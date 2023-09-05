NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
Changes and New Features

Important Notes

Warning

SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.

Warning

It is recommended to enable the “above 4G decoding” BIOS setting for features that require large amount of PCIe resources.

Such features are: SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, and Large BAR Requests.

Warning

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Changes and New Feature in this Firmware Version

Feature/Change

Description

22.35.3006

PCC Algorithm

Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.

HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP Methods

Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.
The new parameters are IB_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE and ROCE_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Unsupported Features and Commands

Unsupported Features

The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:

  • The following service types:

    • SyncUMR

    • Mellanox transport

    • RAW IPv6

  • INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X

  • PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)

  • Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ

  • Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs

  • RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct

Unsupported Commands

  • QUERY_MAD_DEMUX

  • SET_MAD_DEMUX

  • CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP

  • MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT
