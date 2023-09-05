Known Issues

3457472 Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Relaxed Ordered

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

3444395 Description: Assert 0x8ced would happen when using MEMIC and VDPA features together.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: vDPA, MEMIC, assert

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

2878841 Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

3267506 Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

3200779 Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2169950 Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

3141072 Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2870970 Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2866931 Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: WOL packets

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2864238 Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed: Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot Downgrade to an old firmware Run fwreset Upgrade to a new firmware Run fwreset

Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow: Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot Downgrade to an old firmware Run fwreset Upgrade to a new firmware Perform a cold reboot

Keywords: VDP

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2780349 Description: As a result of having a single LED per port, features such as the Blinking Detection can work only when in low speed mode.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: LED, port, Blinking Detection

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2834990 Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.

Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.

Keywords: Port toggling, link

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2667681 Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Connection Tracking

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2378593 Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.

Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.

Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2213356 Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations: Supported only on ConnectX-5 adapter cards

Requires passing the version (FW/Stelib/MFT) and device type to stelib

Re-format is not supported

Advanced multi-port feature is not supported – LAG/ROCE_AFFILIATION/MPFS_LB/ESW_LB (only traffic vhca <-> wire)

Packet types supported: Layer 2 Eth Layer 3 IPv4/Ipv6/Grh Layer 4 TCP/UDP/Bth/GreV0/GreV1 Tunneling VXLAN/Geneve/GREv0/Mpls

FlexParser protocols are not supported (e.g AliVxlan/VxlanGpe etc..).

Compiles only on x86

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Bump

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2365322 Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.

Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf: max_average_bw or bw_share

Keywords: QoS

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2201468 Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,

Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".

Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync