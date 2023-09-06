Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3311600
Description: Enabled "Link Maintenance" for 25G speed per lane to avoid a margin degradation due to a temperature drift.
Keywords: Link Maintenance
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3461684
Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used in LAG with IPv6 packets.
Keywords: Steering, LAG
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002
3317361
Description: Added a safety mechanism to prevent the link from to getting stuck when receiving bad tuning results. In this case, the linkup flow is restarted and the mechanism retries to raise the link.
Keywords: Tuning
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3337386
Description: Improved rate limit token re-distribution algorithm.
Keywords: Rate limit
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3337386
Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.
Keywords: Bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3395878
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in NODNIC VF when VLAN stripping was enabled.
Keywords: NODNIC VF, VLAN
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3352423
Description: Fixed an issue that caused vDPA application initialization to fail due to virtual queue creation failure.
The failure comes with the "0x8f7a: ring address translate failed" assert which indicates incorrect permission supplied by QEMU for virtual ring memory.
Keywords: virtio memory region
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014
3179179
Description: Improved Tx set for HDR optical cables.
Keywords: Tx, HDR, optical cables
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3239340
Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3236543
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in stuck IO when handling s software WQE with no request for CQE.
Keywords: NVMe-oF RDMA target offload
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3278096
Description: Fixed an inaccurate rate issue when running with multiple flows.
Keywords: Rate, multiple flows
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010
3273885
Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.
Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort
Discovered in Version: 22.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 22.36.1010