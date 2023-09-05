Bug Fixes History

2796324 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.

Keywords: cables, RXLOS

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2748800 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the link status to be reported incorrectly and consequently caused the link to go down due to the wrong definition of the RX_LOS polarity in the INI.

Keywords: RX_LOS polarity

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2784304 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.

Keywords: QP

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2795935 Description: Removed the "PPS out" dependency on the "PPS in" status.

Keywords: PPS

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2856923 Description: Changed the DPORT_OWNER configuration to ignore the zero value in order to configure an external host as the "owner" uses the "host index + 1" value.

Keywords: DPORT_OWNER

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2783135 Description: Fixed an issue where a valid connection tracking flow triggered an unsupported connection tracking syndrome.

Keywords: Connection tracking

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2804378 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the ATS packets to be mis-handled if hosts set RCB to 128B.

Keywords: ATS packets

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2690222 Description: Synced reset is not supported when NVNe Emulation is enabled. Running mlxfwreset in synced mode (sync=1) when NVME EMU is enabled will result in the tool reporting the synced reset as supported, but the reset itself will fail.

Keywords: mlxfwreset, NVNe Emulation, Synced reset

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2678394 Description: Limited the external loopback speed to the used module's capabilities.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2694844 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in cache miss being increased and performance being reduced due to the software querying the counters very frequently.

Keywords: virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2748922 Description: Modified the Rx flow to go directly to QP without going thru the RX steering flow to reflect correctly the statics for the Tx and Rx.

Keywords: Rx flow, Rx, Tx, QP

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2754210 Description: Fixed an assert that occurred when mlxconfig LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION was set due to setting multi-port-vhca which is not allowed.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2780258 Description: Added rx_ts_over_crc to the PCMR access reg to control the default behavior of the FCS if that FCS is overwritten by the PTP on runtime.

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2791993 Description: Fixed issue where configuring two identical FLEX Parser parse-graph-nodes on two different ports, can cause one of them to not work.

Keywords: Flex Parser

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2823281 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.

Keywords: RNR timeout

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2038112 Description: Fixed an issue that cause the flash frequency on boot to be lower than expected (under 50Mhz) by enabling the firmware to increase it on boot2 to normal frequency. Note: On boards that use Winbond flash, the firmware is blocked if using a firmware that does not include this fix.

Keywords: Flash frequency, firmware boot, Windbond flash

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2798627 Description: Added support for DSFP AOC (CMIS) v4 when error code is not reported by the module.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2688008 Description: Fixed a BER issue on the Serdes by updating the mapping of logical to physical port configuration for Link-Maintenance flow.

Keywords: BER, Link-Maintenance flow

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2785491 Description: Fixed issue that caused the virtio (vDPA and virtio full emulation) checksum offload not to work with packet head rewrite in steering mode.

Keywords: Virtio checksum offload, Head rewrite

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2727998 Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in QP allocation with the QPN of the previously destroyed QP due to the fact that the CreateQP does not guarantee a monotonic grow of QPN.

Keywords: QP, QPN

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2685122 Description: Fixed the PFs iterator. Merged the regular PF iterator with the NODNiC PF iterator.

Keywords: PF iterator, NODNiC PF iterator

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2610739 Description: Enabled the usage of inline actions in STEs instead of action list to avoid the hardware limitation of the maximum

size of actions list (2^16).

Keywords: Hardware limitation, inline actions, action list

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2690974 Description: Enabled matching geneve_tlv_option_0_exist in the flow table entry as it is required when matching geneve_tlv_option_0_data parameter.

Keywords: Geneve

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2714204 Description: Disabled the internal CQ doorbell recovery to avoid triggering the CQ doorbell recovery trigger and interrupt virtio traffic.

Keywords: vDPA virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2717036 Description: Fixed an issue that caused some commands to get stuck or fail when configuring the HCA_CAP.cmdif_checksum to 0x3 and using firmware version lower than 22.31.1004.

Keywords: HCA_CAP.cmdif_checksum, command interface, signature

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2716208 Description: Removed firmware dependency on credits reset during link reset flow.

Keywords: Link reset flow

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2649074 Description: Fixed a rare case of a doorbell drop that caused the Rx side to get stuck that when running traffic on top of a virtio device.

Keywords: virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2684823 Description: Fixed unexpected and excessive interrupts caused by internal misconfigured EQs that took PCI bandwidth and introduced PCIe latency and as a result caused virtio Tx pps degradation.

Keywords: virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2717474 Description: Fixed unexpected and excessive interrupts received by the Host when running virtio emulation application traffic due to internal misconfigured EQ in NIC.

Keywords: vDPA virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010

2621946 Description: Fixed a fatal assert (0x8274) caused due to invalid inputs sent to the query_vport_state command.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2580788 Description: On rare occasions, the link is down when using 100GbE speed in Force mode with 3rd party cables.

Keywords: Cables, 100GbE

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2687283 Description: Fixed a fatal assert (0x8274) caused due to invalid inputs sent to the query_vport_state command.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2598906 Description: Occasionally, toggling one of the NIC's port may result in link down of the 2nd port.

Keywords: Port toggling

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2484713 Description: The link is down when using multi-rates module supporting 100GBASE-SR4 or 25GBASE-SR speeds.

Keywords: Link speed, link down

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2653468 Description: Fixed a wrong indication of the function dependency in the SR-IOV capability in PCIe configuration space.

Keywords: PCIe, SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2330417 Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused the destroy DCT command not to work properly when there were packet drops on connect packets in the network.

Keywords: DCT

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2641734 Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2600783 Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2391109 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.

Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2621704 Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number. In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.

Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2619161 Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.

Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2589430 Description: CRT_DCR with index larger than 1 << 21 can collide with the CRT_SW_RESERVED address.

Keywords: DCR

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2565218 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX queue to hang when the VF rate limiter was set and it was leaded as NODNIC.

Keywords: NODNIC

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2589609 Description: "ICM-cache-large-scale" steering mode is not supported with NoDNIC boot.

Keywords: ICM-cache-large-scale

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014

2400121 Description: When Emulated PCIe Switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the OS boot process might halt.

Keywords: Emulated PCIe Switch

Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2396095 Description: Using the Eye-Opening tool might cause degradation in the link speed or link down events.

Keywords: Eye-Opening

Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2235317 Description: Creating multiple queues on multi VMs/VFs, (e.g., creating 16 queues on 16 VFs), may result in object creation failure.

Keywords: Multi virtio queue, multi VMs, virtio object

Discovered in Version: 22.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2407896 Description: Connection to BMC is lost after applying Phyless reset following an AC-Cycle.

Keywords: Phyless Reset, BMC

Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2482114 Description: Fixed an issue related to tap changes during link training. Now each tap is controlled independently.

Keywords: Link training

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2684071 Description: Changing the default host chaining buffer size or WQE size (HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS, HOST_CHAINING_TOTAL_BUFFER_SIZE) using NVconfig might result in driver initialization failure.

Keywords: Host chaining

Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2580749 Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a failure in creating new SQs due to leakage in ref count.

Keywords: SQs

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2507096 Description: Removed the option to create unnecessary internal CNP operation for the Lossy ADP retransmission feature.

Keywords: RoCE, Lossy, Adp_retrans

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2444837 Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.

Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2459596 Description: Fixed an issue in the GTP extension of size 1 that prevented RSS Offloading from properly working. A new definition was added to skip the check of the next extension header = 0.

Keywords: RSS Offloading, GTP extension

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2411542 Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.

Keywords: Multi-APP QoS, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004

2448486 Description: SW steering rule insertion performance improvements.

Keywords: SW steering

Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002