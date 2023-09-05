Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.38.1002
Warning

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3233061

Description: Updated the link maintenance flow to avoid high uncorrectable error rate.

Keywords: Error rate

Discovered in Version: 20.31.2354

Fixed in Release: 20.37.1014

Internal Ref.

Issue

3239340

Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.

Keywords: PTP, PPS offset

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.36.1010

3225504

Description: Enabled constant clock offset (visible using PPS out) when synchronizing the device using PTP in 25G or 10G port link speed.

Keywords: PTP, PPS offset

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.36.1010

Internal Ref.

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3163578

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RXT E2E inflight to hang.

Keywords: RXT E2E inflight

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3126528

Description: RDMA partition is now reported only if NIC+RDMA mode is enabled.

Keywords: RDMA partition

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3210116

Description: Fixed a wrong address issue for XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome event in multi-host system during FLR.

Keywords: XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

3147648

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.

Keywords: RDMA traffic

Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

2824427

Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.

Keywords: Debug Firmware

Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012

Internal Ref.

Issue

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

2862173

Description: Added support for InfiniBand MAD packets capturing in RX RDMA Steering table.

Keywords: MAD, Steering

Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

2665773

Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

3023847

Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.

Keywords: MetroX, LID based

Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002

