Updating Adapter Firmware

Each adapter card is shipped with the latest version of qualified firmware at the time of manufacturing. However, NVIDIA issues firmware updates occasionally that provide new features and bug fixes. To check that your card is programmed with the latest available firmware version, download the mlxup firmware update and query utility. The utility can query for available NVIDIA adapters and indicate which adapters require a firmware update. If the user confirms, mlxup upgrades the firmware using embedded images. The latest mlxup executable and documentation are available in mlxup - Update and Query Utility.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! [server1]# ./mlxup Querying Mellanox devices firmware ... Device Type: ConnectX-6 Dx Part Number: MCX623105AN-VDAT Description: ConnectX®-6 Dx EN adapter card, 200GbE , Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 4.0 x16, No Crypto, Tall Bracket PSID: MT_2190110032 PCI Device Name: 0000:06:00.0 Base GUID: e41d2d0300fd8b8a Versions: Current Available FW 16.23.1020 16.24.1000 Status: Update required Device Type: ConnectX-6 Dx Part Number: MCX623105AN-VDAT Description: ConnectX®-6 Dx EN adapter card, 200GbE , Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 4.0 x16, No Crypto, Tall Bracket PSID: MT_2170110021 PCI Device Name: 0000:07:00.0 Base MAC: 0000e41d2da206d4 Versions: Current Available FW 16.24.1000 16.24.1000 Status: Up to date Perform FW update? [y/N]: y Device #1: Up to date Device #2: Updating FW ... Done Restart needed for updates to take effect. Log File: /var/log/mlxup/mlxup-yyyymmdd.log