NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.38.1002
Changes and New Feature History

This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Feature/Change

Description

26.37.1014

Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider

This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.

Linux Bridge Offload

Added a flow rule that enables offloading of multicast traffic by broadcasting it to multi-Flow-Table in FDB.

PCC Algorithms

Enables a smooth and statically switch between PCC algorithms. In addition, the user can now switch between PCC algorithms while running traffic.

Hardware Steering: Bulk Allocation

Added support for 32 actions in the header modify pattern using bulk allocation.

Bug Fixes

Feature/Change

Description

26.36.1010

NVconfig

Enabled provisioning of the OEM public key that is used for OEM NVconfig file signature verification.

Bug Fixes

Feature/Change

Description

26.35.2000

PCC Algorithm

Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.

HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP Methods

Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.
The new parameters are IB_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE and ROCE_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE.

Bug Fixes

Feature/Change

Description

26.35.1012

UDP

Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.

Resource Dump

Added the following resource dump segments:

  • SEG_HW_STE_FULL that includes dump to STE and all its dependencies

  • SEG_FW_STE_FULL that include dump to FW_STE and to HW_STE_FULL in range

Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room

As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.

QoS Priority Trust Default State

QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:

  • QOS_TRUST_STATE_P1

  • QOS_TRUST_STATE_P2

The values that can be used to set the default state are:

  • TRUST_PORT

  • TRUST_PCP

  • TRUST_DSCP

  • TRUST_DSCP_PCP

Bug Fixes

26.34.1002

LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE

Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.

Programmable CC, PPCC, MAD, IBCC

Added support for PPCC register with bulk operations, MAD for algorithm configuration and tunable parameters.

Programmable Counters

Added support for programmable counters for PCC via PPCC register and MAD.

Congestion Control, PCC

Added Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) support.

Note: User programmability is currently not supported.

Bug Fixes

