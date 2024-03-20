NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.38.1002
Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

20.38.1002

August 10, 2023

Initial release of this Release Notes version,

This version introduces Changes and New Features and Bug Fixes.

Overview

Firmware which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) or flash memory.

Firmware Download

Document Revision History

