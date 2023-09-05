On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware Rev 26.35.3006. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Name
|
FlexBoot
|
UEFI x86
|
UEFI ARM
|
Enable / disable exprom Feature
|
900-9X662-0053-ST1
|
MCX631102AN-ADA
|
MT_0000000531
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X662-0083-ST0
|
MCX631102AC-ADA
|
MT_0000000532
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X625-0053-SB0
|
MCX631432AN-ADA
|
MT_0000000546
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X625-0083-SB0
|
MCX631432AC-ADA
|
MT_0000000547
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X625-0073-SB1
|
MCX631432AS-ADA
|
MT_0000000551
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Internal Lock Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X662-0073-ST0
|
MCX631102AS-ADA
|
MT_0000000575
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X659-0015-SB1
|
MCX631435AN-GDAB
|
MT_0000000548
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X601-0015-SQ0
|
MCX631105AN-GDAT
|
MT_0000000589
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Tall Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X659-0045-SB0
|
MCX631435AC-GDAB
|
MT_0000000549
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X601-0045-ST0
|
MCX631105AC-GDAT
|
MT_0000000590
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Tall Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X662-0063-ST0
|
MCX631102AE-ADAT
|
MT_0000000545
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X601-0025-ST0
|
MCX631105AE-GDAT
|
MT_0000000587
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Tall Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X659-0025-SB0
|
MCX631435AE-GDAB
|
MT_0000000550
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X625-0063-SB0
|
MCX631432AE-ADAB
|
MT_0000000552
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware
|
26.35.3006 / 26.35.2000 / 26.35.1012
|
MLNX_OFED
|
5.8-3.0.7.0 / 5.8-2.0.3.0 / 5.8- 1.1.2.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
5.8-3.0.7.0 / 5.8-2.0.3.0 / 5.8- 1.1.2.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.22.1-307 / 4.22.1 / 4.22.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
|
4.22.1-307 / 4.22.1 / 4.22.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
UEFI
|
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A005R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G003R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G004R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
Please note, the cables above are split cables where ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card in on the split side.
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
25GE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GE
|
MMA2P00-AS-SP
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
|
25GE
|
MMA2P00-AS_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
|
25GE
|
MMA2L20-AR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-006
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2101-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10G
|
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
|
Mellanox FTLX8571D3BCL-ME 10GB SFP+ Transceiver Module.
|
10G
|
MFM1T02A-SR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
1GbE
|
MC3208011-SX
|
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
|
1GbE
|
MC3208411-T
|
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GbE
|
74752-9096
|
Dell Active DAC SFP+, Cisco PN SFP-H10GB-CU5M, Molex PN 74752-9096
|
10GbE
|
74752-9096 (SFP-H10GB-SU5M)
|
Cisco-Molex INC Active DAC SFP+ 5m
|
10GbE
|
74752-9521
|
CISCO-MOLEX SFP28/SFP+ 10G Passive copper cable
|
10GbE
|
74752-9521 (SFP-H10GB-CU5M)
|
Cisco 10GBASE SFP+ modules
|
10GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
|
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 1m
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
|
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
|
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
|
10GbE
|
FTLX8570D3BCL-C2
|
Cisco FET-10G 10-2566-02 FTLX8570D3BCL-C2 10Gbps Fabric Extender SFP+ Module
|
10GbE
|
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
|
10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver
|
10GbE
|
L45593-D178-B50
|
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
|
10GbE
|
SFP-10G-SR
|
Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector
|
10GbE
|
SFP-10GB-SR
|
Cisco SFP+ 10GB SR optic module
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU1M
|
Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU3M
|
Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU5M
|
Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
25GbE
|
FTLF8536P4BCL
|
TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR
|
25GbE
|
LTF8507-PC07
|
HISENSE ACTIVE FIBER CABLE, 25GBE
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU3M
|
CISCO 25GBASE-CR1 COPPER CABLE 3-METER NDCCGJ-C403
Tested 100GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600-XXXX
|
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700C-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3420-XXXX
|
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2410-XXXX
|
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2700-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX5200-32C-32
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Juniper
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
S6820-56HF
|
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
|
H3C
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
|
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
|
Huawei
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
7060CX-32S
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Arista
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
3232C
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
N9K-C9236C
|
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
93180YC-EX
|
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
T7032-IX7
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Quanta
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
10GbE
|
N/A
|
5548UP
|
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050Q
|
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050S
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8264
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX3500
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Juniper
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S4810P-AC
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Force10
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3064
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
8164F
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S5000
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3132Q
|
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050QX
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8316
|
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
S6000
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.