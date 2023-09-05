Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
20.37.1014
Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider
This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
20.36.1010
NVconfig
Enabled provisioning of the OEM public key that is used for OEM NVconfig file signature verification.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
20.35.2000
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
20.35.1012
UDP
Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.
RoCE: Adaptive Timer
Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.
QoS Priority Trust Default State
QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:
The values that can be used to set the default state are:
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
20.34.1002
LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE
Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.
Queue Counters Allocation
This new capability allows privileged users to allocate queue counters. In this new feature the get_max_qp_cnt_cur_cap() returns a valid value when the UID is with UCTX_CAP_INTERNAL_DEVICE_RESOURCES, otherwise it returns 0.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.