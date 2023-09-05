Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3333959
|
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
|
Keywords: ACS
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3411210
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware crash when setting large payload length values (more than ~1500) in NC-SI command's header.
|
Keywords: NC-SI
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3331014
|
Description: Fixed an issue in the re-distribution flow that resulted in double latency when enabling VQoS.
|
Keywords: VQoS, latency
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3426445
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in Nodnic VF when VLAN stripping is enabled.
|
Keywords: Nodnic VF, VLAN stripping
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3426463
|
Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.
|
Keywords: Bandwidth
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3426470
|
Description: Improved token re-distribution algorithm.
|
Keywords: Token algorithm
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3492663
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3491989
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.
|
Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3498484 / 3459959
|
Description: Fixed a firmware race on the VQoS flows (change groups/init_VM/close_VM) that caused an unexpected behavior on the VQoS tree that consequently caused queue hang issue/timeout.
|
Keywords: VQoS flows
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006
|
3492608 / 3444156
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to the QEEC rate limiting calculation.
|
Keywords: QEEC rate limiting calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.3006