NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006

3491989

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006

3467215

Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION mlxconfig field is now modifiable.

Keywords: VF LAG

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006

3467212

Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006

