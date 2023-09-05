Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3217896
|
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
|
3241357
|
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
|
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
|
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
|
3215393
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
|
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
|
3227873
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
|
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
|
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
|
3163578
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RXT E2E inflight to hang.
|
Keywords: RXT E2E inflight
|
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
|
3126528
|
Description: RDMA partition is now reported only if NIC+RDMA mode is enabled.
|
Keywords: RDMA partition
|
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
|
3184625
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
|
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
|
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
|
3210116
|
Description: Fixed a wrong address issue for XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome event in multi-host system during FLR.
|
Keywords: XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome
|
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
|
3194359
|
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
|
Keywords: PCIe SKP
|
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
|
3147648
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.
|
Keywords: RDMA traffic
|
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
|
2824427
|
Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.
|
Keywords: Debug Firmware
|
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
|
3134894
|
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
|
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
|
3059379
|
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
|
Keywords: MCTP control command
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
|
2994292
|
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
|
Keywords: Race condition
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
|
2862173
|
Description: Added support for InfiniBand MAD packets capturing in RX RDMA Steering table.
|
Keywords: MAD, Steering
|
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
|
2665773
|
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
|
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
|
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
|
3023847
|
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
|
Keywords: MetroX, LID based
|
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
|
2435442
|
Description: RDMA write may experience performance degradation when working with Adaptive Routing and DCT half-handshake mode.
|
Keywords: DC, DCT, AR
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2858666
|
Description: Fixed an issue that ignored the default value of TX_SCHEDULER_BURST when its value in the ini was different than "0".
|
Keywords: TX_SCHEDULER_BURST, NVCONFIG
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2802943
|
Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.
|
Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2513453
|
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2850198
|
Description: Fixed RDMA_WRITE traffic performance degradation that occured when working with DC on Adaptive Routing network.
|
Keywords: Performance, DC, AR
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2951894
|
Description: Fixed bad cache invalidations of destroyed QPs.
|
Keywords: destroy_qp
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2801850
|
Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.
|
Keywords: Driver restart
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2822046
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to host isolation on multi-host systems.
|
Keywords: Multi-host systems, isolation
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2860409
|
Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.
|
Keywords: Hairpin delay drop
|
Discovered in Version: 20.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 20.33.1048
|
2796324
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.
|
Keywords: cables, RXLOS
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2748800
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the link status to be reported incorrectly and consequently caused the link to go down due to the wrong definition of the RX_LOS polarity in the INI.
|
Keywords: RX_LOS polarity
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2784304
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.
|
Keywords: QP
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2798556
|
Description: Modified the Effective BER calculation method. Due to this, the value of the Effective BER will be slightly higher, however the link quality remains the same as prior to this change.
Note: There is no change in the Symbol BER, it is the same as prior to this change.
|
Keywords: BER
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2797035
|
Description: Removed a wrong indication of the PCIe link down in the AER registers on PCIe switch upstream port.
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2678394
|
Description: Limited the external loopback speed according to the used module's capabilities.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2733080
|
Description: This firmware version includes the following PCIe changes:
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2823281
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.
|
Keywords: RNR timeout
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2038112
|
Description: Fixed an issue that cause the flash frequency on boot to be lower than expected (under 50Mhz) by enabling the firmware to increase it on boot2 to normal frequency.
Note: On boards that use Winbond flash, the firmware is blocked if using a firmware that does not include this fix.
|
Keywords: Flash frequency, firmware boot, Windbond flash
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2798627
|
Description: Added support for DSFP AOC (CMIS) v4 when error code is not reported by the module.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2740158
|
Description: Fixed a race between DC QP flush and DC packets that led to stuck slices in the hardware. To avoid such situation, firmware keeps the TCU drop set until QP flush is done.
|
Keywords: DC
|
Discovered in Version: 20.31.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.32.1010
|
2648336
|
Description: Disabled the CNP counter “rp_cnp_ignored " (triggered by OOS (out-of-sequence)) when all ports are IB.
Note: For mixed IB/ETH scenario, the behavior depends on the RoCE configuration, the counter on the IB port may still increase but will not affect the regular use.
|
Keywords: CNP counter, IB
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2178949
|
Description: Improved PortXmitWait IB counter accuracy.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2641734
|
Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2600783
|
Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2574322
|
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused some performance issues related to RC QPs using E2E-credits (not connected to SRQ and doing send/receive traffic) when the ROCE_ACCL tx_window was enabled.
|
Keywords: Bandwidth, performance
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2391109
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.
|
Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2569999
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused RX pipe to hang.
|
Keywords: RX pipe
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2621704
|
Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number.
In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.
|
Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2619161
|
Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.
|
Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2589430
|
Description: CRT_DCR with index larger than 1 << 21 can collide with the CRT_SW_RESERVED address.
|
Keywords: DCR
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2447160
|
Description: In InfiniBand non-virtualization system, due to a corrupted steering root, traffic fails after a warm reboot.
|
Keywords: Steering, Traffic
|
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 20.31.1014
|
2684071
|
Description: Changing the default host chaining buffer size or WQE size (HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS, HOST_CHAINING_TOTAL_BUFFER_SIZE) using NVconfig might result in driver initialization failure.
|
Keywords: Host chaining
|
Discovered in Version: 20.29.2002
|
Fixed in Release: 20.30.1004
|
2507096
|
Description: Removed the option to create unnecessary internal CNP operation for the Lossy ADP retransmission feature.
|
Keywords: RoCE, Lossy, Adp_retrans
|
Discovered in Version: 20.29.1016
|
Fixed in Release: 20.30.1004
|
2447334
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to unused port LEDs when no cable is connected to the adapter card.
|
Keywords: Cables, LEDs
|
Discovered in Version: 20.29.1016
|
Fixed in Release: 20.30.1004
|
2444837
|
Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.
|
Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE
|
Discovered in Version: 20.29.1016
|
Fixed in Release: 20.30.1004