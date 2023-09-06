Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.38.1900
Warning

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

3434928

Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

3438177

Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION mlxconfig field is now modifiable.

Keywords: VF LAG

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

2797986

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the adapter card from handling WoL packets when the host powered up directly into the standby mode.

Keywords: WoL packets

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

3327847

Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.

Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

Internal Ref.

Issue

3239340

Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 26.36.1010

