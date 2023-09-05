Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3333959
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
Keywords: ACS
Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006
3491989
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.
Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA
Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006
3331009
Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.
Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort
Discovered in Version: 20.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006
3496450
Description: Implemented a health check for the valid module to verify that a port swap does not happen on modules greater than 1.
Keywords: Health check
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.35.3006