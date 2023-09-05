Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3333959
|
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
|
Keywords: ACS
|
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006
|
3491989
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.
|
Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA
|
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006
|
3467215
|
Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION mlxconfig field is now modifiable.
|
Keywords: VF LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006
|
3467212
|
Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006