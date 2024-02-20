NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.40.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.40.1000  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3738555

Description: Enabled MCPT/PLDM over PCIe, changed the module power settings.

Keywords: MCPT/PLDM over PCIe,

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000

3598020

Description: Improved distribution VQoS algorithm.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000

3708035

Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000

3695219

Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 22.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.40.1000

