NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.

Issue

3308132

Description: Improved physical layer performance by modifying transmitter parameters that caused link up time issues when connected to few optical cable vendors.

Keywords: Optical cables, performance

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2302

Internal Ref.

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3218394

Description: Fixed pre-copy issues that occurred when in live migration.

Keywords: Live migration, pre-copy

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3177699

Description: Improved both TP1a compliance and Physical-layer performance. TX and PLL settings were changed to comply with IEEE 802.3bs TP1a and improved link margins.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3172302

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.

Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3180138

Description: Enabled the firmware to distribute loopback QPs/SQs between all LAG ports during the initial distribution in steering LAG.

Keywords: Loopback QPs/SQs

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3056546

Description: Fixed an issue that due to a firmware limitation, enabling tx_port_ts resulted in syndrome 0x5d2974.

Keywords: tx_port_ts

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3110378

Description: CPU handling synchronization requires separation (run ptp4l with taskset -c [cpu #] prefix) while running heavy traffic.

Keywords: CPU allocation, PTP synchronization

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3177570

Description: Changed the Tx setting for optics HDR to improve compliance margins.

Keywords: Tx setting, HDR, compliance margins

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

Internal Ref.

Issue

3143683

Description: Fixed a race over a context which resulted in performance degradation when configured the virtual QoS before bringing the VMs up.

Keywords: Performance, QoS, VMs, race

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

3102126

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NIC to access the host memory when in idle mode.

Keywords: Idle mode, memory access

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

3145335

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal assert when the hypervisor was configured with more than 128 VFs per PF when the VF_NODNIC_ENABLE=true.

Keywords: Hypervisor, VFs, PF, assert

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3021669

Description: Added a new NVconfig parameter “MULTI_PCI_RESOURCE_SHARE” to support modes that allow choosing the utilization of the card's resources on each host in Socket-Direct / Multi host setup.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

2665773

Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3113812

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the destroy_match_definer object command to fail after dumping it using resource_dump.

Keywords: Match definer, Resource dump

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

2785026

Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.

Keywords: QP

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2899540

Description: Resolved vDPA traffic unbalance issue in active-backup VF LAG mode.

Keywords: VDPA, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2802943

Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.

Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2900228

Description: Fixed an issue that occured after powering off DC in Multi-Host system which resulted in OOB connection to the BMC getting lost (and fatal error appeared) due to a firmware bug in the PCIe flush flow. The issue was fixed by increasing the flush time and not waiting for PCIe credits to return to default values.

Keywords: PCIe LTSSM, surprise power down

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2373274

Description: Fixed a rare HW/FW timing race of serdes' power-up sequence.

Keywords: Power consumption

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2513453

Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2903895

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in temporary packet drops while changing PTP/FCS configuration when the links were up.

Keywords: PTP/FCS configuration, packet drops

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2932436

Description: Optimized the virtio data path to reach line speed for Tx bandwidth.

Keywords: VDPA, virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2979683

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in notification indicator mistakenly being reported as FATAL thus, raising false indication.

Keywords: FATAL error indication

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2951894

Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.

Keywords: destroy_qp

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2907707

Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.

Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

2788388

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong port calibration due to incorrect mapping of the port during initialization stage.

Keywords: Port mapping

Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048

Internal Ref.

Issue

2796324

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.

Keywords: cables, RXLOS

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2748800

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the link status to be reported incorrectly and consequently caused the link to go down due to the wrong definition of the RX_LOS polarity in the INI.

Keywords: RX_LOS polarity

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2784304

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.

Keywords: QP

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2795935

Description: Removed the "PPS out" dependency on the "PPS in" status.

Keywords: PPS

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2856923

Description: Changed the DPORT_OWNER configuration to ignore the zero value in order to configure an external host as the "owner" uses the "host index + 1" value.

Keywords: DPORT_OWNER

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2783135

Description: Fixed an issue where a valid connection tracking flow triggered an unsupported connection tracking syndrome.

Keywords: Connection tracking

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2804378

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the ATS packets to be mis-handled if hosts set RCB to 128B.

Keywords: ATS packets

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2690222

Description: Synced reset is not supported when NVNe Emulation is enabled.

Running mlxfwreset in synced mode (sync=1) when NVME EMU is enabled will result in the tool reporting the synced reset as supported, but the reset itself will fail.

Keywords: mlxfwreset, NVNe Emulation, Synced reset

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2678394

Description: Limited the external loopback speed to the used module's capabilities.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2694844

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in cache miss being increased and performance being reduced due to the software querying the counters very frequently.

Keywords: virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2748922

Description: Modified the Rx flow to go directly to QP without going thru the RX steering flow to reflect correctly the statics for the Tx and Rx.

Keywords: Rx flow, Rx, Tx, QP

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2754210

Description: Fixed an assert that occurred when mlxconfig LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION was set due to setting multi-port-vhca which is not allowed.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2780258

Description: Added rx_ts_over_crc to the PCMR access reg to control the default behavior of the FCS if that FCS is overwritten by the PTP on runtime.

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2791993

Description: Fixed issue where configuring two identical FLEX Parser parse-graph-nodes on two different ports, can cause one of them to not work.

Keywords: Flex Parser

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2823281

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.

Keywords: RNR timeout

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2038112

Description: Fixed an issue that cause the flash frequency on boot to be lower than expected (under 50Mhz) by enabling the firmware to increase it on boot2 to normal frequency.

Note: On boards that use Winbond flash, the firmware is blocked if using a firmware that does not include this fix.

Keywords: Flash frequency, firmware boot, Windbond flash

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2798627

Description: Added support for DSFP AOC (CMIS) v4 when error code is not reported by the module.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2688008

Description: Fixed a BER issue on the Serdes by updating the mapping of logical to physical port configuration for Link-Maintenance flow.

Keywords: BER, Link-Maintenance flow

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2785491

Description: Fixed issue that caused the virtio (vDPA and virtio full emulation) checksum offload not to work with packet head rewrite in steering mode.

Keywords: Virtio checksum offload, Head rewrite

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2727998

Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in QP allocation with the QPN of the previously destroyed QP due to the fact that the CreateQP does not guarantee a monotonic grow of QPN.

Keywords: QP, QPN

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2685122

Description: Fixed the PFs iterator. Merged the regular PF iterator with the NODNiC PF iterator.

Keywords: PF iterator, NODNiC PF iterator

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2610739

Description: Enabled the usage of inline actions in STEs instead of action list to avoid the hardware limitation of the maximum
size of actions list (2^16).

Keywords: Hardware limitation, inline actions, action list

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2690974

Description: Enabled matching geneve_tlv_option_0_exist in the flow table entry as it is required when matching geneve_tlv_option_0_data parameter.

Keywords: Geneve

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2714204

Description: Disabled the internal CQ doorbell recovery to avoid triggering the CQ doorbell recovery trigger and interrupt virtio traffic.

Keywords: vDPA virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2717036

Description: Fixed an issue that caused some commands to get stuck or fail when configuring the HCA_CAP.cmdif_checksum to 0x3 and using firmware version lower than 22.31.1004.

Keywords: HCA_CAP.cmdif_checksum, command interface, signature

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2716208

Description: Removed firmware dependency on credits reset during link reset flow.

Keywords: Link reset flow

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2649074

Description: Fixed a rare case of a doorbell drop that caused the Rx side to get stuck that when running traffic on top of a virtio device.

Keywords: virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2684823

Description: Fixed unexpected and excessive interrupts caused by internal misconfigured EQs that took PCI bandwidth and introduced PCIe latency and as a result caused virtio Tx pps degradation.

Keywords: virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2717474

Description: Fixed unexpected and excessive interrupts received by the Host when running virtio emulation application traffic due to internal misconfigured EQ in NIC.

Keywords: vDPA virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2621946

Description: Fixed a fatal assert (0x8274) caused due to invalid inputs sent to the query_vport_state command.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2580788

Description: On rare occasions, the link is down when using 100GbE speed in Force mode with 3rd party cables.

Keywords: Cables, 100GbE

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2687283

Description: Fixed a fatal assert (0x8274) caused due to invalid inputs sent to the query_vport_state command.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2598906

Description: Occasionally, toggling one of the NIC's port may result in link down of the 2nd port.

Keywords: Port toggling

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2484713

Description: The link is down when using multi-rates module supporting 100GBASE-SR4 or 25GBASE-SR speeds.

Keywords: Link speed, link down

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2653468

Description: Fixed a wrong indication of the function dependency in the SR-IOV capability in PCIe configuration space.

Keywords: PCIe, SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2330417

Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused the destroy DCT command not to work properly when there were packet drops on connect packets in the network.

Keywords: DCT

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2641734

Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2600783

Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2391109

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.

Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2621704

Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number.

In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.

Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2619161

Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.

Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2589430

Description: CRT_DCR with index larger than 1 << 21 can collide with the CRT_SW_RESERVED address.

Keywords: DCR

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2565218

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX queue to hang when the VF rate limiter was set and it was leaded as NODNIC.

Keywords: NODNIC

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2589609

Description: "ICM-cache-large-scale" steering mode is not supported with NoDNIC boot.

Keywords: ICM-cache-large-scale

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2400121

Description: When Emulated PCIe Switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the OS boot process might halt.

Keywords: Emulated PCIe Switch

Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2396095

Description: Using the Eye-Opening tool might cause degradation in the link speed or link down events.

Keywords: Eye-Opening

Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2235317

Description: Creating multiple queues on multi VMs/VFs, (e.g., creating 16 queues on 16 VFs), may result in object creation failure.

Keywords: Multi virtio queue, multi VMs, virtio object

Discovered in Version: 22.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2407896

Description: Connection to BMC is lost after applying Phyless reset following an AC-Cycle.

Keywords: Phyless Reset, BMC

Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2482114

Description: Fixed an issue related to tap changes during link training. Now each tap is controlled independently.

Keywords: Link training

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2684071

Description: Changing the default host chaining buffer size or WQE size (HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS, HOST_CHAINING_TOTAL_BUFFER_SIZE) using NVconfig might result in driver initialization failure.

Keywords: Host chaining

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2580749

Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a failure in creating new SQs due to leakage in ref count.

Keywords: SQs

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2507096

Description: Removed the option to create unnecessary internal CNP operation for the Lossy ADP retransmission feature.

Keywords: RoCE, Lossy, Adp_retrans

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2444837

Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.

Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2459596

Description: Fixed an issue in the GTP extension of size 1 that prevented RSS Offloading from properly working. A new definition was added to skip the check of the next extension header = 0.

Keywords: RSS Offloading, GTP extension

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2411542

Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.

Keywords: Multi-APP QoS, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2448486

Description: SW steering rule insertion performance improvements.

Keywords: SW steering

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here