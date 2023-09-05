Known Issues

3525865 Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006

3463527 Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PhyLess Reset

Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006

3267506 Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

3200779 Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2169950 Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

3141072 Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2870970 Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2866931 Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: WOL packets

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2864238 Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed: Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot Downgrade to an old firmware Run fwreset Upgrade to a new firmware Run fwreset

Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow: Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot Downgrade to an old firmware Run fwreset Upgrade to a new firmware Perform a cold reboot

Keywords: VDP

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2780349 Description: As a result of having a single LED per port, features such as the Blinking Detection can work only when in low speed mode.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: LED, port, Blinking Detection

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2834990 Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.

Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.

Keywords: Port toggling, link

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2667681 Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Connection Tracking

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2378593 Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.

Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.

Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2213356 Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations: Supported only on ConnectX-5 adapter cards

Requires passing the version (FW/Stelib/MFT) and device type to stelib

Re-format is not supported

Advanced multi-port feature is not supported – LAG/ROCE_AFFILIATION/MPFS_LB/ESW_LB (only traffic vhca <-> wire)

Packet types supported: Layer 2 Eth Layer 3 IPv4/Ipv6/Grh Layer 4 TCP/UDP/Bth/GreV0/GreV1 Tunneling VXLAN/Geneve/GREv0/Mpls

FlexParser protocols are not supported (e.g AliVxlan/VxlanGpe etc..).

Compiles only on x86

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Bump

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2365322 Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.

Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf: max_average_bw or bw_share

Keywords: QoS

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2201468 Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,

Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".

Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync