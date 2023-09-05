Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000
Internal Ref.
Issue
3219546
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the patch to the RDE LLDPEnable property in Port schema not to be updated after the host reboot.
Keywords: RDE LLDPEnable property
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012
3194359
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
Keywords: PCIe SKP
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012
Internal Ref.
Issue
2665773
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
3039007
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
3110286
Description: Fixed an issue where vPort counters had wrong values.
Keywords: vPort counters
Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
2513453
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
2907707
Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.
Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
2801850
Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.
Keywords: Driver restart
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
2860409
Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.
Keywords: Hairpin delay drop
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
2875624
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the np_cnp_sent counter from increasing after it reached its maximum although there were CNPs sent upon receiving ECN-marked packets.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
Internal Ref.
Issue
2796324
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.
Keywords: cables, RXLOS
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2748800
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the link status to be reported incorrectly and consequently caused the link to go down due to the wrong definition of the RX_LOS polarity in the INI.
Keywords: RX_LOS polarity
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2784304
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.
Keywords: QP
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2795935
Description: Removed the "PPS out" dependency on the "PPS in" status.
Keywords: PPS
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2578359
Description: Using Phyless reset with level 4 (warm reboot with NIC phyless reset) may result in hardware errors and link dropping.
Keywords: Phyless reset
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2690222
Description: Synced reset is not supported when NVNe Emulation is enabled.
Running mlxfwreset in synced mode (sync=1) when NVME EMU is enabled will result in the tool reporting the synced reset as supported, but the reset itself will fail.
Keywords: mlxfwreset, NVNe Emulation, Synced reset
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2684071
Description: Changing the default host chaining buffer size or WQE size (HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS, HOST_CHAINING_TOTAL_BUFFER_SIZE) using NVconfig might result in driver initialization failure.
Keywords: Host chaining
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2678394
Description: Limited the external loopback speed to the used module's capabilities.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2823281
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.
Keywords: RNR timeout
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2798627
Description: Added support for DSFP AOC (CMIS) v4 when error code is not reported by the module.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.32.1010
2641734
Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
2403501
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to return a wrong value in "port_buffer_size" field of PBMC access register.
Keywords: Access register, PBMC
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
2600783
Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
2391109
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.
Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
2621704
Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number.
In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.
Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
2619161
Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.
Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
1898198
Description: IPsec offload is not supported in firmware version 26.28.1002.
Keywords: IPsec offload
Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
2224507
Description: mstflint is currently not supported in ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.
Keywords: mstflint
Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
2507096
Description: Removed the option to create unnecessary internal CNP operation for the Lossy ADP retransmission feature.
Keywords: RoCE, Lossy, Adp_retrans
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014
2444837
Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.
Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 26.31.1014