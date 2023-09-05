NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.

Issue

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3219546

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the patch to the RDE LLDPEnable property in Port schema not to be updated after the host reboot.

Keywords: RDE LLDPEnable property

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

Internal Ref.

Issue

2665773

Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3110286

Description: Fixed an issue where vPort counters had wrong values.

Keywords: vPort counters

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

2513453

Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2907707

Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.

Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2801850

Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.

Keywords: Driver restart

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2860409

Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.

Keywords: Hairpin delay drop

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2875624

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the np_cnp_sent counter from increasing after it reached its maximum although there were CNPs sent upon receiving ECN-marked packets.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

Internal Ref.

Issue

2796324

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.

Keywords: cables, RXLOS

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2748800

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the link status to be reported incorrectly and consequently caused the link to go down due to the wrong definition of the RX_LOS polarity in the INI.

Keywords: RX_LOS polarity

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2784304

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.

Keywords: QP

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2795935

Description: Removed the "PPS out" dependency on the "PPS in" status.

Keywords: PPS

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2578359

Description: Using Phyless reset with level 4 (warm reboot with NIC phyless reset) may result in hardware errors and link dropping.

Keywords: Phyless reset

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2690222

Description: Synced reset is not supported when NVNe Emulation is enabled.

Running mlxfwreset in synced mode (sync=1) when NVME EMU is enabled will result in the tool reporting the synced reset as supported, but the reset itself will fail.

Keywords: mlxfwreset, NVNe Emulation, Synced reset

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2684071

Description: Changing the default host chaining buffer size or WQE size (HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS, HOST_CHAINING_TOTAL_BUFFER_SIZE) using NVconfig might result in driver initialization failure.

Keywords: Host chaining

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2678394

Description: Limited the external loopback speed to the used module's capabilities.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2823281

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.

Keywords: RNR timeout

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2798627

Description: Added support for DSFP AOC (CMIS) v4 when error code is not reported by the module.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010

2641734

Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

2403501

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to return a wrong value in "port_buffer_size" field of PBMC access register.

Keywords: Access register, PBMC

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

2600783

Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

2391109

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.

Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

2621704

Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number.

In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.

Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

2619161

Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.

Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

1898198

Description: IPsec offload is not supported in firmware version 26.28.1002.

Keywords: IPsec offload

Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

2224507

Description: mstflint is currently not supported in ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.

Keywords: mstflint

Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

2507096

Description: Removed the option to create unnecessary internal CNP operation for the Lossy ADP retransmission feature.

Keywords: RoCE, Lossy, Adp_retrans

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

2444837

Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.

Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014

