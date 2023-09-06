Firmware Compatible Products

Warning NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode Speed Supported Number of Lanes Used HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 50Gb/s HDR100 100Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 50Gb/s EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 25Gb/s FDR 56Gb/s 4 lanes of 14Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.

Switch Switch Cable H cable DAC H cable AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC EDR DAC/AOC FDR DAC/AOC NVIDIA Quantum™ NVIDIA Quantum No such cable HDR100 HDR HDR EDR N/A NVIDIA Quantum NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A EDR N/A EDR N/A NVIDIA Quantum NVIDIA® SWITCHX®-2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR

Adapter Switch Cable Y cable DAC/AOC HDR DAC HDR AOC HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only) EDR DAC EDR AOC FDR DAC/AOC ConnectX-6 200Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-2 NDR Switch N/A 2 × HDR 2 × HDR 4 × HDR100 N/A N/A N/A ConnectX-6 100Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR N/A 4 × HDR100 N/A N/A N/A ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ConnectX-6 200Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum HDR Switch HDR100 HDR HDR N/A EDR EDR N/A ConnectX-6 100Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum HDR100 EDR EDR N/A EDR EDR N/A ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 NVIDIA Quantum N/A EDR N/A N/A EDR EDR FDR ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro NVIDIA Quantum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDRa FDRa ConnectX-6 Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2 EDR Switch N/A EDR N/A N/A EDR EDR N/A ConnectX-6 SWITCHX-2 FDR Switch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FDR

a. Connectivity between NVIDIA Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.

ConnectX-6 VPI supports having one port as InfiniBand and the second port as Ethernet according to the following matrix of combinations.

Important FDR is not supported in VPI mode.

This section provides details on the following tests:

To set the right configuration, run:

Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d <mst device> s LINK_TYPE_P1= 1 / 2 LINK_TYPE_P2= 1 / 2

where:

LINK_TYPE_P1 - sets the configuring protocol for port 1

LINK_TYPE_P2 - sets the configuring protocol for port 2

(1/2) - values used for the different protocols: 1 – for InfiniBand 2 - for Ethernet



Legend:

Configuration Combination Support V Supported X Not supported

Port #1 InfiniBand Port #2 Ethernet Port #2 - Ethernet 200GbE/50GbE 100GbE/25GbE 40GbE/10GbE 1GbE Port #1 - InfiniBand #1 #2 #1 #2 #1 #2 #1 #2 HDR / HDR100 V V V V V X V V EDR V V V V V X V V FDR* X V X V X X X V QDR/SDR V V V V V X V V

* FDR is not supported in VPI mode.

Port #2 InfiniBand Port #1 Ethernet Port #2 - InfiniBand HDR/HDR100 EDR FDR* QDR Port #1 – Ethernet #1 #2 #1 #2 #1 #2 #1 #2 200GbE/50GbE V V V X V X V V 100GbE/25GbE V V V X V X V V 40GbE/10GbE V V V X V X V V 1GbE V V V X V X V V * FDR is not supported in VPI mode.

Speed Cable OPN # Description HDR MCP1650-H001E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG HDR MCP1650-H002E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG HDR MCP1650-H00AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H001R30 NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H01AR30 NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG HDR MCP7H50-H002R26 NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG HDR MFS1S00-H003E NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005E NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010E NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H100E NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m HDR MFS1S50-H0xxE NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m HDR MFS1S90-H003E NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m HDR MCA7J50-H003R* NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored HDR MCA7J50-H004R* NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored HDR MCA1J00-H003E* NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab HDR MCA1J00-H004E* NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab HDR MMA1T00-HS NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m HDR MFS1S00-H130E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m HDR MFS1S00-H003-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H015-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m HDR MFS1S00-H020-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m HDR MFS1S00-H030-LL NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m HDR MCP7Y60-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m HDR MCP7Y60-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m HDR MCP7Y60-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m HDR MCP7Y70-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m HDR MCP7Y70-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m HDR MCP7Y70-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m HDR MFA7U10-H003 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m HDR MFA7U10-H005 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m HDR MFA7U10-H010 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m HDR MFA7U10-H015 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m HDR MFA7U10-H020 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m HDR MFA7U10-H030 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m HDR MFA7U10-H050 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m HDR MFS1S00-H003V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m HDR MFS1S00-H005V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m HDR MFS1S00-H010V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m HDR MFS1S00-H015V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m HDR MFS1S00-H020V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m HDR MFS1S00-H030V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m HDR MFS1S00-H050V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m HDR MFS1S00-H100V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m HDR MFS1S00-H130V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m HDR MFS1S00-H150E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 150m HDR MFS1S00-H150V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m HDR MFS1S00-H200E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m

Warning HDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Warning *These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see .Known Issues vxx.32.2000)





Speed Cable OPN Description EDR MCP1600-E001 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E001E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E002 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG EDR MCP1600-E002E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E003 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E003E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E004E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E005E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E00A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E00AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E00BE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E01A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E01AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E01BE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG EDR MCP1600-E02A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG EDR MCP1600-E02AE26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG EDR MFA1A00-E001 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m EDR MFA1A00-E003 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m EDR MFA1A00-E005 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m EDR MFA1A00-E010 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m EDR MFA1A00-E015 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m EDR MFA1A00-E020 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m EDR MFA1A00-E030 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m EDR MFA1A00-E050 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m EDR MFA1A00-E100 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m EDR MMA1B00-E100 NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m EDR MFA1A00-E003-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m EDR MFA1A00-E005-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m EDR MFA1A00-E010-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m EDR MFA1A00-E015-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m EDR MFA1A00-E020-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m EDR MFA1A00-E030-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m EDR MMA1L30-CM NVIDIA optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km EDR MMS1C10-CM NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m EDR MFA1A00-E007 NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 7m EDR MCP1600-E002E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG

Warning EDR links raise with RS-FEC.





Speed Cable OPN Description FDR MC2207128-003 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m FDR MC2207130-002 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m FDR MC220731V-005 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m FDR MC220731V-030 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

Speed Cable OPN Description 200GE MCP1650-V001E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG 200GE MCP1650-V002E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG 200GE MCP1650-V002E26_FF NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG 200GE MCP1650-V003E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG 200GE MCP1650-V00AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG 200GE MCP1650-V01AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG 200GE MCP1650-V02AE26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG 200GE MCP7H50-V001R30 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG 200GE MCP7H50-V002R26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG 200GE MCP7H50-V003R26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG 200GE MCP7H50-V01AR30 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG 200GE MCP7H50-V02AR26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG 200GE MCP7H70-V001R30 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG 200GE MCP7H70-V002R26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG 200GE MCP7H70-V003R26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG 200GE MCP7H70-V01AR30 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG 200GE MCP7H70-V02AR26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG 200GE MFS1S00-V003E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m 200GE MFS1S00-V005E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m 200GE MFS1S00-V010E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m 200GE MFS1S00-V015E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m 200GE MFS1S00-V020E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m 200GE MFS1S00-V030E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m 200GE MFS1S00-V050E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m 200GE MFS1S00-V100E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m 200GE MCP1650-V00AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG 200GE MMA1T00-VS NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m 200GE MFS1S50-V003E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m 200GE MFS1S50-V005E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m 200GE MFS1S50-V010E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m 200GE MFS1S50-V015E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m 200GE MFS1S50-V020E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m 200GE MFS1S50-V030E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m 200GE MCP7Y60-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat 200GE MCP7Y60-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat 200GE MCP7Y60-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat 200GE MCP7Y70-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat 200GE MCP7Y70-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat 200GE MCP7Y70-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400 (2x200) Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat

Speed Cable OPN Description 100GbE MCP1600-C001 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG 100GbE MCP1600-C001E30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP1600-C002 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG 100GbE MCP1600-C002E30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP1600-C003 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG 100GbE MCP1600-C003E26N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP1600-C003E30L NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP1600-C005E26L NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP1600-C00A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG 100GbE MCP1600-C00AE30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP1600-C00BE30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP1600-C01A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG 100GbE MCP1600-C01AE30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP1600-C02A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG 100GbE MCP1600-C02AE26N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP1600-C02AE30L NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP1600-C03A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG 100GbE MCP1600-E001 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG 100GbE MCP1600-E002 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG 100GbE MCP1600-E003 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG 100GbE MCP1600-E01A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG 100GbE MCP1600-E02A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG 100GbE MCP7F00-A001R NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG 100GbE MCP7F00-A001R30N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7F00-A002R NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG 100GbE MCP7F00-A002R30N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7F00-A003R26N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7F00-A003R30L NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP7F00-A005R26L NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP7F00-A01AR NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG 100GbE MCP7F00-A01AR30N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7F00-A02AR26N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7F00-A02AR30L NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP7F00-A02ARLZ NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG 100GbE MCP7F00-A03AR26L NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP7H00-G001 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG 100GbE MCP7H00-G001R NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG 100GbE MCP7H00-G001R30N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7H00-G002R NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG 100GbE MCP7H00-G002R30N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7H00-G003R NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG 100GbE MCP7H00-G003R26N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7H00-G003R30L NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP7H00-G004R26L NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L 100GbE MCP7H00-G01AR NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG 100GbE MCP7H00-G01AR30N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7H00-G02AR NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG 100GbE MCP7H00-G02AR26N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N 100GbE MCP7H00-G02AR30L NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L 100GbE MFA1A00-C003 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 100GbE MFA1A00-C005 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m 100GbE MFA1A00-C010 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m 100GbE MFA1A00-C015 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m 100GbE MFA1A00-C020 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m 100GbE MFA1A00-C030 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m 100GbE MFA1A00-C050 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m 100GbE MFA1A00-C100 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m 100GbE MFA7A20-C003 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m 100GbE MFA7A20-C005 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m 100GbE MFA7A20-C010 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m 100GbE MFA7A20-C020 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m 100GbE MFA7A50-C003 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m 100GbE MFA7A50-C005 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m 100GbE MFA7A50-C010 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m 100GbE MFA7A50-C015 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m 100GbE MFA7A50-C020 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m 100GbE MFA7A50-C030 NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m 100GbE MMA1B00-C100D NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI 100GbE MMA1L10-CR NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km Note: Only revision A2 and above. 100GbE MFA1A00-C001-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 100GbE MFA1A00-C002-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m 100GbE MFA1A00-C003-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 100GbE MFA1A00-C005-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m 100GbE MFA1A00-C007-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m 100GbE MFA1A00-C010-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m 100GbE MFA1A00-C015-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m 100GbE MFA1A00-C020-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m 100GbE MFA1A00-C030-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m 100GbE MFA1A00-C050-TG NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m 100GbE MMA1L30-CM NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km 100GbE MMS1C10-CM NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m 100GbE MMS1V70-CM NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1 100GE MFA7A20-C02A NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m 100GE MFA7A20-C03A NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3.5m 100GE MMA1B00-C100T NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, up to 100m, OTU4 100GE MCP7H00-G00000 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L 100GE MCP1600-C002E26N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N 100GE MCP7H00-G002R26N NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

Warning The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.

Speed Cable OPN Description 56GE MC2207126-004 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m 56GE MC2207128-003 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m 56GE MC2207128-0A2 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m 56GE MC2207130-001 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m 56GE MC2207130-002 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m 56GE MC2207130-00A NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m 56GE MC2207130-0A1 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m 56GE MC220731V-003 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m 56GE MC220731V-005 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m 56GE MC220731V-010 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m 56GE MC220731V-015 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m 56GE MC220731V-020 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m 56GE MC220731V-025 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m 56GE MC220731V-030 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m 56GE MC220731V-040 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m 56GE MC220731V-050 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m 56GE MC220731V-075 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m 56GE MC220731V-100 NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m 56GE MCP170L-F001 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 56GE MCP170L-F002 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 56GE MCP170L-F003 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 56GE MCP170L-F00A NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 56GE MCP170L-F01A NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Speed Cable OPN Description 40GE MC2206128-004 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m 40GE MC2206128-005 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m 40GE MC2206130-001 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m 40GE MC2206130-002 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m 40GE MC2206130-003 NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m 40GE MC2206130-00A NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m 40GE MC2210126-004 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m 40GE MC2210126-005 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m 40GE MC2210128-003 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m 40GE MC2210130-001 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m 40GE MC2210310-003 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m 40GE MC2210310-005 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m 40GE MC2210310-010 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m 40GE MC2210310-015 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m 40GE MC2210310-020 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m 40GE MC2210310-030 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m 40GE MC2210310-050 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m 40GE MC2210310-100 NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m 40GE MC2210411-SR4E NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m 40GE MC2609125-005 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m 40GE MC2609130-001 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m 40GE MC2609130-003 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m 40GE MCP1700-B001E NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab 40GE MCP1700-B002E NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab 40GE MCP1700-B003E NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab 40GE MCP1700-B01AE NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab 40GE MCP1700-B02AE NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab 40GE MMA1B00-B150D NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI 40GE MCP7900-X01AA NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label 40GE MCP7904-X002A NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label 40GE MCP7904-X003A NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label 40GE MCP7904-X01AA NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label 40GE MCP7904-X02AA NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label 40GE MC2210511-LR4 NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km 40GE MC6709309-005 NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m 40GE MC6709309-010 NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m 40GE MC6709309-020 NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m 40GE MC6709309-030 NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m 40GE MC2210130-002 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

Warning The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.

Speed Cable OPN Description 25GbE MAM1Q00A-QSA28 NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28 25GbE MCP2M00-A001 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG 25GbE MCP2M00-A001E30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 25GbE MCP2M00-A002 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG 25GbE MCP2M00-A002E30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 25GbE MCP2M00-A003E26N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N 25GbE MCP2M00-A003E30L NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L 25GbE MCP2M00-A004E26L NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L 25GbE MCP2M00-A005E26L NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L 25GbE MCP2M00-A00A NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG 25GbE MCP2M00-A00AE30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 25GbE MCP2M00-A01AE30N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N 25GbE MCP2M00-A02AE26N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N 25GbE MCP2M00-A02AE30L NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L 25GbE MFA2P10-A003 NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m 25GbE MFA2P10-A005 NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m 25GbE MFA2P10-A007 NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m 25GbE MFA2P10-A010 NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m 25GbE MFA2P10-A015 NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m 25GbE MFA2P10-A020 NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m 25GbE MFA2P10-A030 NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m 25GbE MFA2P10-A050 NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m 25GbE MMA2P00-AS NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m 25GbE SFP25G-AOC10M-TG NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua 25GbE SFP25G-AOC30M-TG NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua 25GbE SFP25G-AOC07M-TG NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua 25GbE SFP25G-AOC05M-TG NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua 25GbE SFP25G-AOC03M-TG NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua 25GbE SFP25G-AOC20M-TG NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua 25GbE MMA2P00-AS_FF NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m 25GbE MMA2P00-AS-SP NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package 25GbE MMA2L20-AR NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km 25GE MMA2P00-AS_PC-Z NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m for internal use only 25GE MCP2M00-A002E26N NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

Speed Cable OPN Description 10GE MFM1T02A-LR-F NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km 10GE MFM1T02A-SR-F NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m 10GE MFM1T02A-SR-P NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m 10GE MFM1T02A-LR NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR 10GE MFM1T02A-SR NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR 10GE MAM1Q00A-QSA NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+ 10GE MC2309124-005 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m 10GE MC2309124-007 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m 10GE MC2309130-001 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m 10GE MC2309130-002 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m 10GE MC2309130-003 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m 10GE MC2309130-00A NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m 10GE MC3309124-004 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m 10GE MC3309124-005 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m 10GE MC3309124-006 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m 10GE MC3309124-007 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m 10GE MC3309130-001 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m 10GE MC3309130-002 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m 10GE MC3309130-003 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m 10GE MC3309130-00A NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m 10GE MC3309130-0A1 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m 10GE MC3309130-0A2 NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m 10GE MCP2100-X001B NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label 10GE MCP2100-X002B NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label 10GE MCP2100-X003B NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label 10GE MCP2104-X001B NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label 10GE MCP2104-X002B NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label 10GE MCP2104-X003B NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label 10GE MCP2104-X01AB NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label 10GE MCP2104-X02AB NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label