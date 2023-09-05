Changes and New Feature History

20.35.1012

UDP Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.

RoCE: Adaptive Timer Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.

QoS Priority Trust Default State QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below: QOS_TRUST_STATE_P1

QOS_TRUST_STATE_P2 The values that can be used to set the default state are: TRUST_PORT

TRUST_PCP

TRUST_DSCP

TRUST_DSCP_PCP

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

20.34.1002

LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.

Queue Counters Allocation This new capability allows privileged users to allocate queue counters. In this new feature the get_max_qp_cnt_cur_cap() returns a valid value when the UID is with UCTX_CAP_INTERNAL_DEVICE_RESOURCES , otherwise it returns 0.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

20.33.1048

NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow Added pci_rescan_needed field to the MFRL access register to indicate whether a PCI rescan is needed based on the NV configurations issued by the software.

Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.

MADs Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes hierarchy_Info as defined in the IB Specification and is used to query the hierarchy information stored on the node and the physical port.

ICM Pages Added a new register ( vhca_icm_ctrl access_reg ) to enable querying and limiting the ICM pages in use.

XRQ QP Errors Enhancements Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused

the error.

ibstat Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now QUERY_VPORT_STATE.max_tx_speed of UPLINK will not be reported as 0 anymore.

NetworkPort Schema Replacement Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.

SMPs Disabled the option to send SMPs from unauthorized hosts.

Firmware Steering Enabled the option to modify the ip_ecn field in the packet header in firmware steering.

SW Steering Cache Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.

Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from "log_table_size - log_num_unisizes", to allocate any range size, to remove limitations that HWS objects such as counters and modify arguments might encounter.

Changing all the Crypto Features to Wrapped or Cleartext Crypto features can be in either wrapped or unwrapped mode. Meaning, the key can be wrapped or in plaintext when running the CREATE_DEK PRM command. To comply with the requirements specified in FIPS publication, all the created DEKs must be wrapped. This feature adds new NV_CONFIG per device to control this mode, and enables the user to change all the crypto features to wrapped or cleartext.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

20.32.1010

GMP Classes Added support for blocking unwanted GMP classes by dedicated MADs.

QP Resources Added a new NvConfig parameter LOG_MAX_QUEUE to set the maximum number of work queue resources (QP, RQ, SQ...) that can be created per function. The default value is 2^17.

Congestion Control Key Added a Congestion Control Key to all Congestion Control MADs to authenticate that they are originated from a trusted source.

SMP Firewall Added an SMP firewall to block the option of sending SMPs (MADS sent on QP0 from the Subnet Manager) from unauthorized hosts to prevent fake SMPs from being recognized as the SM.

Vendor Specific MADs: Class 0x9 Vendor Specific MADs Class 0x9 is no longer supported by the firmware. If case the firmware detects such MAD, the firmware will return a "NOT SUPPORTED" error to the user.

TLS/XTS/Signature Padding Blocked the VF's ability to use both padding and signature in order to prevent the NIC from hanging.

Asserts' Severity Level Added 3 new assert filters (Health buffer, NVlog, FW trace). The assert will be exposed now if its severity level is equal to or above the new filter. The filters are configurable by the ini file. The "Health buffer" filter is also configurable by new access register.

VUID VPD Virtio An emulated PCI device can be hot plugged/unplugged by the DPU software stack. However, the life cycle and the state of the bare metal host system where an emulated PCI device is plugged in, is not in control of the DPU software stack. PCI BDF may not be available in corner cases, hence, an emulation PCI device handler (VUID) is required which is predictable and stable (across emulation controller reset/restart, across DPU warm reboot). The VUID will show in PCI PF device VPD as [VU] section.

Rate Limit per VM instead of VM-TC Enabled Rate Limit per VM instead of VM-TC. This capability is implemented by adding support to a new Scheduling element type: rate limit elements that will connect to the rate_limit and will share its rate limit.

Dynamically Connected Transport (DCT) with Adaptive Routing (AR) Performance improvements in the DCT with AR flow by exposing a hint to the software in DCI software context that indicates that RDMA WRITE on this DCI is not supported.

Dynamic Timeout Mechanism Added support for dynamic timeout mechanism when in InfiniBand mode.

QSHR Access Register Added support for QSHR access register to enable Set and Query rate limit per-host per-port.

New Software Steering ICM Resource for VXLAN Encapsulation The firmware now exposes a new Software Steering ICM resource for VXLAN encap expand in order for the SW Steering to manage this resource directly.

Asymmetrical VFs per PF Added support for asymmetrical VFs per PF. To enable it:

PF_NUM_OF_VF_VALID must be true, and PF_NUM_OF_VF to a none zero value.

mlxlink Support to read/write Access Registers by LID Added 2 new MAD access registers to enable mlxlink to read/write access registers by LID (to the whole subnet).

VXLAN Encapsulation Expansion Enabled the exposure of new ICM resource to the software steering for VXLAN encapsulation expansion.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

20.31.1014

Using NC-SI Commands for Debugging PCI Link Failures Implemented a new NC-SI command get_debug_info to get mstdump via the NC-SI protocol to debug a device if the PCI link fails for any given reason.

Enable/Disable RDMA via the UEFI HII System Settings Added support for Enabling/Disabling NIC and RDMA (port/partition) via the UEFI HII system settings. Note: Values set in this option only take effect when is Ethernet mode.

NC-SI Speed Reporting Updated the NC-SI speed reporting output to support 200GbE speed. Now when running the NC-SI command, the output presents 200GbE speed as well.

Increased the Maximum Number of MSIX per VF Increased the maximum number of MSIX per VF to 127.

Note that increasing the number of MSIX per VF (NUM_VF_MSIX) affects the configured number of VFs (NUM_OF_VFS). The firmware may reduce the configured number of MSIX per VF and/or the number of VFs with respect to maximum number of MSIX vectors supported by the device (MAX_TOTAL_MSIX).

Asymmetrical MSIX Configuration This feature allows the device to be configured with a different number of MSIX vectors per physical PCI functions. To use this feature, please follow these steps: Clear NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID to disable global symmetrical MSIX configuration. Set PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID to enable asymmetrical per Physical Function MSIX configuration. Configure PF_NUM_PF_MSIX per physical PCI function. Notes: When using this configuration, NUM_PF_MSIX (the symmetrical MSIX configuration field) will be ignored by the firmware although it will be present in the mlxconfig query.

The asymmetrical MSIX configuration and the legacy symmetrical MSIX configuration are mutually exclusive. When both are enabled, the firmware will work according to the symmetrical MSIX configuration.

Step #3 should be done on each of the physical PCI functions, otherwise, the device will use default configurations.

RDMA, NC-SI Added support for RDMA partitioning and RDMA counters in IB mode.

Adaptive Routing (AR): multi_path, data_in_order Added a new bit ("data_in_order") to query the QP and allow a process/library to detect when the AR is enabled.

flex_parser for GENEVE Hardware Offload and ICMP Added a new flex parser to support GENEVE hardware offload and ICMP.

Non-Page-Supplier-FLR When the non-page-supplier-FLR funcion is initiated, the firmware triggers a page event to the page supplier to indicate that all pages should be returned for the FLR function. Pages are returned by the driver to the kernel without issuing the MANAGE_PAGES commands to the firmare.

PCIe Eye Opening Enabled measuring PCIe eye dynamic grading over PCIe Gen3 speed.

User Memory (UMEM) Enabled UID 0 to create resources with UMEM.

Native IB Packets Added support for receiving and sending native IB packets from/to the software (including all headers) via raw IBL2 QPs.

InfiniBand Packet Steering Added support for RX RDMA NIC flow table on an IB port. Now the software can steer native IB packets to raw IB receive queues according to the DLID and the DQPN.

Steering Added support for matching field ipv4_ihl in create_flow_group and set_flow_table_entry commands.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes section.

20.30.1004

PAM4 Added support for PAM4 Auto Negotiation and Link Training in 200GbE link speed.

RoCE, Lossy, slow_restart_idle Removed triggering unexpected internal CNPs for RoCE Lossy slow_restart_idle feature.

KR-Startup in Auto-Negotiation Enabled KR-Startup in Auto-Negotiation mode for PAM4.

Performance: Steering Added support for a new NV config mode “icm_cache_mode_large_scale_steering” that enables less cache misses and improves performance for cases when working with many steering rules.

This capability is enabled using the mlxconfig parameter "ICM_CACHE_MODE" .

Active-State Power Management (ASPM) Added support for power saving in L1 ASPM link state.

VF/VF-group rate-limiting This new capability enables VF/VF-group rate-limiting while per-host rate-limiter is also applied.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes section.

20.29.2002

Remote Loopback in NRZ [Beta] Enabled remote (PMA) loopback in NRZ, Rx-to-Tx. Note: To use the PMA loopback, both sides should be in Force Mode (AN Disabled).

PAM4 PAM4 200GbE linkup time improvement, the l inkup time is now sub 5 seconds.

Reserved QPN [Beta] This capability allows the software to reserve a QPN that can be used to establish connection performed over RDMA_CM, and provide the software a unique QP number. Since RDMA_CM does not support DC, by using CREATE_QPN_RESERVED_OBJECT the software can reserve a QPN value from the firmware's managed QP number namespace range. This allows multiple software processes to hold a unique QPN value instead of using UD-QPs.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes section.

20.29.1016

Cable Firmware Burning [Beta] Added support for LinkX module burning via MFT toolset. The new capability enables direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.

Eye-Opening [Beta] Eye-opening is supported only when using NRZ signal.

Multi-Application QoS per QP Added the option to allow applications to build their own QoS tree over the NIC hierarchy by connecting QPs to responder/requestor Queue Groups.

NRZ Link Performance Improved NRZ link performance (RX algorithm).

NRZ Link-Up Time Improved NRZ link-up time (25G\50G\100G speeds).

Tx Sets Enabled the options to control different Tx sets for the same attribute when connecting a Mellanox-Mellanox vs Mellanox to 3rd party HCA.

InfiniBand Support in RDE Added "InfiniBand" properties set to the Network Device Function Redfish object.

Direct Packet Placement (DPP) Added support for Direct Packet Placement (DPP). DPP is a receive side transport service in which the Ethernet packets are scattered to the memory according to a packet sequence number (PSN) carried by the packet, and not by their arrival order. To enable DPP offload, the software should create a special RQ by using the CREATE_RQ command, and set DPP relevant attributes.

HW Offloads Enablement on VF Added trust level for VFs. Once the VF is trusted, it will get a set of trusted capabilities.

Enabling Adaptive-Routing (AR) for the Right SL via UCX UCX can now enable AR by exposing Out-Of-Ordering bitmask per SL with "ooo_per_sl" field in the HCA_VPORT context. It can be also queried by running the QUERY_HCA_VPORT_CONTEXT command.

InfiniBand Congestion Control Enhanced IB Congestion Control to support lower minimum rate. Now it uses destination-lid to classify flows to handle larger scale, and achieve better results in GPCNeT benchmark.

Steering Dump Hardware steering dump output used for debugging and troubleshooting. Please see Known Issue 2213356 for its limitations.

20.28.4000

PAM4 PAM4 link performance improvement.

Ethernet wqe_too_small Mode Added a new counter per vPort that counts the number of packets that reached the Ethernet RQ but cannot fit into the WQE due to their large size. Additionally, we added the option to control if such packet will cause “CQE with Error” or “CQE_MOCK”.

Access Registries ignore_flow_level is now enabled by the TRUST LEVEL access registry.

Pause Frames from VFs [Beta] Enabled the capability to allow Virtual Functions to send Pause Frames packets.

Counters Added support for the cq_overrun counter. The counter represents the number of times CQs enter an error state due to overflow that occur when the device tries to post a CQE into a full CQ buffer.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.

20.28.2006

20.28.1002

EDR Link in ConnectX-6 100Gb/s cards EDR link speed is now supported when using ConnectX-6 100Gb/s HCA and connecting with HDR optical cables.

NC-SI 1.2 New Commands Implemented the following new commands from NS-SI 1.2 specification: Get IB Link Status

Get IB Statistics

Get PF Assignment

NC-SI Added support for Virtual node GUID, and set & get address through the NC-SI commands.

Error Injection Port Level Added the ability to inject iCRC/vCRC port level error using Port Transmit Error Register (PTER).

In-Node Sync Added support for in-node sync.

IPoIB Virtualization Updates Added the following IPoIB Virtualization updates: Support for SX RDMA Flow Table type in IB port

Support for modifying header action in IB port

Support for new hairpin mode: IB-to-IB Eth-to-IB IB-to-Eth



MPFS Forwarding Packets Behavior This new feature defines the forwarding behavior in MPFS for packets arriving from the network (uplink) with destination MAC address that does not appear in the MPFS FDB. The new feature is configured by a new NV configuration (UNKNOWN_UPLINK_MAC_FLOOD) which when enabled, floods all local MPFS ports with these packets, otherwise drops these packets.

Hardware Tag Matching Increased the maximum XRQ number to 512.

Non-Volatile Configurations (NVCONFIG) Added the following new mlxconfig parameters to the Non-Volatile Configurations section. log_max_outstandng_wqe

ece_disable_mask