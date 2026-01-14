NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual  Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting

General Troubleshooting

Server unable to find the adapter

  • Ensure that the adapter is placed correctly

  • Make sure the adapter slot and the adapter are compatible

    Install the adapter in a different PCI Express slot

  • Use the drivers that came with the adapter or download the latest

  • Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

  • Try to reboot the server

The adapter no longer works

  • Reseat the adapter in its slot or a different slot, if necessary

  • Try using another cable

  • Reinstall the drivers for the network driver files may be damaged or deleted

  • Reboot the server

Adapters stopped working after installing another adapter

  • Try removing and re-installing all adapters

  • Check that cables are connected properly

  • Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Link indicator light is off

  • Try another port on the switch

  • Make sure the cable is securely attached

  • Check you are using the proper cables that do not exceed the recommended lengths

  • Verify that your switch and adapter port are compatible

Link light is on, but with no communication established

  • Check that the latest driver is loaded

  • Check that both the adapter and its link are set to the same speed and duplex settings

Event message received of insufficient power

  • When [ adapter's current power consumption ] > [ PCIe slot advertised power limit ] – a warning message appears in the server's system even logs (Eg. dmesg: "Detected insufficient power on the PCIe slow")

  • It's recommended to use a PCIe slot that can supply enough power.

  • If a message of the following format appears – "mlx5_core 0003:01:00.0: port_module:254:(pid 0): Port module event[error]: module 0, Cable error, One or more network ports have been powered down due to insufficient/unadvertised power on the PCIe slot" please upgrade your Adapter's firmware.

  • If the message remains – please consider switching from Active Optical Cable (AOC) or transceiver to Direct Attached Copper (DAC) connectivity.

Linux Troubleshooting

Environment Information

cat /etc/issue

uname -acat /proc/cupinfo | grep ‘model name’ | uniqofed_info -sifconfig -aip link showethtool <interface>ethtool -i <interface_of_Mellanox_port_num>ibdev2netdev

Card Detection

lspci | grep -i Mellanox

Mellanox Firmware Tool (MFT)

Download and install MFT: MFT Documentation

Refer to the User Manual for installation instructions.Once installed, run:mst startmst statusflint -d <mst_device> q

Ports Information

ibstat

ibv_devinfo

Firmware Version Upgrade

To download the latest firmware version, refer to the NVIDIA Update and Query Utility.

Collect Log File

cat /var/log/messages

dmesg >> system.logjournalctl (Applicable on new operating systems)cat /var/log/syslog

Windows Troubleshooting

Environment Information

From the Windows desktop choose the Start menu and run: msinfo32

To export system information to a text file, choose the Export option from the File menu.Assign a file name and save.

Mellanox Firmware Tool (MFT)

Download and install MFT: MFT Documentation

Refer to the User Manual for installation instructions.Once installed, open a CMD window and run:WinMFTmst startmst statusflint –d <mst_device> q

Ports Information

vstat

Firmware Version Upgrade

Download the latest firmware version using the PSID/board ID from here.

flint –d <mst_device> –i <firmware_bin_file> b

Collect Log File

  • Event log viewer

  • MST device logs:

    • mst start

    • mst status

  • flint –d <mst_device> dc > dump_configuration.log

  • mstdump <mst_device> dc > mstdump.log
