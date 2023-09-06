On This Page
Changes and New Features
SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.
It is recommended to enable the “above 4G decoding” BIOS setting for features that require large amount of PCIe resources.
Such features are: SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, and Large BAR Requests.
Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
22.38.1900
|
QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel
|
QKEY creation with the MSB set is available now for non-privileged users as well.
To allow non-privileged users to create QKEY with MSB set, the below new module parameter was added to ib_uverbs module:
Note: In this release, this module parameter is disabled by default to ensure backward compatibility and give customers the opportunity to update their applications accordingly. In the upcoming release, it will be enabled by default, and later on deprecated.
Unsupported Features
The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:
The following service types:
SyncUMR
Mellanox transport
RAW IPv6
INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X
PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)
Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ
Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs
RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct
Unsupported Commands
QUERY_MAD_DEMUX
SET_MAD_DEMUX
CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP
MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT