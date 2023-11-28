On This Page
- Supported Devices
- Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware
- Validated and Supported Cables and Modules
- Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
- Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
- HCA-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
- Validated and Supported HDR / 200Gb/s Cables
- Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
- Validated and Supported FDR Cables
- Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
- Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules
- Tested Switches
- PRM Revision Compatibility
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 adapters firmware Rev 20.38.1002. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Name
|
900-9X603-0056-DT0
|
MCX653106A-EFAT
|
MT_0000000219
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0/4.0 2x8 in a row
|
900-9X6B4-0056-DT1
|
MCX614106A-CCAT
|
MT_0000000220
|
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6B4-0058-DT1
|
MCX614106A-VCAT
|
MT_0000000221
|
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6AF-0016-ST1
|
MCX653105A-ECAT
|
MT_0000000222
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); single-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6AF-0018-MT2 / 900-9X6AF-0018-SS0
|
MCX653105A-HDAT / MCX653105A-HDAL
|
MT_0000000223
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; single- port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6AF-0056-MT1
|
MCX653106A-ECAT
|
MT_0000000224
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; H100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6AF-0058-ST1 / 900-9X6AF-0058-SS0
|
MCX653106A-HDAT / MCX653106A-HDAL
|
MT_0000000225
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6B4-0018-DT2
|
MCX654105A-HCAT
|
MT_0000000226
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; single- port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6B4-0056-DT0
|
MCX654106A-ECAT
|
MT_0000000227
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR InfiniBand and 100GbE); dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6B4-0058-DT0
|
MCX654106A-HCAT
|
MT_0000000228
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; HDR IB (200Gb/s) and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16; tall bracket; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6AF-0018-MT1
|
MCX613105A-VDAT
|
MT_0000000234
|
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; single-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6AF-0056-ST0
|
MCX613106A-CCAT
|
MT_0000000235
|
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 100GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6AF-0058-MT1
|
MCX613106A-VDAT
|
MT_0000000236
|
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE; dual-port QSFP56; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
900-9X603-0016-DT0
|
MCX653105A-EFAT
|
MT_0000000237
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 100Gb/s (HDR100; EDR IB and 100GbE); single-port QSFP56; PCIe3.0/4.0 Socket Direct 2x8 in a row; ROHS R6
|
900-9X6B4-0018-DT1
|
MCX614105A-VCAT
|
MT_0000000284
|
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card kit; 200GbE; single-port QSFP56; Socket Direct 2x PCIe3.0 x16
|
900-9X657-0008-SI0
|
MCX613436A-VDAI
|
MT_0000000294
|
ConnectX-6 EN adapter card; 200GbE for OCP 3.0; with host management; Dual-port QSFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Internal Lock
|
900-9X657-0016-SI0
|
MCX653435A-EDAI
|
MT_0000000295
|
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 100Gb/s (HDR100, EDR IB and 100GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe 3.0/4.0 x16, Internal Lock
|
900-9X657-0018-SI0 / 900-9X657-0018-SE0
|
MCX653435A-HDAI / MCX653435A-HDAE
|
MT_0000000296
|
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Single-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock
|
900-9X657-0058-SI2 / 900-9X657-0058-SB0
|
MCX653436A-HDAI / MCX653436A-HDAB
|
MT_0000000297
|
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0, with host management, Dual-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock
|
900-9X628-0016-ST0
|
MCX651105A-EDAT
|
MT_0000000473
|
ConnectX®-6 VPI adapter card, 100Gb/s (HDR100, EDR IB and 100GbE, single-port QSFP56, PCIe4.0 x8, tall bracket
|
900-9X657-0018-MI0
|
MCX653435M-HDAI
|
MT_0000000601
|
ConnectX-6 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s (HDR IB and 200GbE) for OCP 3.0; with host management; Single-port QSFP56; Multi Host or Socket Direct; PCIe4.0 x16; Internal Lock
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|Supported Version
|
ConnectX-6 Firmware
|
20.38.1002 / 20.37.1014 / 20.36.1010
|
MLNX_OFED
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.7.201
|
UEFI
|
14.31.20
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.10.5002 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
|
27.2010.5002 onwards
|
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
|
15.2010.5108 onwards
|
SwitchX-IB Firmware
|
11.2008.3328 onwards
NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
|
Speed Mode
|
Speed Supported
|
Number of Lanes Used
|
HDR
|
200Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
HDR100
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
EDR
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
|
FDR
|
56Gb/s
|
4 lanes of 14Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
|
Switch
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
H cable DAC
|
H cable AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
EDR DAC/AOC
|
FDR DAC/AOC
|
NVIDIA Quantum™
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
No such cable
|
HDR100
|
HDR
|
HDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
NVIDIA® SWITCHX®-2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
HCA-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
|
Adapter
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
Y cable DAC/AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)
|
EDR DAC
|
EDR AOC
|
FDR DAC/AOC
|
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
NDR Switch
|
N/A
|
2 × HDR
|
2 × HDR
|
4 × HDR100
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
|
N/A
|
4 × HDR100
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
HDR Switch
|
HDR100
|
HDR
|
HDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
HDR100
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDRa
|
FDRa
|
ConnectX-6
|
Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2
|
EDR Switch
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6
|
SWITCHX-2
|
FDR Switch
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
a. Connectivity between NVIDIA Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.
VPI Protocol Support
ConnectX-6 VPI supports having one port as InfiniBand and the second port as Ethernet according to the following matrix of combinations.
FDR is not supported in VPI mode.
This section provides details on the following tests:
To set the right configuration, run:
mlxconfig -d <mst device> s LINK_TYPE_P1=
1/
2 LINK_TYPE_P2=
1/
2
where:
LINK_TYPE_P1 - sets the configuring protocol for port 1
LINK_TYPE_P2 - sets the configuring protocol for port 2
(1/2) - values used for the different protocols:
1 – for InfiniBand
2 - for Ethernet
Legend:
|
Configuration Combination Support
|
V
|
Supported
|
X
|
Not supported
-
Port #1
InfiniBand
Port #2
Ethernet
Port #2 - Ethernet
200GbE/50GbE
100GbE/25GbE
40GbE/10GbE
1GbE
Port #1 - InfiniBand
#1
#2
#1
#2
#1
#2
#1
#2
HDR / HDR100
V
V
V
V
V
X
V
V
EDR
V
V
V
V
V
X
V
V
FDR*
X
V
X
V
X
X
X
V
QDR/SDR
V
V
V
V
V
X
V
V
* FDR is not supported in VPI mode.
-
Port #2
InfiniBand
Port #1
Ethernet
Port #2 - InfiniBand
HDR/HDR100
EDR
FDR*
QDR
Port #1 – Ethernet
#1
#2
#1
#2
#1
#2
#1
#2
200GbE/50GbE
V
V
V
X
V
X
V
V
100GbE/25GbE
V
V
V
X
V
X
V
V
40GbE/10GbE
V
V
V
X
V
X
V
V
1GbE
V
V
V
X
V
X
V
V
* FDR is not supported in VPI mode.
Validated and Supported HDR / 200Gb/s Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H001R30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H01AR30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H002R26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S50-H0xxE
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S90-H003E
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
|
HDR
|
MCA7J50-H003R*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored
|
HDR
|
MCA7J50-H004R*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored
|
HDR
|
MCA1J00-H003E*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab
|
HDR
|
MCA1J00-H004E*
|
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab
|
HDR
|
MMA1T00-HS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H130E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H015-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H020-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H030-LL
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H003
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H005
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H010
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H015
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H020
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H030
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H050
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H015V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H020V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H030V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H050V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H130V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H150E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 150m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H150V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H200E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m
HDR links raise with RS_FEC.
*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see .Known Issues vxx.32.2000)
Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E004E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E001
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
EDR
|
MMA1B00-E100
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
|
EDR
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E007
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 7m
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG
EDR links raise with RS-FEC.
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26_FF
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V003R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V02AR26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V003R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V02AR26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V050E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V100E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MMA1T00-VS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
|
200GE
|
MCP7Y60-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
|
200GE
|
MCP7Y60-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
|
200GE
|
MCP7Y60-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat
|
200GE
|
MCP7Y70-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
|
200GE
|
MCP7Y70-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
|
200GE
|
MCP7Y70-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00BE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C03A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A005R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G004R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
Note: Only revision A2 and above.
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C001-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C002-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C007-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
|
100GbE
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
|
100GbE
|
MMS1V70-CM
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C02A
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C03A
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3.5m
|
100GE
|
MMA1B00-C100T
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, up to 100m, OTU4
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G00000
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C002E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G002R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
56GE
|
MC2207126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
40GE
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
|
40GE
|
MC2609125-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B001E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B002E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B003E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B01AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B02AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MMA1B00-B150D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
|
40GE
|
MCP7900-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X002A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X003A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X02AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MC2210511-LR4
|
NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
25GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS-SP
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
|
25GbE
|
MMA2L20-AR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
|
25GE
|
MMA2P00-AS_PC-Z
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m for internal use only
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A002E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR-F
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR-F
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR-P
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
|
10GE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-006
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
1GbE
|
MC3208011-SX
|
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
|
1GbE
|
MC3208411-T
|
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GbE
|
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
|
10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver
|
10GbE
|
SP7051-HP
|
HP-MethodeElec. 10GbE AOM
|
40GbE
|
2231254-2
|
Cisco 3m 40GbE copper
|
40GbE
|
AFBR-7QER15Z-CS1
|
Cisco 40GbE 15m AOC
|
40GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M
|
40GbE
|
NDCCGJ-C402
|
15m (49ft) Avago AFBR-7QER15Z Compatible 40G QSFP+ Active Optical Cable
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
|
100GbE
|
1AT-3Q4M01XX-12A
|
O-NET QSFP28 100G Active cable/module
|
100GbE
|
AQPMANQ4EDMA0784
|
QSFP28 100G SMF 500m Transceiver
|
100GbE
|
CAB-Q-Q-100G-3M
|
Passive 3 meter, QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
|
100GbE
|
CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M
|
Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
|
100GbE
|
FCBN425QE1C30-C1
|
100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 30M
|
100GbE
|
FTLC1151RDPL
|
TRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4
|
100GbE
|
FTLC9152RGPL
|
100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
|
100GbE
|
FTLC9555REPM3-E6
|
100m Parallel MMF 100GQSFP28Optical Transceiver
|
100GbE
|
NDAAFJ-C102
|
SF-NDAAFJ100G-005M
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-100G-AOC30M
|
30m (98ft) Cisco QSFP-100G-AOC30M Compatible 100G QSFP28 Active Optical Cable
|
100GbE
|
QSFP28-LR4-AJ
|
CISCO-PRE 100GbE LR4 QSFP28 Transceiver Module
|
100GbE
|
SFBR-89BDDZ-CS2
|
CISCO-PRE 100G AOM BiDi
|
100GbE
|
SQF1002L4LNC101P
|
Cisco-SUMITOMO 100GbE AOM
Tested HDR / 200Gb/s Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
HDR
|
Quantum
|
MQM8700-xxx
|
40-port Managed Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
|
NVIDIA
|
HDR
|
Quantum
|
MQM8790-xxx
|
40-port Unmanaged, Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
|
NVIDIA
Tested EDR / 100Gb/s Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB
|
MSB7790-XXX
|
36-port Unmanaged EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB
|
MSB7700-XXX
|
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB 2
|
MSB7800-XXX
|
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
Tested 200GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
200GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600V-XXXX
|
64 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx
|
NVIDIA
|
200GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700-XXXX
|
32 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
Tested 100GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600-XXXX
|
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700C-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3420-XXXX
|
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2410-XXXX
|
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2700-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX5200-32C-32
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Juniper
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
S6820-56HF
|
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
|
H3C
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
|
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
|
Huawei
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
7060CX-32S
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Arista
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
3232C
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
N9K-C9236C
|
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
93180YC-EX
|
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
T7032-IX7
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Quanta
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
10GbE
|
N/A
|
5548UP
|
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050Q
|
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050S
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8264
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX3500
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Juniper
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S4810P-AC
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Force10
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3064
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
8164F
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S5000
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3132Q
|
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050QX
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8316
|
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
S6000
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.