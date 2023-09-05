Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006

3491989

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006

3331009

Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.

Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort

Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006

3496450

Description: Implemented a health check for the valid module to verify that a port swap does not happen on modules greater than 1.

Keywords: Health check

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006

