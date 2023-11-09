NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual
Specifications

Note

Power numbers are provided for passive cables only. For board power numbers while using active cables, please add the outcome of the following formula to the passive cables power numbers stated below:

Active_Module_Power x Number_of_Modules x 1.1 (efficiency factor)

MCX621102AC-ADAT / MCX621102AN-ADAT Specifications

Info

These products have reached the end-of-life milestone.

Capabilities

  • MCX621102AC-ADAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled

  • MCX621102AN-ADAT:Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled

Physical

Size: 4.89in. x 2.71in (124.22mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25 Gb/s

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow Specifications(a)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

PCIe Gen 3.0

PCIe Gen 4.0

Typical Power

Passive Cables

10.88W

11.29W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

15.55W

15.96W

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W (per port)

Airflow @ 55Cb)

Cable Type

Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port

Passive Cable

200LFM

Active 0.8W Cable

400 LFM

Active 1.5W Cable

450LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX623102AC-ADAT / MCX623102AN-ADAT / MCX623102AS-ADAT Specifications

Info

These products have reached the end-of-life milestone.

Capabilities

  • MCX623102AC-ADAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled

  • MCX623102AN-ADAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled

  • MCX623102AS-ADAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot enabled

Physical

Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25 Gb/s

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow (a)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable Type

PCIe Gen 3.0

PCIe Gen 4.0

Typical Power

Passive Cables

14.87W

15.68W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

18.92W

19.74W

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 2.5W (each port)

Airflow @ 55C(b)

Cable Type

Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port

Passive Cable

300LFM

Active 0.8 Cable

400LFM

Active 2.5W Cable

500LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX621202AS-ADAT / MCX621202AC-ADAT Specifications

Note

These cards are optimized for Workstation Environments and include an onboard cooling fan that meets the acoustic requirement for workstations.

  • At Idle 20 dBA max

  • TDP Room 34 dBA Max

  • TDP Max 47 dBA Max

Fan speed is controlled automatically depending on board load.

Capabilities

  • MCX621202AS-ADAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot enabled

  • MCX621202AC-ADAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled

Physical

Size: 6.01in. x 2.71in (152.9mmx 68.9 mm)

Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25 Gb/s

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Capabilities

MCX621202AS-ADAT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

MCX621202AC-ADAT: Crypto Enabled(a), Secure Boot Enabled

Power Specifications(a)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable Type

PCIe Gen 3.0

PCIe Gen 4.0

Typical Power

Passive Cables

9.6W

9.9W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

13.7W

14W

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 2.5W (each port)

Maximum Allowed Inlet Temperature(b)

External Airflow Conditions

Cable Type

Maximum Allowed Fan Inlet Temperature

No External Airflow

Passive Copper Module

50°

NVIDIA SFP28 0.8W Module

40°

10G Base SFP-10G-T-NC 2.5W Cable

40°

150LFM External Airflow

(Airflow Direction: Heatsink to Port)

Passive Copper Module

55°

NVIDIA SFP28 0.8W Module

50°

10G Base SFP-10G-T-NC 2.5W Cable

50°

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.

MCX623102AC-GDAT / MCX623102AE-GDAT / MCX623102AN-GDAT / MCX623102AS-GDAT Specifications

Info

These products have reached the end-of-life milestone.

Capabilities

  • MCX623102AC-GDAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled

  • MCX623102AE-GDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled

  • MCX623102AN-GDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled

  • MCX623102AS-GDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot enabled

Physical

Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual SFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s

Ethernet: 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow (a)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable Type

PCIe Gen 3.0

PCIe Gen 4.0

Typical Power

Passive Cables

14.94W

15.76W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

20.16W

20.98W

Maximum power available through SFP56 port: 2.5W (each port)

Airflow Requirements @ 55C(b)

Cable Type

Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port

Passive Cable

300LFM

Active 0.8 Cable

400LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(c)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels. c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX623105AN-CDAT / MCX623105AE-CDAT / MCX623105AC-CDAT Specifications

Info

MCX623105AE-CDAT and MCX623105AN-CDAT have reached the end-of-life milestone.

Capabilities

  • MCX623105AN-CDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled

  • MCX623105AE-CDAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot disabled

  • MCX623105AC-CDAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled

Physical

Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow (a)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable Type

PCIe Gen 3.0

PCIe Gen 4.0

Typical Power

Passive Cables

15.67W

16.48W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

20.51W

22W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Airflow Requirements @ 55C(b)

Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port

Passive Cable

500LFM

Active 3.5W Cable

600LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(c)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package

MCX623106AS-CDAT / MCX623106AN-CDAT / MCX623106AC-CDAT / MCX623106AE-CDAT Specifications

Info

MCX623106AE-CDAT has reached the end-of-life milestone.

Capabilities

  • MCX623106AS-CDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot enabled

  • MCX623106AN-CDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled

  • MCX623106AC-CDAT(a): Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled

  • MCX623106AE-CDAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot disabled

Physical

Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow (b)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable Type

PCIe Gen 3.0

PCIe Gen 4.0

Typical Power

Passive Cables

18.7W

19.52W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

25.28W

26.64W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)

Airflow Requirements @ 55C(c)

Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port

Passive Cable

550LFM

Active 2.5W Cable

700LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(d)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapters Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package

MCX623106PN-CDAT / MCX623106PC-CDAT Specifications

Info

These products have reached the end-of-life milestone.

Capabilities

  • MCX623106PN-CDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled, with PPS In/Out

  • MCX623106PC-CDAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled, with PPS In/Out

Physical

Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow (a)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable Type

PCIe Gen 3.0

Gen 4.0

Typical Power

Passive Cables

TBD

18.96W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

TBD

26.64W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)

Airflow Requirements @ 55C(b)

Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port

Passive Cable

600LFM

NVIDIA Active 2.5W Cable

700LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(c)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package

MCX623106TC-CDAT / MCX623106TN-CDAT / MCX623106GN-CDAT / MCX623106GC-CDAT Specifications

Info

MCX623106TN-CDAT and MCX623106GN-CDAT have reached the end-of-life milestone.

Capabilities

  • MCX623106TC-CDAT(a): Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled, with PPS In/Out and Enhanced-SyncE & PTP

  • MCX623106TN-CDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled, with PPS In/Out

  • MCX623106GN-CDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled, Enhanced-SyncE & PTP GM support and GNSS , PPS Out

  • MCX623106GC-CDAT(a): Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled, with Enhanced-SyncE & PTP GM support and GNSS , PPS Out

Physical

Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow (b)

Voltage: 12V

Power

Cable Type

PCIe Gen 3.0

PCIe Gen 4.0

Typical Power(b)

Passive Cables

TBD

18.96W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

TBD

26.64W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Airflow Requirements @ 55C(c)

Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port

Passive Cable

550LFM

Active 2.5W Cable

700LFM

Active 3.5W Cable

1100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(d)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapters Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package

MCX623105AC-VDAT / MCX623105AN-VDAT / MCX623105AS-VDAT / MCX623105AE-VDAT Specifications

Info

MCX623105AS-VDAT and MCX623105AE-VDAT have reached the end-of-life milestone.

Capabilities

  • MCX623105AC-VDAT(a): Crypto enabled, Secure Boot enabled

  • MCX623105AN-VDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot disabled

  • MCX623105AS-VDAT: Crypto disabled, Secure Boot enabled

  • MCX623105AE-VDAT: Crypto enabled, Secure Boot disabled

Physical

Size: 5.59in. x 2.71in (142.00mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-LR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow (b)

Voltage: 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable Type

PCIe Gen 3.0

Gen 4.0

Typical Power

Passive Cables

TBD

16.94W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

TBD

24W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W (each port)

Airflow Requirements @ 55C(c)

Hot Aisle - Heatsink to Port

Passive Cable

600LFM

Active 4.55W Cable

950LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(d)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapters Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package

Board Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. Mechanical tolerances are specified for each form factor.

Dual-Port SFP28/SFP56 x8 Adapter Cards Mechanical Drawing

image2020-12-3_10-49-4-version-1-modificationdate-1768396861720-api-v2.png

Mechanical Tolerance:

Width: +/- 0.13mm

Height: +0/-0.13mm

Dual-Port SFP28 x8 Adapter Cards with Active Cooling Mechanical Drawing

image2022-6-16_16-15-46-version-1-modificationdate-1768396861306-api-v2.png

Mechanical Tolerance:

Width: +/- 0.13mm

Height: +0/-0.2mm

Dual-Port SFP28/SFP56 x16 Adapter Cards Mechanical Drawing

image2020-10-19_19-48-12-version-1-modificationdate-1768396862851-api-v2.png

Mechanical Tolerance:

Width: +/- 0.13mm

Height: +0/-0.13mm

Single-Port QSFP56 x16 Adapter Cards Mechanical Drawing

image2020-10-19_19-47-41-version-1-modificationdate-1768396863240-api-v2.png

Mechanical Tolerance:

Width: +/- 0.13mm

Height: +0/-0.13mm

Dual-Port QSFP56 x16 Adapter Cards Mechanical Drawing

image2020-10-19_19-51-45-version-1-modificationdate-1768396862081-api-v2.png

Mechanical Tolerance:

Width: +/- 0.13mm

Height: +0/-0.13mm


Bracket Mechanical Drawing

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. All the mechanical tolerances are +/- 0.2mm.

Card Configuration

Short Bracket

Tall Bracket

Dual-Port SFP28/SFP56 Cards

image2022-6-16_16-49-23-version-1-modificationdate-1768396859367-api-v2.png

Single-Port QSFP56 Cards

image2022-6-16_16-48-40-version-1-modificationdate-1768396860107-api-v2.png
image2022-6-16_16-48-23-version-1-modificationdate-1768396860574-api-v2.png

Dual-Port QSFP56 Cards

image-2024-1-9_17-55-57-version-1-modificationdate-1768396858282-api-v2.png
image-2024-1-9_17-56-30-version-1-modificationdate-1768396857904-api-v2.png

