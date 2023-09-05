Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3365411
|
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
|
Keywords: Link failure
|
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
|
3491841
|
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
|
Keywords: Firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002