Bug Fixes History

Warning

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

3669258

Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.39.2048

3666583

Description: Fixed a risk condition that occurred due to the descriptor length dynamic change in the new kernel version upon firmware termination of the WQE segment on a WQE when the "SUSPEND VIRTQ with Mergeable Buffer" capability was set.

Keywords: vDPA

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.39.2048

3606330

Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.

Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002

3602169

Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.

Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.

Keywords: Firmware steering

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002

3612682

Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.

Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002

3571251

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.

Keywords: VF live migration

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.39.1002

3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3311600

Description: Enabled "Link Maintenance" for 25G speed per lane to avoid a margin degradation due to a temperature drift.

Keywords: Link Maintenance

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3461684

Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used in LAG with IPv6 packets.

Keywords: Steering, LAG

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 22.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 22.38.1002

3317361

Description: Added a safety mechanism to prevent the link from to getting stuck when receiving bad tuning results. In this case, the linkup flow is restarted and the mechanism retries to raise the link.

Keywords: Tuning

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3337386

Description: Improved rate limit token re-distribution algorithm.

Keywords: Rate limit

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3337386

Description: Improved non-consumed bandwidth re-distribution.

Keywords: Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3395878

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in no ping in NODNIC VF when VLAN stripping was enabled.

Keywords: NODNIC VF, VLAN

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3352423

Description: Fixed an issue that caused vDPA application initialization to fail due to virtual queue creation failure.

The failure comes with the "0x8f7a: ring address translate failed" assert which indicates incorrect permission supplied by QEMU for virtual ring memory.

Keywords: virtio memory region

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

3327847

Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.

Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 22.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 22.37.1014

