Changes and New Feature History

26.35.1012

UDP Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.

Resource Dump Added the following resource dump segments: SEG_HW_STE_FULL that includes dump to STE and all its dependencies

SEG_FW_STE_FULL that include dump to FW_STE and to HW_STE_FULL in range

Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.

QoS Priority Trust Default State QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below: QOS_TRUST_STATE_P1

QOS_TRUST_STATE_P2 The values that can be used to set the default state are: TRUST_PORT

TRUST_PCP

TRUST_DSCP

TRUST_DSCP_PCP

26.34.1002

LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.

Programmable CC, PPCC, MAD, IBCC Added support for PPCC register with bulk operations, MAD for algorithm configuration and tunable parameters.

Programmable Counters Added support for programmable counters for PCC via PPCC register and MAD.

Congestion Control, PCC Added Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) support. Note: User programmability is currently not supported.

26.33.1048

MADs Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes hierarchy_Info as defined in the IB Specification and is used to query the hierarchy information stored on the node and the physical port.

NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow Added pci_rescan_needed field to the MFRL access register to indicate whether a PCI rescan is needed based on the NV configurations issued by the software.

Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.

VF Migration Added support for VF migration. The hypervisor can now suspend its VF, meaning from that point the VF cannot perform action such as send/receive traffic or run any command. In this firmware version only the suspend resume mode is supported (on the same VM).

VF Migration Added support for VF migration.

ICM Pages Added a new register ( vhca_icm_ctrl access_reg ) to enable querying and limiting the ICM pages in use.

XRQ QP Errors Enhancements Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused

the error.

ibstat Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now QUERY_VPORT_STATE.max_tx_speed of UPLINK will not be reported as 0 anymore.

NetworkPort Schema Replacement Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.

SW Steering Cache Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.

Firmware Steering Enabled the option to modify the ip_ecn field in the packet header in firmware steering.

Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from "log_table_size - log_num_unisizes", to allocate any range size, to remove limitations that HWS objects such as counters and modify arguments might encounter.

26.32.1010

OpenSNAPI Communication Channel The communication channel is used to enable communication between processes on different vHCAs regardless of their network connectivity state.

QP Resources Added a new NvConfig parameter LOG_MAX_QUEUE to set the maximum number of work queue resources (QP, RQ, SQ...) that can be created per function. The default value is 2^17.

Congestion Control Key Added a Congestion Control Key to all Congestion Control MADs to authenticate that they are originated from a trusted source.

SMP Firewall Added an SMP firewall to block the option of sending SMPs (MADS sent on QP0 from the Subnet Manager) from unauthorized hosts to prevent fake SMPs from being recognized as the SM.

Vendor Specific MADs: Class 0x9 Vendor Specific MADs Class 0x9 is no longer supported by the firmware. If case the firmware detects such MAD, the firmware will return a "NOT SUPPORTED" error to the user.

Match Definer Object Added support for a new steering match definer format (format 33).

TLS/XTS/Signature Padding Blocked the VF's ability to use both padding and signature in order to prevent the NIC from hanging.

Asserts' Severity Level Added 3 new assert filters (Health buffer, NVlog, FW trace). The assert will be exposed now if its severity level is equal to or above the new filter. The filters are configurable by the ini file. The "Health buffer" filter is also configurable by new access register.

Steering LAG Mode (Hash LAG) [Beta] The new LAG mode (PORT_SELECT_FT LAG (hash LAG)) distributes the packets to ports according to the hash on the packet headers, instead of distributing the packets according to the QP (queue affinity – legacy LAG) to avoid cases where the slow/fast path packets are transmitted from different ports. Identifying the right port is done by using destination type UPLINK with destination_eswitch_owner_vhca_id_valid set and destination_eswitch_owner_vhca_id indicating the PF associated with the port. The below are the Queue Affinity and Steering LAG (hash) limitations: Queue Affinity (legacy LAG) limitation: LAG cannot be created when other functions on eSwitch are active (VFs, SFs, and x86 PF for SmartNIC).

Note: This limitation does not exist in older firmware versions (xxx.31.1014 and below) when setting mlxconfig HIDE_PORT2_PF parameter for SmartNICs. This solution is no longer applicable when using firmware version xx.31.2xxx.

Steering LAG (hash) limitations: LAG cannot be created when other functions on eSwitch are active (VFs, SFs, and x86 PF for smartnic)

Note: This limitation can be solved by setting LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1 Cannot create PORT_SELECT_FT LAG when the SQs on PF (connected to strict TIS) are opened.

Note: This limitation can be solved by setting LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1 Note: It is recommended to set LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1 before configuring the PORT_SELECT_FT lag. LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION will pre-allocate needed firmware and hardware resources in order to CREATE_LAG with less limitations. Can be used only with Software Steering due to a bug with strict SQs in Firmware Steering.

Note: Due to changes in this feature, transmission timestamp in CQE is temporarily unsupported with multi eSwitch.

QSHR Access Register Added support for QSHR access register to enable Set and Query rate limit per-host per-port.

Asymmetrical VFs per PF Added support for asymmetrical VFs per PF. To enable it:

PF_NUM_OF_VF_VALID must be true, and PF_NUM_OF_VF to a none zero value.

mlxlink Support to read/write Access Registers by LID Added 2 new MAD access registers to enable mlxlink to read/write access registers by LID (to the whole subnet).

26.31.1014

Using NC-SI Commands for Debugging PCI Link Failures Implemented a new NC-SI command get_debug_info to get mstdump via the NC-SI protocol to debug a device if the PCI link fails for any given reason.

Enable/Disable RDMA via the UEFI HII System Settings Added support for Enabling/Disabling NIC and RDMA (port/partition) via the UEFI HII system settings. Note: Values set in this option only take effect when is Ethernet mode.

NC-SI Speed Reporting Updated the NC-SI speed reporting output to support 200GbE speed. Now when running the NC-SI command, the output presents 200GbE speed as well.

Increased the Maximum Number of MSIX per VF Increased the maximum number of MSIX per VF to 127.

Note that increasing the number of MSIX per VF (NUM_VF_MSIX) affects the configured number of VFs (NUM_OF_VFS). The firmware may reduce the configured number of MSIX per VF and/or the number of VFs with respect to maximum number of MSIX vectors supported by the device (MAX_TOTAL_MSIX).

Asymmetrical MSIX Configuration This feature allows the device to be configured with a different number of MSIX vectors per physical PCI functions. To use this feature, please follow these steps: Clear NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID to disable global symmetrical MSIX configuration. Set PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID to enable asymmetrical per Physical Function MSIX configuration. Configure PF_NUM_PF_MSIX per physical PCI function. Notes: When using this configuration, NUM_PF_MSIX (the symmetrical MSIX configuration field) will be ignored by the firmware although it will be present in the mlxconfig query.

The asymmetrical MSIX configuration and the legacy symmetrical MSIX configuration are mutually exclusive. When both are enabled, the firmware will work according to the symmetrical MSIX configuration.

Step #3 should be done on each of the physical PCI functions, otherwise, the device will use default configurations.

Adaptive Routing (AR): multi_path, data_in_order Added a new bit ("data_in_order") to query the QP and allow a process/library to detect when the AR is enabled.

flex_parser for GENEVE Hardware Offload and ICMP Added a new flex parser to support GENEVE hardware offload and ICMP.

Non-Page-Supplier-FLR When the non-page-supplier-FLR funcion is initiated, the firmware triggers a page event to the page supplier to indicate that all pages should be returned for the FLR function. Pages are returned by the driver to the kernel without issuing the MANAGE_PAGES commands to the firmare.

PCIe Eye Opening Enabled measuring PCIe eye dynamic grading over PCIe Gen3 speed.

26.30.1004

Precision Time Protocol (PTP) Enabled Precision Time Protocol (PTP) timestamp (UTC mode) in Multi-Host devices.

RoCE, Lossy, slow_restart_idle Removed triggering unexpected internal CNPs for RoCE Lossy slow_restart_idle feature.

Performance: Steering Added support for a new NV config mode “icm_cache_mode_large_scale_steering” that enables less cache misses and improves performance for cases when working with many steering rules.

This capability is enabled using the mlxconfig parameter "ICM_CACHE_MODE" .

Origin bit in the ctrl Segment of the WQE This new capability adds an origin bit in the ctrl segment of the WQE sent by the Target to the Initiator during frontend controller exceptions in the NVMeoF interface. The WQE sent with the origin bit "set" will have SWQE_OPCODE_SEND_IMM opcode.

Connection Tracking Window Validation Enabled connection tracking window validation by supporting CONN_TRACK_OFFLOAD general object and WQE with opcode ASO and opmode CONN_TRACK.

VF/VF-group rate-limiting This new capability enables VF/VF-group rate-limiting while per-host rate-limiter is also applied.

Sub-Function Scalability Expanded the Sub-Function capability to support the scale of up to 512 by supporting more MSIX, removing internal obstacles and reducing the ICM memory footprint.

NvConfig: Sub-Functions This new capability enables asymmetric Sub-Function configuration. It expands the asymmetric Sub-Function configuration to support asymmetric configurations between all PFs, and provides Sub-Function scalability and asymmetric NV configurations.

Match Definer Object Added support for new steering match definer formats. Match definer format 26

Match definer format 27

Steering by Sanity Check Flags Added support for matching the following flags: l3_ok, l4_ok, ipv4_checksum_ok, l4_checksum_ok bits in create_flow_group and set_flow_table_entry commands, as well as in match definer formats (formats 0,1,2 and 3) to be used in matching actions on the packet headers.

26.29.2002

Reserved QPN [Beta] This capability allows the software to reserve a QPN that can be used to establish connection performed over RDMA_CM, and provide the software a unique QP number. Since RDMA_CM does not support DC, by using CREATE_QPN_RESERVED_OBJECT the software can reserve a QPN value from the firmware's managed QP number namespace range. This allows multiple software processes to hold a unique QPN value instead of using UD-QPs.

26.29.1016

Multi-Application QoS per QP Added the option to allow applications to build their own QoS tree over the NIC hierarchy by connecting QPs to responder/requestor Queue Groups.

NRZ Link Performance Improved NRZ link performance (RX algorithm).

NRZ Link-Up Time Improved NRZ link-up time (25G\50G\100G speeds).

Direct Packet Placement (DPP) Added support for Direct Packet Placement (DPP). DPP is a receive side transport service in which the Ethernet packets are scattered to the memory according to a packet sequence number (PSN) carried by the packet, and not by their arrival order. To enable DPP offload, the software should create a special RQ by using the CREATE_RQ command, and set DPP relevant attributes.

Ethernet wqe_too_small Mode Added a new counter per vPort that counts the number of packets that reached the Ethernet RQ but cannot fit into the WQE due to their large size. Additionally, we added the option to control if such packet will cause “CQE with Error” or “CQE_MOCK”.

Access Registries ignore_flow_level is now enabled by the TRUST LEVEL access registry.

Pause Frames from VFs [Beta] Enabled the capability to allow Virtual Functions to send Pause Frames packets.

Counters Added support for the cq_overrun counter. The counter represents the number of times CQs enter an error state due to overflow that occur when the device tries to post a CQE into a full CQ buffer.

Steering Dump Hardware steering dump output used for debugging and troubleshooting. Please see Known Issue 2213356 for its limitations.

26.28.2006

Sub Function (SF) BAR Size Increased the minimum Sub Function (SF) BAR size from 128KB to 256KB. Due to the larger SF BAR size, for the same PF BAR2 size, which can be queried/modified by LOG_PF_BAR2_SIZE NV config, the firmware will support half of the SFs. To maintain the same amount of supported SFs, software needs to increase the LOG_PF_BAR2_SIZE NV config value by 1.

GPUDirect in Virtualized Environment Enabled a direct access to ATS from the NIC to GPU buffers using PCIe peer-to-peer transactions. To enable this capability, the “p2p_ordering_mode” parameter was added to the NV_PCI_CONF configuration.

Note: When SECURE_ALL or SECURE_TRUST is configured, ATS and RO must be set identically. When SECURE_NONE is configured, ATS and RO may be set independently as the current firmware behavior allows.

Non-Volatile Configurations Added a new Non-Volatile Configuration parameter to control VL15 buffer size (VL15_BUFFER_SIZE). Note: VL15 buffer size enlargement will decrease all other VLs buffers size.

NC-SI Added a new NC-SI command (get_device_id) to report a unique device identifier.

NC-SI Added new NC-SI commands ( get_lldp_nb, set_lldp_nb ) to query the current status of LLDP and to enable/disable it.

ROCE ACCL Split the SlowRestart ROCE_ACCL into the following: slow-restart – used to reduce rate on retransmission events

slow-restart-after-idle – used to reduce rate before first transmission after >1s without transmitting

ROCE ACCL Enabled TX PSN window size configuration using LOG_TX_PSN_WINDOW NVconfig parameter. Note: Due to hardware limitations, max log_tx_psn_win value can be set 9.

26.28.1002

General This is the initial firmware release of NVIDIA® Mellanox® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapter cards.

PHY-less Reset in PLU [Beta] Enables the user to reset the firmware without resetting the PHY. The links that were up will stay up, all the other links will be disabled. Note: Currently this capability does not support firmware upgrade and downgrade.

Hardware Tag Matching Increased the maximum XRQ number to 512.

PTP Updated the Packet Pacing clock to be in sync with the PTP clock.

PTP Added support for hardware real time clock by UTC timestamp in PCIE BAR and CQE.

NC-SI 1.2 New Command Implemented the following new command from NS-SI 1.2 specification: Get PF Assignment