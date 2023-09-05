Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3308132
|
Description: Improved physical layer performance by modifying transmitter parameters that caused link up time issues when connected to few optical cable vendors.
|
Keywords: Optical cables, performance
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2302
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3217896
|
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
|
3241357
|
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
|
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
|
3215393
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
|
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
|
3218394
|
Description: Fixed pre-copy issues that occurred when in live migration.
|
Keywords: Live migration, pre-copy
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3177699
|
Description: Improved both TP1a compliance and Physical-layer performance. TX and PLL settings were changed to comply with IEEE 802.3bs TP1a and improved link margins.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
3227873
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
|
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
3172302
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.
|
Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
3180138
|
Description: Enabled the firmware to distribute loopback QPs/SQs between all LAG ports during the initial distribution in steering LAG.
|
Keywords: Loopback QPs/SQs
|
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
3056546
|
Description: Fixed an issue that due to a firmware limitation, enabling tx_port_ts resulted in syndrome 0x5d2974.
|
Keywords: tx_port_ts
|
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
3184625
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
|
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
|
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
3194359
|
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
|
Keywords: PCIe SKP
|
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
3110378
|
Description: CPU handling synchronization requires separation (run ptp4l with taskset -c [cpu #] prefix) while running heavy traffic.
|
Keywords: CPU allocation, PTP synchronization
|
Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
3177570
|
Description: Changed the Tx setting for optics HDR to improve compliance margins.
|
Keywords: Tx setting, HDR, compliance margins
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3143683
|
Description: Fixed a race over a context which resulted in performance degradation when configured the virtual QoS before bringing the VMs up.
|
Keywords: Performance, QoS, VMs, race
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000
|
3102126
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NIC to access the host memory when in idle mode.
|
Keywords: Idle mode, memory access
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000
|
3145335
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal assert when the hypervisor was configured with more than 128 VFs per PF when the VF_NODNIC_ENABLE=true.
|
Keywords: Hypervisor, VFs, PF, assert
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3021669
|
Description: Added a new NVconfig parameter “MULTI_PCI_RESOURCE_SHARE” to support modes that allow choosing the utilization of the card's resources on each host in Socket-Direct / Multi host setup.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
|
3059379
|
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
|
Keywords: MCTP control command
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
|
2665773
|
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
|
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
|
3113812
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the destroy_match_definer object command to fail after dumping it using resource_dump.
|
Keywords: Match definer, Resource dump
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
|
3134894
|
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
|
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
|
3039007
|
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
|
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|
Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2785026
|
Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.
|
Keywords: QP
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2899540
|
Description: Resolved vDPA traffic unbalance issue in active-backup VF LAG mode.
|
Keywords: VDPA, LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2802943
|
Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.
|
Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2900228
|
Description: Fixed an issue that occured after powering off DC in Multi-Host system which resulted in OOB connection to the BMC getting lost (and fatal error appeared) due to a firmware bug in the PCIe flush flow. The issue was fixed by increasing the flush time and not waiting for PCIe credits to return to default values.
|
Keywords: PCIe LTSSM, surprise power down
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2373274
|
Description: Fixed a rare HW/FW timing race of serdes' power-up sequence.
|
Keywords: Power consumption
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2513453
|
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2903895
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in temporary packet drops while changing PTP/FCS configuration when the links were up.
|
Keywords: PTP/FCS configuration, packet drops
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2932436
|
Description: Optimized the virtio data path to reach line speed for Tx bandwidth.
|
Keywords: VDPA, virtio full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2979683
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in notification indicator mistakenly being reported as FATAL thus, raising false indication.
|
Keywords: FATAL error indication
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2951894
|
Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.
|
Keywords: destroy_qp
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2907707
|
Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.
|
Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
2788388
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong port calibration due to incorrect mapping of the port during initialization stage.
|
Keywords: Port mapping
|
Discovered in Version: 22.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 22.33.1048
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2796324
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.
|
Keywords: cables, RXLOS
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2748800
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the link status to be reported incorrectly and consequently caused the link to go down due to the wrong definition of the RX_LOS polarity in the INI.
|
Keywords: RX_LOS polarity
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2784304
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.
|
Keywords: QP
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2795935
|
Description: Removed the "PPS out" dependency on the "PPS in" status.
|
Keywords: PPS
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2856923
|
Description: Changed the DPORT_OWNER configuration to ignore the zero value in order to configure an external host as the "owner" uses the "host index + 1" value.
|
Keywords: DPORT_OWNER
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2783135
|
Description: Fixed an issue where a valid connection tracking flow triggered an unsupported connection tracking syndrome.
|
Keywords: Connection tracking
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2804378
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the ATS packets to be mis-handled if hosts set RCB to 128B.
|
Keywords: ATS packets
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2690222
|
Description: Synced reset is not supported when NVNe Emulation is enabled.
Running mlxfwreset in synced mode (sync=1) when NVME EMU is enabled will result in the tool reporting the synced reset as supported, but the reset itself will fail.
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset, NVNe Emulation, Synced reset
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2678394
|
Description: Limited the external loopback speed to the used module's capabilities.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2694844
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in cache miss being increased and performance being reduced due to the software querying the counters very frequently.
|
Keywords: virtio-net full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2748922
|
Description: Modified the Rx flow to go directly to QP without going thru the RX steering flow to reflect correctly the statics for the Tx and Rx.
|
Keywords: Rx flow, Rx, Tx, QP
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2754210
|
Description: Fixed an assert that occurred when mlxconfig LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION was set due to setting multi-port-vhca which is not allowed.
|
Keywords: Firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2780258
|
Description: Added rx_ts_over_crc to the PCMR access reg to control the default behavior of the FCS if that FCS is overwritten by the PTP on runtime.
|
Keywords: FCS
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2791993
|
Description: Fixed issue where configuring two identical FLEX Parser parse-graph-nodes on two different ports, can cause one of them to not work.
|
Keywords: Flex Parser
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2823281
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.
|
Keywords: RNR timeout
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2038112
|
Description: Fixed an issue that cause the flash frequency on boot to be lower than expected (under 50Mhz) by enabling the firmware to increase it on boot2 to normal frequency.
Note: On boards that use Winbond flash, the firmware is blocked if using a firmware that does not include this fix.
|
Keywords: Flash frequency, firmware boot, Windbond flash
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2798627
|
Description: Added support for DSFP AOC (CMIS) v4 when error code is not reported by the module.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2688008
|
Description: Fixed a BER issue on the Serdes by updating the mapping of logical to physical port configuration for Link-Maintenance flow.
|
Keywords: BER, Link-Maintenance flow
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2785491
|
Description: Fixed issue that caused the virtio (vDPA and virtio full emulation) checksum offload not to work with packet head rewrite in steering mode.
|
Keywords: Virtio checksum offload, Head rewrite
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2727998
|
Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in QP allocation with the QPN of the previously destroyed QP due to the fact that the CreateQP does not guarantee a monotonic grow of QPN.
|
Keywords: QP, QPN
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2685122
|
Description: Fixed the PFs iterator. Merged the regular PF iterator with the NODNiC PF iterator.
|
Keywords: PF iterator, NODNiC PF iterator
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2610739
|
Description: Enabled the usage of inline actions in STEs instead of action list to avoid the hardware limitation of the maximum
|
Keywords: Hardware limitation, inline actions, action list
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2690974
|
Description: Enabled matching geneve_tlv_option_0_exist in the flow table entry as it is required when matching geneve_tlv_option_0_data parameter.
|
Keywords: Geneve
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2714204
|
Description: Disabled the internal CQ doorbell recovery to avoid triggering the CQ doorbell recovery trigger and interrupt virtio traffic.
|
Keywords: vDPA virtio-net full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2717036
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused some commands to get stuck or fail when configuring the HCA_CAP.cmdif_checksum to 0x3 and using firmware version lower than 22.31.1004.
|
Keywords: HCA_CAP.cmdif_checksum, command interface, signature
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2716208
|
Description: Removed firmware dependency on credits reset during link reset flow.
|
Keywords: Link reset flow
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2649074
|
Description: Fixed a rare case of a doorbell drop that caused the Rx side to get stuck that when running traffic on top of a virtio device.
|
Keywords: virtio full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2684823
|
Description: Fixed unexpected and excessive interrupts caused by internal misconfigured EQs that took PCI bandwidth and introduced PCIe latency and as a result caused virtio Tx pps degradation.
|
Keywords: virtio full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2717474
|
Description: Fixed unexpected and excessive interrupts received by the Host when running virtio emulation application traffic due to internal misconfigured EQ in NIC.
|
Keywords: vDPA virtio-net full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.32.1010
|
2621946
|
Description: Fixed a fatal assert (0x8274) caused due to invalid inputs sent to the query_vport_state command.
|
Keywords: Firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2580788
|
Description: On rare occasions, the link is down when using 100GbE speed in Force mode with 3rd party cables.
|
Keywords: Cables, 100GbE
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2687283
|
Description: Fixed a fatal assert (0x8274) caused due to invalid inputs sent to the query_vport_state command.
|
Keywords: Firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2598906
|
Description: Occasionally, toggling one of the NIC's port may result in link down of the 2nd port.
|
Keywords: Port toggling
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2484713
|
Description: The link is down when using multi-rates module supporting 100GBASE-SR4 or 25GBASE-SR speeds.
|
Keywords: Link speed, link down
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2653468
|
Description: Fixed a wrong indication of the function dependency in the SR-IOV capability in PCIe configuration space.
|
Keywords: PCIe, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2330417
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused the destroy DCT command not to work properly when there were packet drops on connect packets in the network.
|
Keywords: DCT
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2641734
|
Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2600783
|
Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2391109
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.
|
Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2621704
|
Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number.
In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.
|
Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2619161
|
Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.
|
Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2589430
|
Description: CRT_DCR with index larger than 1 << 21 can collide with the CRT_SW_RESERVED address.
|
Keywords: DCR
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2565218
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX queue to hang when the VF rate limiter was set and it was leaded as NODNIC.
|
Keywords: NODNIC
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2589609
|
Description: "ICM-cache-large-scale" steering mode is not supported with NoDNIC boot.
|
Keywords: ICM-cache-large-scale
|
Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 22.31.1014
|
2400121
|
Description: When Emulated PCIe Switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the OS boot process might halt.
|
Keywords: Emulated PCIe Switch
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2396095
|
Description: Using the Eye-Opening tool might cause degradation in the link speed or link down events.
|
Keywords: Eye-Opening
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2235317
|
Description: Creating multiple queues on multi VMs/VFs, (e.g., creating 16 queues on 16 VFs), may result in object creation failure.
|
Keywords: Multi virtio queue, multi VMs, virtio object
|
Discovered in Version: 22.28.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2407896
|
Description: Connection to BMC is lost after applying Phyless reset following an AC-Cycle.
|
Keywords: Phyless Reset, BMC
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2482114
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to tap changes during link training. Now each tap is controlled independently.
|
Keywords: Link training
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2684071
|
Description: Changing the default host chaining buffer size or WQE size (HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS, HOST_CHAINING_TOTAL_BUFFER_SIZE) using NVconfig might result in driver initialization failure.
|
Keywords: Host chaining
|
Discovered in Version: 22.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2580749
|
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a failure in creating new SQs due to leakage in ref count.
|
Keywords: SQs
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2507096
|
Description: Removed the option to create unnecessary internal CNP operation for the Lossy ADP retransmission feature.
|
Keywords: RoCE, Lossy, Adp_retrans
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2444837
|
Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.
|
Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2459596
|
Description: Fixed an issue in the GTP extension of size 1 that prevented RSS Offloading from properly working. A new definition was added to skip the check of the next extension header = 0.
|
Keywords: RSS Offloading, GTP extension
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2411542
|
Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.
|
Keywords: Multi-APP QoS, LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.1016
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004
|
2448486
|
Description: SW steering rule insertion performance improvements.
|
Keywords: SW steering
|
Discovered in Version: 22.29.2002
|
Fixed in Release: 22.30.1004