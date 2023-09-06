Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 20.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 20.38.1002
3233061
Description: Updated the link maintenance flow to avoid high uncorrectable error rate.
Keywords: Error rate
Discovered in Version: 20.31.2354
Fixed in Release: 20.37.1014
3239340
Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.
Keywords: PTP, PPS offset
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 20.36.1010
3225504
Description: Enabled constant clock offset (visible using PPS out) when synchronizing the device using PTP in 25G or 10G port link speed.
Keywords: PTP, PPS offset
Discovered in Version: 20.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 20.36.1010