Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
26.37.1014
|
Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider
|
This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.
|
Linux Bridge Offload
|
Added a flow rule that enables offloading of multicast traffic by broadcasting it to multi-Flow-Table in FDB.
|
PCC Algorithms
|
Enables a smooth and statically switch between PCC algorithms. In addition, the user can now switch between PCC algorithms while running traffic.
|
Hardware Steering: Bulk Allocation
|
Added support for 32 actions in the header modify pattern using bulk allocation.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
26.36.1010
|
NVconfig
|
Enabled provisioning of the OEM public key that is used for OEM NVconfig file signature verification.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
26.35.2000
|
PCC Algorithm
|
Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.
|
HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP Methods
|
Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
26.35.1012
|
UDP
|
Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.
|
Resource Dump
|
Added the following resource dump segments:
|
Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room
|
As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.
|
QoS Priority Trust Default State
|
QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:
The values that can be used to set the default state are:
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes.
|
26.34.1002
|
LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE
|
Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.
|
Programmable CC, PPCC, MAD, IBCC
|
Added support for PPCC register with bulk operations, MAD for algorithm configuration and tunable parameters.
|
Programmable Counters
|
Added support for programmable counters for PCC via PPCC register and MAD.
|
Congestion Control, PCC
|
Added Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) support.
Note: User programmability is currently not supported.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes.