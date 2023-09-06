Changes and New Feature History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.38.1900
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

20.38.1002

INT Packets

Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).

QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel

Non-privileged users are now blocked by default from setting controlled/privileged QKEYs (QKEY with MSB set).

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.37.1014

Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider

This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.36.1010

NVconfig

Enabled provisioning of the OEM public key that is used for OEM NVconfig file signature verification.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

