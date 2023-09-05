Bug Fixes History

3021669 Description: Added a new NVconfig parameter “MULTI_PCI_RESOURCE_SHARE” to support modes that allow choosing the utilization of the card's resources on each host in Socket-Direct / Multi host setup.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3059379 Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 22.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

2665773 Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3113812 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the destroy_match_definer object command to fail after dumping it using resource_dump .

Keywords: Match definer, Resource dump

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3134894 Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 22.34.1002

3039007 Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048