Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3233061
Description: Updated the link maintenance flow to avoid high uncorrectable error rate.
Keywords: Error rate
Discovered in Version: 20.31.2354
Fixed in Release: 20.37.1014
3239340
Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.
Keywords: PTP, PPS offset
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.36.1010
3225504
Description: Enabled constant clock offset (visible using PPS out) when synchronizing the device using PTP in 25G or 10G port link speed.
Keywords: PTP, PPS offset
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.36.1010
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.35.2000
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3163578
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RXT E2E inflight to hang.
Keywords: RXT E2E inflight
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3126528
Description: RDMA partition is now reported only if NIC+RDMA mode is enabled.
Keywords: RDMA partition
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3210116
Description: Fixed a wrong address issue for XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome event in multi-host system during FLR.
Keywords: XRQ Event Backend Controller Px Syndrome
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3194359
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
Keywords: PCIe SKP
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3147648
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.
Keywords: RDMA traffic
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
2824427
Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.
Keywords: Debug Firmware
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 20.35.1012
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 20.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
2862173
Description: Added support for InfiniBand MAD packets capturing in RX RDMA Steering table.
Keywords: MAD, Steering
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
2665773
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002
3023847
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
Keywords: MetroX, LID based
Discovered in Version: 20.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 20.34.1002