables
14.94W
15.76W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
20.16W
20.98W
Maximum power available through SFP56 port: 2.5W (each port)
Airflow Requirements @ 55C(b)
Cable Type
Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port
Passive Cable
300LFM
Active 0.8 Cable
400LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(c)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels. c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
MCX623105AE-CDAT and MCX623105AN-CDAT have reached the end-of-life milestone.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow (a)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable Type
PCIe Gen 3.0
PCIe Gen 4.0
Typical Power
Passive Cables
15.67W
16.48W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
20.51W
22W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Airflow Requirements @ 55C(b)
Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port
Passive Cable
500LFM
Active 3.5W Cable
600LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(c)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package
MCX623106AE-CDAT has reached the end-of-life milestone.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow (b)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable Type
PCIe Gen 3.0
PCIe Gen 4.0
Typical Power
Passive Cables
18.7W
19.52W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
25.28W
26.64W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)
Airflow Requirements @ 55C(c)
Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port
Passive Cable
550LFM
Active 2.5W Cable
700LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(d)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapters Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package
These products have reached the end-of-life milestone.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow (a)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable Type
PCIe Gen 3.0
Gen 4.0
Typical Power
Passive Cables
TBD
18.96W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
TBD
26.64W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)
Airflow Requirements @ 55C(b)
Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port
Passive Cable
600LFM
NVIDIA Active 2.5W Cable
700LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(c)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package
MCX623106TN-CDAT and MCX623106GN-CDAT have reached the end-of-life milestone.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow (b)
Voltage: 12V
Power
Cable Type
PCIe Gen 3.0
PCIe Gen 4.0
Typical Power(b)
Passive Cables
TBD
18.96W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
TBD
26.64W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Airflow Requirements @ 55C(c)
Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port
Passive Cable
550LFM
Active 2.5W Cable
700LFM
Active 3.5W Cable
1100LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(d)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapters Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package
MCX623105AS-VDAT and MCX623105AE-VDAT have reached the end-of-life milestone.
Capabilities
Physical
Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow (b)
Voltage: 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable Type
PCIe Gen 3.0
Gen 4.0
Typical Power
Passive Cables
TBD
16.94W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
TBD
24W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)
Airflow Requirements @ 55C(c)
Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port
Passive Cable
600LFM
Active 4.55W Cable
950LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(d)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapters Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package
Board Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions
All dimensions are in millimeters. Mechanical tolerances are specified for each form factor.
Dual-Port SFP28/SFP56 x8 Adapter Cards Mechanical Drawing
Mechanical Tolerance:
Width: +/- 0.13mm
Height: +0/-0.13mm
Dual-Port SFP28 x8 Adapter Cards with Active Cooling Mechanical Drawing
Mechanical Tolerance:
Width: +/- 0.13mm
Height: +0/-0.2mm
Dual-Port SFP28/SFP56 x16 Adapter Cards Mechanical Drawing
Mechanical Tolerance:
Width: +/- 0.13mm
Height: +0/-0.13mm
Single-Port QSFP56 x16 Adapter Cards Mechanical Drawing
Mechanical Tolerance:
Width: +/- 0.13mm
Height: +0/-0.13mm
Dual-Port QSFP56 x16 Adapter Cards Mechanical Drawing
Mechanical Tolerance:
Width: +/- 0.13mm
Height: +0/-0.13mm
Bracket Mechanical Drawing
All dimensions are in millimeters. All the mechanical tolerances are +/- 0.2mm.
Card Configuration
Short Bracket
Tall Bracket
Dual-Port SFP28/SFP56 Cards
Single-Port QSFP56 Cards
Dual-Port QSFP56 Cards