NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.38.1002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.38.1002  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002

