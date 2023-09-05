NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.38.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.38.1002  Bug Fixes History

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3317361

Description: Added a safety mechanism to prevent the link from to getting stuck when receiving bad tuning results. In this case, the linkup flow is restarted and the mechanism retries to raise the link.

Keywords: Tuning

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3337386

Description: Improved rate limit token re-distribution algorithm.

Keywords: Rate limit

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3337386

Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.

Keywords: Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3395878

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in NODNIC VF when VLAN stripping was enabled.

Keywords: NODNIC VF, VLAN

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3352423

Description: Fixed an issue that caused vDPA application initialization to fail due to virtual queue creation failure.

The failure comes with the "0x8f7a: ring address translate failed" assert which indicates incorrect permission supplied by QEMU for virtual ring memory.

Keywords: virtio memory region

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3327847

Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.

Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

Internal Ref.

Issue

3179179

Description: Improved Tx set for HDR optical cables.

Keywords: Tx, HDR, optical cables

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010

3239340

Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010

3236543

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in stuck IO when handling s software WQE with no request for CQE.

Keywords: NVMe-oF RDMA target offload

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010

3278096

Description: Fixed an inaccurate rate issue when running with multiple flows.

Keywords: Rate, multiple flows

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010

3273885

Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.

Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010

Internal Ref.

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

3218394

Description: Fixed pre-copy issues that occurred when in live migration.

Keywords: Live migration, pre-copy

Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 22.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3177699

Description: Improved both TP1a compliance and Physical-layer performance. TX and PLL settings were changed to comply with IEEE 802.3bs TP1a and improved link margins.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3172302

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.

Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3180138

Description: Enabled the firmware to distribute loopback QPs/SQs between all LAG ports during the initial distribution in steering LAG.

Keywords: Loopback QPs/SQs

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3056546

Description: Fixed an issue that due to a firmware limitation, enabling tx_port_ts resulted in syndrome 0x5d2974.

Keywords: tx_port_ts

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3110378

Description: CPU handling synchronization requires separation (run ptp4l with taskset -c [cpu #] prefix) while running heavy traffic.

Keywords: CPU allocation, PTP synchronization

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3177570

Description: Changed the Tx setting for optics HDR to improve compliance margins.

Keywords: Tx setting, HDR, compliance margins

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

Internal Ref.

Issue

3143683

Description: Fixed a race over a context which resulted in performance degradation when configured the virtual QoS before bringing the VMs up.

Keywords: Performance, QoS, VMs, race

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

3102126

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NIC to access the host memory when in idle mode.

Keywords: Idle mode, memory access

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

3145335

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal assert when the hypervisor was configured with more than 128 VFs per PF when the VF_NODNIC_ENABLE=true.

Keywords: Hypervisor, VFs, PF, assert

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.4000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3021669

Description: Added a new NVconfig parameter “MULTI_PCI_RESOURCE_SHARE” to support modes that allow choosing the utilization of the card's resources on each host in Socket-Direct / Multi host setup.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

2665773

Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3113812

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the destroy_match_definer object command to fail after dumping it using resource_dump.

Keywords: Match definer, Resource dump

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

