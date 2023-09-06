Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
26.38.1002
|
INT Packets
|
Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).
|
QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel
|
Non-privileged users are now blocked by default from setting controlled/privileged QKEYs (QKEY with MSB set).
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
26.37.1014
|
Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider
|
This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.
|
Linux Bridge Offload
|
Added a flow rule that enables offloading of multicast traffic by broadcasting it to multi-Flow-Table in FDB.
|
PCC Algorithms
|
Enables a smooth and statically switch between PCC algorithms. In addition, the user can now switch between PCC algorithms while running traffic.
|
Hardware Steering: Bulk Allocation
|
Added support for 32 actions in the header modify pattern using bulk allocation.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
26.36.1010
|
NVconfig
|
Enabled provisioning of the OEM public key that is used for OEM NVconfig file signature verification.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.