Specifications

a. If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel. Contact NVIDIA for airflow numbers with other active modules' power levels.