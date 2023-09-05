Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.38.1002
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

3434928

Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

3438177

Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION mlxconfig field is now modifiable.

Keywords: VF LAG

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

2797986

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the adapter card from handling WoL packets when the host powered up directly into the standby mode.

Keywords: WoL packets

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

3327847

Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.

Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

3239340

Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 26.36.1010

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000

3219546

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the patch to the RDE LLDPEnable property in Port schema not to be updated after the host reboot.

Keywords: RDE LLDPEnable property

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

2665773

Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3110286

Description: Fixed an issue where vPort counters had wrong values.

Keywords: vPort counters

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

